Blue Cheese Beef Tenderloin

Oh My Stars! I screwed this recipe up and came away with a complete winner that has blown us away!!!!! Hubby and I were preparing our Valentines dinner, we had two strip steaks. I didn't read the recipe correctly. I halved the amounts due to just having two steaks. I did not marinate the meat, we grilled it with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I then put ALL of the ingredients together in a saucepan. The exceptions were that I used FETA cheese and used the garlic out of the jar from the produce section. I used a really good Merlot that we had with our dinner. This gave the mixture a pink appearance that was PERFECT for Valentines Day! I was worried in the beginning, but it turned out beautiful (candlelight makes us all look better - LOL!) We served this over the steaks, sauteed onions, jumbo cooked shrimp along with a baked potato that I had coated in olive oil and sea salt and then baked at 425 for one hour. We couldn't eat our salads. This needs to be submitted as its own recipe! My husband kept going "mmmmm" during the meal, LOL! *** 2/14/05 Made this again tonight for my children for Valentines Day. I only added a splash of Teriyaki sauce and 2 splashes of Worc. sauce and hubby and I liked it much better. My son went crazy over this! Delish! Thanks :-) ***Updat - Made this for Christmas Eve 2005. I made it exactly to recipe and it was DELICIOUS! Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe!