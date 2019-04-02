Blue Cheese Beef Tenderloin

4.7
313 Ratings
  • 5 255
  • 4 42
  • 3 7
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This is a recipe for whole beef tenderloin baked and topped with a blue cheese sauce.

Recipe by J Miller

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef in a shallow dish. Combine teriyaki sauce, red wine and garlic; pour over beef. Allow beef to marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place tenderloin on broiler pan, and cook in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C), and cook for 30 to 40 more minutes, or to desired doneness. Allow to set for 10 minutes before slicing.

  • In a saucepan over low heat, combine blue cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream and Worcestershire sauce. Stir until smooth; serve over sliced tenderloin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
669 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 54.6g; cholesterol 143.5mg; sodium 1042.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022