Blue Cheese Beef Tenderloin
This is a recipe for whole beef tenderloin baked and topped with a blue cheese sauce.
THANK YOU so much for this wonderful recipe! I made this for a party of 12. I was in awe of how it turned out-fab presentation!! I felt like I created a tavern on the green original. One note-do be very careful and WATCH the internal temp closely!! Remove from oven when it's 140 for medium-which was my goal. The temp will go up (for me it went 8 degrees more) while the tenderloin "rests" 10-15min prior to slicing and serving. It came out PERFECT-so juicy and flavorful!! I did put the garlic- in small chunks from the marinade on top of the tenderloin prior to putting it in the oven. Everyone raved! This is my new fav guest/dinner party menu item .....the only downside is the price of beef tenderloin ($13.99/lb) or we'd have this more often and not just special occasions. The cheese sauce was great-but it gets thick once it cools....I'd suggest to keep it in one of the thermal gravy type servers if you have it avail.Read More
I just didn't like this sauce. I love blue cheese but this sauce was not good and I ended up throwing the whole thing out. What a waste.Read More
Oh My Stars! I screwed this recipe up and came away with a complete winner that has blown us away!!!!! Hubby and I were preparing our Valentines dinner, we had two strip steaks. I didn't read the recipe correctly. I halved the amounts due to just having two steaks. I did not marinate the meat, we grilled it with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I then put ALL of the ingredients together in a saucepan. The exceptions were that I used FETA cheese and used the garlic out of the jar from the produce section. I used a really good Merlot that we had with our dinner. This gave the mixture a pink appearance that was PERFECT for Valentines Day! I was worried in the beginning, but it turned out beautiful (candlelight makes us all look better - LOL!) We served this over the steaks, sauteed onions, jumbo cooked shrimp along with a baked potato that I had coated in olive oil and sea salt and then baked at 425 for one hour. We couldn't eat our salads. This needs to be submitted as its own recipe! My husband kept going "mmmmm" during the meal, LOL! *** 2/14/05 Made this again tonight for my children for Valentines Day. I only added a splash of Teriyaki sauce and 2 splashes of Worc. sauce and hubby and I liked it much better. My son went crazy over this! Delish! Thanks :-) ***Updat - Made this for Christmas Eve 2005. I made it exactly to recipe and it was DELICIOUS! Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe!
Delicious! My husband and teen loved it. I made this with a beef rump roast since tenderloin is out of our budget. I increased the garlic in the marinade to 4 cloves since we are garlic fanatics, used Merlot for the red wine, and increased the marinating time to about 3-4 hours for a less tender cut. I cooked the rump roast in a shallow pan at 325 for about 1/2 hour per pound for medium rare. Next time I think I will try a London Broil, and cook it using the tendeloin method described in this recipe. The sauce is outstanding, a wonderful blend of flavors, and the blue cheese taste isn't overpowering. We enjoyed the extra sauce on our baked potatoes. Thanks for a keeper.
I chose this recipe because it used a sauce, instead of rolling a layer of blue cheese inside of the tenderloin. It was a great choice. Not only was the sauce delicious (both on the beef but on baked potatoes), but it gave those who didn't like blue cheese a way to enjoy the flavorful meat. Even those who claimed to not like blue cheese approved of the smooth-tasting sauce. My only changes were, as others suggested, to increase the garlic to three cloves and to marinate it for a longer time. Great recipe!
I made this for my father's 60th birthday dinner and got rave reviews. We all love beef and blue cheese, so the combination was perfect! I had a 6 lb tenderloin. I baked it without stringing it, as I wanted some parts more well done than the middle, as we had a pregnant woman and at least one person who liked their meat well done. That worked out perfectly! I served fresh roasted aparagus and roasted garlic mashed potatoes with it.
I am always looking for new ways to prepare beef tenderloiin. The sauce was incredible and I have also used it on grilled ribeyes. The second time I made the sauce, it was a bit salty but that was due to the brand of blue cheese. I always serve the sauce on the side. Tremendous flavor.
The meat was a little more well done than our family likes. Those non-blue cheese lovers thought the sauce was too strong.
The sauce is divine! I also used it on my garlic mashed patatos, yum!
This tenderloin was fabulous. I made the blue cheese an option - most of the guests thought the beef was so juicy and flavorful with the red wine and teriyaki they chose not to even add the blue cheese (but it was quite tasty) it. This will definitely be made again and has now been passed on.
There are not enough stars here for this recipe. If you like beef cooked to perfection and love blue cheese, well this is for you! Just awesome. Even dressing good on hamburgs next day!
Really nice sauce! Very smooth and creamy and not too overpowering. Even teenage daughter, who doesn't like blue cheese, loved the sauce. Marinated the tenderloin for several hours then seared on the grill and finished off in the oven. The marinade imparted great flavor to the meat. Only alteration to the recipe was adding 4 cloves of garlic to the marinade and chopped chives and fresh cracked pepper to the sauce. Will make many more times, thanks for the recipe!
Served this for a 60th Birthday Party.......total raves...MANY THANKS!
This was really good! I live in Mexico where the beef is not aged. The beef tenderloin has very little flavor here so I marinated this for 8 hrs and then sliced it in about 3/4 in slices- put it back in the marinade while I put a little olive oil in a pan and heated the pan to 250 (electric skillet) then seared the beef slices for about 2 min on each side- then served it with the blue cheese sauce. The meat was fantastic and very tender with a great flavor even without the sauce. I will be trying the marinade on other cuts of beef also. Muy Bueno! I have made this numerous times and I now use the leftover marinade by first sauteeing 1# of sliced mushrooms in a little butter until almost done- then add the marinade-(reserve 1/2 c.) and let it come to a boil- then add some flour to a jar with remaining 1/2 c. marinade-shake it up and add to the mushrooms-simmer until thickened. Pour the mushroom gravy over the cooked filets. Delicioso!
Made this for Valentine's Day. It was unbelievably good and I can't wait for an excuse to make it again.
I did not marinate the meat, but the cooking method is the best way to cook a whole tenderloin that I have tried. Superb!
made this one last night; didn't find the worcestershire sauce so just ignored it; added a little bit of pepper and herbs to the sauce- it was great! it's a def. keeper.
Absolutely delicious... I prepared it exactly as written with the exception of marinating the meat for almost 24 hours (scheduling issue!). It turned out tender and moist.. and the bleu cheese sauce was wonderful!
I made this for dinner for guests. It was wonderful and very easy. I would make this again!
I love this dish. Instead of cooking it on the broiler pan though, I leave it in the wine/teryaki mix and cook it in a shallow pan. I then use the juices after cooking to make a gravy.
I made these using filet mignon steaks that I marinated for eight hours and put them on the grill. I topped each steak with the blue cheese sauce and it was wonderful!
This was outstanding! I made this for a dinner party and it was a huge hit. I did as others suggested and put this in a shallow baking dish with the sauce. I used roasted garlic teriyaki sauce which worked well. The sauce was very good but we love blue cheese so we added more to it. Will definitely make this again.
I used this for a couple of rib eye steaks. I marinated the meat for about six hours. I thought this was very good...the meat came out so tender and had an excellent flavor. The sauce was missing something...I think next time I will increase the Worcestershire to 2 teaspoons and see if that will do it. Overall a good recipe that I will make again.
We didn't use the blue cheese dressing as we found it unnecessary. The beef was melt-in-your-mouth fantastic! I've baked the beef as directed and also grilled it. I've made it numerous times now and have found that this marinade works great on chicken breasts also. Only change was I seasoned with fresh ground pepper while marinading. Note: my tenderloin was not whole, it came in 1 inch thick slices from the butcher shop. Flip the slices or chicken breasts at least once during marinading. Thank you so much for the recipe! Yummy, yummy, yummy!!!
This sauce is fantastic. I had a blue cheese sauce on my beef tenderloin in a bistro and wanted to try it at home.... I'm hooked
WE tried this about a week ago and used Oregon state blue cheese and a fine Oregon Sirah. Wonderful! We substituted Elk back strap, which is much better for you and can cut down the expense considerably. It will lower your cholesterol, specifiacally the "BAD" stuff(LDL). For those that don't hunt, this recipe is an arterial clogger. I am a physician and watch that at least 80% of the red meat we ingest is game.
I used Beef Medallions that I grilled in place of the tenderloin. I also used Gorgonzola in place of the Blue Cheese (because that is what I had on hand) and the entree was delicious! Our guests asked for the recipe. The SAUCE is a KEEPER!
Easy and delicious beef tenderloin recipe!!!
This was just OK for me. I had this a couple of years ago... my sister made it for Christmas Eve dinner. I cooked mine the SAME way, but, for some reason, I just wasn't as happy with the end result (hers tasted WAY better than mine did). I marinated my 3.5 lb. tenderloin (couldn't find a 3 lb. one - all were between 3 and 4 lbs.) in a large roasting pan since that's all I had on hand. My sister used a small Pyrex baking dish to marinate hers. Perhaps this made a difference? My tenderloin started to smoke in the oven (i.e. the the pan juices were burning). Had I used a smaller baking dish, this probably wouldn't have been an issue. My tenderloin was not burned, but it sure gave me a scare (can you imagine ruining Christmas Eve dinner??!!?!?)!!! I had to take my roast out of the oven when it was medium-rare. I do not like any meat cooked less than medium-well (I actually prefer well done), but all of my guests like theirs RARE (I was outnumbered again... sigh). I sure got a good deal on the tenderloin. If you live in the Chicagoland area, go to Caputo's Italian Market. They always have good and affordable cuts of meat (I got my tenderloin for $20; my sister paid double this in St. Louis). Served with blue cheese sauce, potato gratin with chicken broth, garlic and thyme (by Pam Anderson), steamed asparagus and Ghirardelli individual molten chocolate cakes for dessert. Thanks for sharing!
Have used this recipe mainly for the sauce many many times. Everyone absolutley loves the sauce. I get requests for it all the time. It's also great on grilled asparagus!
This was exquisite! We made this for family and it was out of this world! It was so tender and the sauce was a wonderful blue cheese taste. Since we didn't have a broiler pan we put it in a casserole dish when it was done marinating for 4 hours. We broiled it for 7 min then baked it for 30min and it was perfect! We also added some garlic powder to the sauce for just a little kick. I will definitely make this again!
Family thoroughly enjoyed the meal. The only reason why I don't give it 5 stars, is because the tenderloin was plenty flavourful without the sauce. If you are preparing this, definitely serve the sauce on the side as blue cheese is an acquired taste anyways. Sauces can be a quick fix to make a bland meal tasty, but if you go to the effort of letting the meat marinade, you really don't need the sauce. It's just a nice accompaniment. Thank you for the recipe though, I will indeed make again.
OMG the sauce is so good my guests literally ate it with a spoon! Wonderful accompanyment to the tenderloin.
Good recipe - I loved it more than my husband. We had to buy tenderloin steaks and hubby just can't completely enjoy them if they're not cooked on the grill. Next time, we won't buy the steaks if we can help it. Great recipe!
The tenderloin was outstanding. I put the blue cheese topping on the side because it was a little to much for me. Thank you for the recipe!
The Blue Cheese sauce for this recipe is very strong. A little bit goes a long way. When we served this, most people avoided the sauce, or if they did have some, they only took a small amount.
I bought 2 tenderloin steaks and used 1/2 the marinade. I baked the steaks at 400 for 9 minutes and then broiled them for about 1 minute a side. I started the sauce after I took the steaks out to rest. It took about 5 minutes. (Basically it starts out creamy I just heated it up) This might be the closest thing to perfect I have ever tasted :) It does get scary to throw a marinade on a tenderloin steak! But it was the perfect amount of subtlety.
Cooked filets out on the grill (did not use marinade( and made just the sauce to use over the steaks! EXCELLENT a real winner thanx!!!!!!!
Superb!! There are few words to express how delicious this dish is. It is a recipe that I will serve not only on special occasions or to special guests, but to family when tenderloin is on sale. I followed this recipe exactly and it could not have turned out better. Thanks so much for a wonderful way to prepare Tenderloin.
The best tenderloin I have ever prepared. The sauce was outstanding and very easy. Reheated well. One son is putting the left over sauce on everything. This is a keeper.
I cooked this out on the grill, and it was delicious! The sauce is the best blue cheese sauce I've ever had, and it's all so easy!
I went with goat cheese and sun dried tomatoes crumbled over the finished tenderloin instead of blue cheese. I also reduced down (after it was brought to a rolling boil) the remaining marinade and spooned it over the beef. It was very well liked by everyone in my family. The marinade itself is very good and am thinking I'll try it for chicken some time. Thanks for the recipe!
I chose this recipe, as much as anything, because of the sauce. It turned out delicious, and absolutely restaurant quality. My only complaint was that the sauce came out a bit grey or muddy looking. Tasted fabulous though!
Very delicious! Deserves more than 5 stars! Was a bit worried the marinade would taste strange with the teriyaki and was afraid of trying a new recipe on such an expensive cut of meat but it was perfect. Anyone who has said anything bad about the sauce must not like blue cheese, because it was also amazing. Followed the recipe exactly except marinated for a few hours. My husband love it too. Would be very impressive for company.
I was so excited when I came across this recipe and saw all the great reviews, so I decided to give it a try. I went and purchased all the items. Yukon gold potatoes to mash and carrot to steam along with the tenderloin. I followed the recipe completely. I am a huge fan on tenderloin and bleu cheese. I think that the teriyaki/wine marinade had a very over whelming flavor once the roast was done to medium. The bleu cheese sauce I hoped to enjoy and save to use for another meal during the week. I found to sauce to not tickle my taste buds and the aroma was so over powering that I couldn't have it sit on my dining room table. I wasn't able to use it. It was a good experience and perhaps a great recipe for people with tastes other than mine.
Loved it! Wasn't too sure about the blue cheese sauce, but it was excellent! A great addition to a perfectly seasoned tenderloin.
This was delicious
Wonderful restaurant-like recipe! I didn't have beef tenderloin and replaced it with an inch thick, well-done beef sirloin. Blue cheese on top of beef makes a great, tasty combination! I added extra blue cheese for good measure; 1 ounce of blue cheese wasn't good enough for me! :-) A side dish of sour cream and chive potatoes along with a good bottle of red wine add great flavor and ambiance to this great recipe.
I'm giving this 3 stars because of the marinade. 30 min. is NOT long enough to impart any flavor. Next time I'd try marinating about 4 hours. The flavor of the marinade was virtually nonexistant. The beef itself was delicious as was the blue cheese sauce.
The perfect way to show off a nice piece of tenderloin. This has become my annual meal for my Un-Valentines' Day party with all my single friends.
This is one of the best things I have ever eaten!!
WONDERFUL!!!
love the sauce!
Very good, thank you!
Very good. Simple and easy to make. The whole family loved it.
This was very good. I couldn't find a tenderloin, so I used filet mignon steaks. I had to tweek the cooking so as not to over cook them. The blue cheese sauce is very rich. We loved this dish. I will make this again...for special occasions seeing as how expensive the meat is.
I had 2 filet mignons in the freezer, so I used them, same marindade, baked as the recipe said instead of grilling... Took longer in the oven than I guessed for medium rare. I sliced at an angle and served w/sauce drizzled on. Both my husband and I loved it. Served it with a rice dish that had some walnuts in it, a gourmet night, good compliment of flavors!
The beef was succulent, the marinade fabulous. That deserves 5 stars but then the blue cheese sauce was too strong and overpowering destroying the amazing flavors of the meat. I suggest cutting down on the blue cheese, probably in half and adding maybe 4 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce to compliment the blue cheese. With these changes this might be a great meal but as of right now I can only give it three stars.
Like a lot of other reviewers, I didn't make the tenderloin, but I made the sauce. It was delicious! I made a London broil using another five-star allrecipes marinade, then sliced the meat thin and arranged it on a bed of mashed potatoes. Then some of the blue cheese sauce! Delicious. I will make this again for company. One thing I would do differently is NOT serve any other light colored sauce-like condiments at the same meal, such as salad dressing. Perhaps it is the appearance of the sauce or something, but it just seemed wrong to have just eaten something else that looked the same but tasted so different. Call me nuts, but that is my suggestion.
I had a dinner party with 10 and chose this as the main dish. A few people stated beforehand they don't like bleu cheese so I told them I would just put it on the side. I added a little extra garlic to the marinade and let it marinate over night. The following night I cooked, and I received only extraordinary compliments. Even those who had said they didn't like bleu cheese were asking for more sauce to put on top. I definitely reccomend this recipe.
The sauce on this tenderloin was a hit with my dinner guests! The reciped called for 2/3 cup of sour creme; I used a full cup to lessen the intensity of the blue cheese taste. I would do that again and most certainly use the recipe again!
I have made this on 3 different occasions and each time it was a hit. The first time I made it exactly as written, the last 2 times I added rosemary to the marinade. I also like to let the meat come to room temp before I put it in the oven.....yummy and a keeper!!!
This is probably the best tasting beef I have ever enjoyed. I wanted to make something special for my wife's birthday and this was perfect. I bought the best looking (and probably most expensive) beef tenderloin I could find. I marinated it for about 4 hours. I personally am not a big fan of blue cheese but my wife is. I only applied a thin layer of the sauce to mine and she applied a thicker layer to hers. She tells me that this is a lighter and less rich version of the sauce compared to what she has had in restaurants. With a side dish of asparagus and mushrooms and a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, it made the perfect birthday dinner for her.
love this sauce, and it's so simple. i'm going to make less next time, because there's always a bit too much for four people.
Excellent...everyone liked it and it was very easy! I will make it again!!
so delicious! i was originally looking for a recipe for venison tenderloin but couldn't find much. this worked perfectly. the only thing i would change is i'd probably cook it a little less time. maybe 25 minutes. 30-40 minutes made it close to well done and i like my meat a little pinker than that. otherwise A+!
Wow- such an easy gourmet meal!! I used 4 tenderloin steaks & cooked them in my TOASTER OVEN!!! (works great) I should have halved the sauce. Take note- it takes at least 15 minutes for the cheese to melt. (I used Gorgonzola) Also- definitely marinate longer- I did for 2 hours & next time I will try at least 4. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is perfec!! We even used the butter to dip our bread in. Would make again, and again
This was great. Super easy! The sauce is delicious, but completely unnecessary which such a great cut of meat. That wouldn't stop me from making it again.
Oh my goodness this was awesome everyone in my house loved it!
Most requested meal for special occasions.
The bleu cheese sauce for this makes it a 5 star! It is so simple and so delicious. A beef tenderloin is an easy meal for a dinner party. The sauce makes it elegant as well. We prefer to grill the tenderloin, but "searing" it with high heat in the oven before slower cooking seals in the tenderness too when baking. So good my HUSBAND requested the recipe to pass on!
Excellent!!! I couldn't find tenderloin at the grocery store so I used a roast and it turned out wonderful.
The marinade was so delicious, but I just couldn't get into the sauce. I'm a blue cheese fiend, but it was just too bitter and overpowering for me to give it any more stars. Obviously, judging by the overall score, I'm in the minority with my thoughts! :)
Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I made this recipe last night for Valentine's Day and it was delicious! Even my boyfriend, who is a chef, said I've outdone myself!! I did add a little garlic & onion powder to the sauce, although it sure didn't need it!
This was amazing! Everyone in the family raved, even my 9 year old son and 11 year old daughter. Now that this recipe is a keeper, I will have to keep my eyes open for sales on beef tenderloin!
I adore this recipe! The marinade is amazing. The second time that I made this, I marinaded the meat for about two hours. I also used and injection baster to baste the meat a few times while cooking it. The meat was much juicier the second time.
I made this recipe for a dinner party and it was wonderful. Lot's of reviewers said that they didn't use the marinade recipe (just the blue cheese sauce), but the marinade was EXCELLENT. I cooked a 6lb. tenderloin roast from Sam's Club and doubled the marinade. I let it sit in the marinade for 3 hours before roasting. It was perfect. I also cut the roast in half to help ensure more even cooking. Not everyone tried the sauce, but those that did LOVED it.
Not sure if it is fair or not, but I am just rating the cheese sauce, which is absolutely delicious! I put it over a baked potato. I can't wait to try it with the tenderloin!
Only followed the recipe for the blue cheese sauce as for the tenderloin, I like only a little butter, olive oil, salt, and pepper! (I'm a purest with tenderloins! ) The sauce is amazing!!!! the next night we made sandwiches out of the tenderloin and the sauce was even decent cold or room temperature! Yummy!!!
I use this on any kind of beef- steak, etc... simple and quick. -lnh
awesome!!!! used 4 half pound filets and baked for twenty min at 400
Loved it!
This recipe is superb. Definately a keeper.
This is definitely a "keeper" I needed more than 30 - 40 minutes to get the meat to an internal temperature of 135-140. It was medium rare and absolutely delicious after sitting for about 20-25 minutes.
This was awesome. The only change I made was instead of 1/2 cup of teriyaki I used 1/4 cup teriyaki and 1/4 cup soy sauce. Also, I marinated mine overnight, a full 24 hours. I didn't the use the blue cheese sauce on my own serving but everybody who did raved!! Thanks for such a great recipe..it's a keeper for sure!!
This was thoroughly enjoyed by the whole family. We kept the sauce on the side as not everyone liked it. I'll be using the leftover beef and sauce to make a dinner salad.
We really enjoyed this. I used a 3 lb sirloin tip roast because I didn't want to have to go buy a tenderloin. I marinated it for about an hour and it worked out great. Very tender. My kids don't care for blue cheese so I served their pieces without any sauce..even without the sauce the meat had a very nice flavor from the marinade so it's a recipe that you can easily serve with the sauce "on the side." Everyone cleaned their plates! Served with baked potatoes (my husband liked the sauce added on his potato, too) corn and warm buttered bread. A keeper.
I will make this again for sure. However, I'm not sure if this is DIVINE. It is a great recipe for one who is not sure how to prepare a tenderloin roast. Also, the cook time varies. You have to use a thermometer, and be aware of actual weight after 'trimming' the loin (if you buy the tenderloin not trimmed). Still this is a great staple recipe and will impress.
I have to admit that I just thought this was average. The marinade might have better served a cheaper cut of meat. The sauce thicken quickly after removing from the heat so it wasn't really a sauce. The flavors were fine but with the cost of tenderloin I expected something that didn't mask the quality of the meat. This wasn't horrible.. I won't try this again. Sorry!
Fantastic recipe! I added herbs d'provence and some extra garlic to the marinade and increased the time to 1 hour. The bleu cheese sauce is very nice, and those who don't care for it can simply leave it off if you serve the sauce on the side instead of serving it over the beef. A tasty and elegant party dish!
Made this recipe last night and it was my first attempt at making beef tenderloin. I followed the directions exactly, although I added a bit of parsley to the cheese sauce. As far as the sauce goes, YUM!!! I'm not a huge fan of blue cheese, but am slowly acquiring a taste for it. This sauce was delicious and not overpowering. As for cooking the tenderloins...mine were a bit thick - maybe 2 inches - and although I kept pulling them out every five minutes and taking the temp... I overcooked before even hitting 140. They were medium well :( They were still very tender though, thanks to the cut of meat! I'd say don't put them at 450 for the full 15 minutes if you have a new, efficient oven! I will definitely be making this again though and will just have to tweak the directions as far as cooking the meat goes so it suits my oven better! My tip for you is to cut open a tenderloin after about 20 min at the 375 temp to make sure they are not done already! Served with maple dill carrots, garlic mashed and green beans. Sauce was great on the potatoes!
I made this for our family Christmas and came out wonderfully. My father (the ultimate carnivore guru) thought this was the bomb! To prove how easy this was to make...I am a vegetarian and even I was able to prepare this entree without too much difficulty!!
My husband loves meat of all types, but I'm not a huge fan. Usually. This was probably the best beef dish I've ever had. I even had seconds.
We made the Blue Cheese sauce but used Gargonzola as that's what we had on hand. We served it with a petite Sirloin and it was perfect!!
Excellent recipe for whole beef tenderloin. I marinated the beef for a few hours in the refrig. The beef was tender and flavorful and the blue cheese sauce was delicious. I kept the saucepan on the lowest simmer and stirred often to melt the cheese and keep it warm.
I made this for new years eve it came out wonderful. I added baby portabella mushrooms they came out wonderful!! I didn't put enough mushroom everyone wanted more next time at at least three boxes and use as a side I also made sauteed onions they enhanced the flavor of the meat great side dish also
Just made this for the second time in two weeks. Made exactly as is except I used a London Broil rather then a Tenderloin because I couldn't find them either time! Walmart for you. Excellent. Truly delicious.
This was wonderful!!! I cooked it for our Valentines dinner and everyone swooned! My 2 year old who is not much of a beef eater ate more than her big brothers. I did have to cook it a bit longer since we don't care for rare meat but even with a longer roasting time it was tender and delicious. The sauce is all too fabulous, I had to restrain myself from eating it with a spoon!
