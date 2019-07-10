Crumbed Avocado Steak

Crumbed Scotch filet steaks topped with slices of avocado and a rich mustard sauce.

Recipe by Thomas Greenberg

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Mustard Sauce

Directions

  • Pound the steaks out to 1/2 inch thickness.

  • Coat steaks lightly with flour seasoned with salt and pepper. Dip steaks into lightly-beaten eggs, then coat with combined breadcrumbs and parsley, pressing on firmly. Place steaks on to tray, and refrigerate until ready to cook.

  • In a large frying pan, heat 1/4 cup butter and oil over medium-high heat. Cook steaks until golden brown, and cooked to desired doneness. Remove from pan, and keep warm.

  • In a metal bowl, whisk together egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and mustard. Place the bowl over simmering water, and stir until sauce is thick and creamy. Whisk in the remaining 1/2 cup softened butter, and remove from heat.

  • Place steaks onto serving plates, place two slices of avocado on each steak, and spoon the Mustard Sauce over each one.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1095 calories; protein 41.8g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 88g; cholesterol 465.9mg; sodium 705.8mg. Full Nutrition
