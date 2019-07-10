Crumbed Avocado Steak
Crumbed Scotch filet steaks topped with slices of avocado and a rich mustard sauce.
This recipe is excellent. I used Veal Schnitzel instead of scotch fillet but other than that followed the recipe correctly. The mustard sauce has a lovely strong flavour which works well with the delicate avocado and veal flavours. My boyfriend loved it !!!Read More
I liked this recipe however no one else in my family did. I think it was the egg. The presentation was not at all pretty and I think that also made everyone "think" it was not good and I like to pride myself on being a good cook. Maybe I will try again but without the egg?Read More
This is outstanding!!! I used another reviewers suggestion of using veal schnitzel instead of steak - turned out fantastic. Sure the mustard sauce is probably a little tricky for some people to make but I urge you to give it a go!
This was quite good. The only thing I would do differently would be to add more, or stronger mustard. My husband thought it was Hollandaise! Very tasty though, nice combination.
A nice combination of flavors. I don't understand the reviewer who suggested the sauce might possibly be difficult or even maybe labor intensive ? The instructions are very clear and easy to follow.
It's a shame the steaks I used were so chewy - the mustard sauce paired with the avocado was absolutely delicious! The only problem I had was that the sauce was a little bit lumpy. It didn't make any difference to the taste, of course, but the presentation wasn't as good as it could have been. I would definitely make it again though. Thanks, Thomas!
I had sirloin, so I pounded it out...a different cut of meat would have worked better. The flavor was amazing though..I loved the sauce with the avacados. I'll make this again with a better cut of meat.
what can I say about it besides - so good!!!
I love these steaks, was a bit skeptical with avocado and mustard sauce but it was truly amazing. Everyone in my family liked it as well,even the boys who generally don't like avocado.
Turned out very well! I am a chef by no means, but decided to give it a shot... fairly easy to make and had most of the ingredients on-hand already. Polished it off with a bottle of smooth Italian wine... NICE!
This recipe was really good. I used rib fillet but could have used veal. The sauce was so tasty and worked wonderfully well with the avocado.
I thought this turned out really well, however, I do agree with other reviewers that it would benefit from a stronger mustard sauce. My bf doesn't eat avocados and wouldn't touch the sauce, so I made his with bernaise sauce (from a dry mix) and he said it was really good with the steak.
i couldn't find scotch file steaks, so i used 'round eye' steaks... It was good. I made more sauce, because amount in the recipe was not enough for 4 steaks. The sause was great...
I felt that 2 eggs plus 3 egg yolks was a waste. So, instead of dipping the steak into a beaten "whole" egg, I used the three egg whites from the three egg yolks. Worked fine! I didn't have Dijon mustard, used Spicy Brown, it worked. I would love to try it with Dijon. This recipe is good, but a bit of a pain to make.
I am a great cook and I did not like this at all. Leave out the egg and it might be better. Needs more flavor so I added sauteed garlic and seasoning salt. Everything besides the egg was fine. Will not make this again.
