Marinade for Chicken
A delicious barbecue sauce for chicken on the grill. My father has used this since I can remember, and he always receives the compliments at mealtime.
I have to put my two cents in on this marinade. Oh my gosh, I love it!!! I have used it on chicken, pork and beef. It not only tenderizes, but gives great flavor. A nice change from barbeque sauce. The recipe does make a large amount, but I now keep it in a bottle in the fridge to have on hand for whenever I want to marinate something. I was a bit skeptical, but after trying it, I'm sold. My husband loves it (as do I). Thanks Jill, for this fabulous recipe. I wish I could give it more stars!Read More
I scaled this down to 12 servings for three boneless chicken breasts. I used olive oil vs. vegetable oil. I always use low sodium soy sauce and I didn't have fresh parsley so I used dried. I made this in the morning and let it marinate all day. The chicken was very tender and full of flavor. This would be great for kabobs!
We used this for steak and it was AWESOME! We tried one batch exactly as the recipe stated and for the second batch, we added 1/2 bottle of Italian dressing and 1 Tbsp. liquid smoke. The steaks were delicious and very tender. This recipe is a keeper at our house! Thanks!
I recently made this with boneless, skinless chicken breasts and was very pleased at the result. It makes A LOT so I refrigerated the leftover marinade to use another time soon. Due to the soy sauce, there's no way this recipe needs the salt. I left out the parsley simply because I didn't have any. I'll make this again.
Very good marinade as written, sensational with the addition of garlic and brown sugar. I added 4 cloves of garlic, chopped, and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. I also opted to use the zest of one lemon instead of the lemon juice. I never use the salt and find that the soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce provide enough for our taste. This time, I used chicken thighs and let them marinate over night before putting them on the grill. I set the grill up for indirect grilling, browned the skin over the coals and then moved them over to the cooler side to finish cooking. The flavor of the marinade was down to the bone! I've used this for awhile and have since cut the oil in the recipe down to 1/2 cup and added other items in my own custom version.
This is the best chicken marinade ever, even my very picky daughter said "don't loose this one mom". I did not add the salt either as some reviewers suggested. The soy sauce made it salty enough.
Very good! I used this on boneless skinless chicken breasts. I marinated them about 4 hours, and then grilled them. It was very tasty & not overpowering. Great recipe, thanks!
Here's the deal. I made this exactly according to the recipe, no modifications. Just happened to have everything it called for on hand (I couldn't believe it, either - that never happens). The first night, we only let the chicken breast marinate for 1 hour before baking it (375 for about 40-45 min). Comparing it to recent chicken I've cooked, it was very much juicier, and tasty. HOWEVER. I then used the rest of the leftover marinade (it makes a lot) to soak some more chicken in, overnight in the fridge. Cooked it up for dinner tonight and it was RIDICULOUSLY juicy and delicious, and the flavors of the marinade had blended better. 3-4 stars for the one-hour marination, 5 stars for the overnight marination. We liked this one.
Ummmm, NO....Sorry, did this exactly as shown on the recipe. I make marinades all the time. This was way too salty and way too much Worst sauce. Sure citrus is going to make the meat tender and juicy, but I didnt like it at all. Red wine vinegar??? Apple cider vinegar would have been better. Im surprised at the great reviews. Made this for the first time and took to friends house, they were polite but we all had the same reaction. Sorry.
This is a great marinade. The chicken turned out tender, juicy, and scrumptious!!! Will definitely use again!
I have made this dish a thousand times already and it's always AMAZING. During all of those prepping occasions I've experimented with the recipe and marinating times. This chicken is best on the grill, the oven and pan did it no justice. I like to add a few minced cloves of garlic, or a tsp of the already minced to save time. I've also tried Tastefully Simple's Garlic Garlic and it works wonders in a pinch! Per previous reviews, a quick dash of hot sauce really makes a statement without over doing it. If you don't have dry mustard, yellow or brown work just as well (fyi I matched the amounts, tb-tb). I also subbed EVOO for the oil. Personally I find cutting the chicken into strips helps cut down on cook time and adds more flavor, since more meat touches the marinade :) As for marinading time, 4 hrs is perfect! 6 and 2 will work, but overnight is too long. The meat gets too salty and cooks slightly from the vinegar and lemon making it dry and causing it to cook unevenly. My husband liked the chicken so much we had it 3 times a week for 2 months, lol! Then, on an out of state trip, he made me go to the store for the ingredients so his family could try it :) They loved it too. I'm currently experimenting with subbing salt substitute, omitting the soy sauce and using water instead of the oil. (Hubby's on a strict diet) I'll let you now how it turns out. Enjoy!!!
This recipe for marinade is now the only one I use. It is Great! I don't use the oil, you don't need it. I also try to marinate the chicken as long as possible. We make chicken A LOT! and this is priceless. I have grilled the chicken and baked it in the oven using this marinade - either way is great! If you bake it, cover the pyrex with foil so it doesn't dry out. THANK you for this recipe -
I followed the recipe exactly and found that it was missing garlic. Next time I make this I will add some garlic.
This marinade rocks! My boyfriend actually loves it! I've made this every week for a month. I've learned that I like to add some brown sugar, and I like around 6 hours of marinating - anything more is too tart, anything less is not juicy enough.
This was pretty good marinade. I changed the servings to 10 instead of 32. I followed the ingredients and measurements exactly but then added 1 clove of garlic and 1TBS. of honey. Will be making this one again!
What a DELICIOUS marinade. Used it on bone-in chicken breasts and cooked on the grill after marinading 4 hours. Incredibly moist and just the best flavor. For what it's worth, I always poke a few holes in my chicken with a fork before adding to the marinade so it will get inside the chicken. Also, I put everything in a ziplock bag and massage the marinade into the chicken periodically. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
This is the perfect chicken marinade. If you cut the recipe to 16 servings, that's about right for a 4 lb butchered bird.
This marinade was awesome. Everyone raved about the chicken. I used a mixture of breasts and thighs.
Excelent, my new chicken marinade.
Used soy sauce substitute and added fresh ginger. My company raved about the flavor. Thank you for this recipe. I will definitely be making this again!
I never leave reviews because I usually alter the recipes I find so significantly, it would be easier to just add a new recipe. That was not the case here!! I was looking for an alternative to my sweeter marinade I usually make and this is hands down, one of my favorite recipes so far. I halfed the recipe as it does make a lot. I used olive oil instead of vegetable and less than called for. I omitted the extra salt and added onion powder and garlic powder (maybe 1 1/2 tsp of each) and marinated overnight. Awesome on the grill!
Tried this first with chicken and thought that it needed a little something to give it more zing. The chicken was very tender and tasty but next time I will add something to make it a better than good meal. Tried it a second time with pork tenderloin but added one clove of minced garlic to a quarter recipe of the marinade. The result was over the top - beyond 5 stars. By the way, you get a lot of bang for little effort with this one.
Have used this marinade several times and the chicken always comes out tender and full of flavor. I sometimes add fresh garlic. I cook mine on an indoor grill pan. Delicious!
Really nice, basic marinade. I didn't even have to marinade my chicken very long and it gave it a wonderful flavor. Will be used over and over. The only thing I changed was I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil.
All guests from 18 to 88 gave this two thumbs up! I used this recipe to marinate thick, meaty, boneless, skinless chicken breasts. The only change I made was adding garlic and ginger - they kicked up the flavor just a notch to my family's taste buds. I used a corn cob holder to poke holes on both sides and tenderize the chicken - the prongs are just the right size. I then marinated the chicken for 6 hours and cooked it on a gas grill. During the last 5 minutes I added a sweet bbq sauce to half of the chicken. I am not a bbq sauce fan but I must say the combo of this marinade with a sweet bbq sauce was very good. This marinade is a keeper and shines on its own or as a base for other sauces. I will be using this often.
This is my new favorite chicken marinade. I knew it would be amazing when I read the list of ingredients, I love those flavors. The only changes I made were- substituted dry mustard for Dijon mustard (ran out of dry mustard yesterday), instead of lemon juice I used lime juice (I prefer lime to lemon), eliminated salt (because I thought the soy sauce and Worcestershire probably had enough salt) and fresh parsley (didn't have any in the house). We marinated thin-sliced chicken breast for three hours and then grilled it. The next time I make this marinade, I'll reserve some to marinate vegetables. Thank you Jillypooh for sharing this incredibly versatile and delicious recipe.
Brined bone in chicken breasts and leg quarters overnight. Marinated them for 10 hours today before grilling. Did not add any sauce when grilling and it was very tasty. Thanks for a good recipe.
I haven't tried this recipe for chicken, but I've tried this Beef Marinade http://barbeque.allrecipes.com/az/bfmrind.asp for which is almost identical. Nice to know it's good on chicken too
Good, but not great. I used canola oil in place of vegetable and marinated for 6 hours in the fridge. I think for the best flavor I may marinate overnight next time.
absolutely a great marinade for chicken...i marinated skinless chicken pieces (breasts, thighs & legs - bone in) overnite and smoked them for approx 3 hours at about 275F. and the result was delish (yummy cold too)...i didn't add the extra salt and used white wine vinegar coz i didn't have red...well the mil luved it and asked for the recipe which i will gladly share...thanks for submitting this recipe will forsure use it again and was thinking it'd work for chops too...
Great just baking chicken in it too.
This recipe is awesome! I was browsing recipes and came across it. I decided to try it and so I made the marinade and put it in. I only marinated it for two hours because I found the recipe so late in the day. It still came out delicious! Everyone loved it and said how tasty it was. So juicy! One of my favorite recipes. I put it in a glass baking dish and baked it on 350 for 45 minutes. Next time I plan on marinating it overnight! Highly recommend it!
I don't know if I have different taste buds or something but I followed the recipe exactly. I used fresh parsley, fresh lemon juice, etc. My chicken came out tasting TOO SOUR/ACIDIC. It could be to the amount of vinegar, worchestshire and lemon juice altogether. I had marinated chicken legs and thighs overnight and barbecued on our grill. While the chicken was juicy, it just tasted TOO ACIDIC!!! I would not make this again.
I tried this marinade for 36 chicken skewers. It was fabulous and got so many compliments. The only thing that I did differently was to add one clove of minced garlic, teriyaki sauce and I added some honey. In place of dried mustard, I used dijon mustard. I omitted the salt since all the sauces had enough salt in them already. I let it marinate overnight, prepared the skewers the next day but actually barbequed the next day after that. Got rave reviews, everyone loved it. The chicken was so tender and flavourful.
Made exactly as directed. No adding things. No omitting things. No substituting things. I'm giving this marinade 5 stars without changing any ingredients. Makes me crazy when people rate a recipe that they've changed so much ..... I'm left wondering why they bothered to rate it since they've basically rewritten it. This marinade is outstanding as written. We loved it!
AWESOME! Tastes almost just like chicken BBQ chicken! I made as is, minus black pepper and I realized as the marinade was almost complete I was out of parsley. I also decreased the oil a little to trim some fat. This is def a repeater at the LTH house! Thanks for a fabulous recipe!!
Very good recipe, but I did omit the salt with the soy sauce being so salty as is. I marinaded chicken breasts overnight, grilled, sliced and place on top of a salad tossed with balsamic vinagrette dressing. Served with Darbey bread (this website)and it was a perfect for a hot day meal.
This is an excellent marinade! I added a little bit of ginger and marinated my chicken overnight and all day. It was delicious! We will definitely be making this often . Thank you!
Just had this with chicken breasts and rice, lovely flavour! Next time I might decrease the vinegar, just for personal tastes.
I hate to be a wet blanket on this one, but I thought this marinade tasted terrible. Sorry!!
Yum!!! I used olive oil rather than vegetable oil as that is all I had in the kitchen. It was fabulous. . .best marinade I have ever used, hands down! Thanks!
Wonderful! I prepared this marinade yesterday and let the chicken (boneless skinless breasts) sit in it overnight. Grilled this evening and served over mixed greens with my own balsamic vinaigrette, hubby loved it. Will be adding this to weekly rotation. Thanks for sharing Jillypoo!
This is an excellent marinade. Just the right flavor. I marinaded the chicken breast for about 30 minutes and it turned out very flavorful, but not overpowering.
Excellent marinade! I was looking for something that had good flavor without being too spicy or too sweet- this was the perfect solution. I modified it slightly by omitting the salt (not necessary with soy and Worcestershire IMO) and adding minced garlic and onion (no fresh on hand). Even with only five hours in the marinade, it turned out great. This is one for the regular rotation.
Unbelievable!!! Truly a great marinade!
WOW! I have used this marinade twice now. The first was on boneless/skinless tenderloins that we grilled. They were so tender they melted in your mouth and the flavor was phenomenal! Today I used this on split chicken breasts with rib meat (got for a steal at the grocery) and baked them on a roasting pan for an hour at 375 after marinading overnight...and they were great! Very juicy and tender. Used the liquid left over for marinading and reduced down to a sauce and brushed over the chicken when it was done. This is my go-to marinade for chicken from now on!!
I marinated boneless, skinless chicken breasts overnight in this marinade and I'm sorry to say that this made the chicken waaayy too salty. I even omitted the 1 teaspoon of salt and added 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar but still - much too salty. When I realized this upon removing the chicken from the oven to taste a piece, I knew right away that my husband would not like it because he does not like a lot of salt on his food. I rinsed the cooked chicken under hot running water to wash it off. Luckily, I had on hand a bottle of Wegman's Spicy Orange sauce to brush over the chicken (it is somewhat sweet) to counteract some of the saltiness and my husband said it was good. (he had no idea what I went through). However, I will be searching for another marinade recipe. Sorry.
Wow,Wow, and .... Wow... I marinated my chicken thighs in this dreamy marinade for about 7 hours. This is an exceptional marinade. The only thing I changed was.... I did 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar and 1/4 cup of BALSAMIC ... vinegar... I thought the sugars of the balsamic would carmelize nicely on the grill...and I was right. I'm looking forward to making this again.. thank you so much for sharing...
This marinade makes an excellent base (if you doctor everything like I do) that I believe would taste good with any meat. I made a few changes for my own taste by adding about a tbs. of minced garlic, 1/2 tsp. onion powder, about 1/4 c. honey, and a few dashes thyme. The honey really seemed to round out the flavor, for those concerned about the acidity, and didn't make the chicken too sweet at all. We marinated three large chicken breasts (with plenty holes poked in them) for about 3 hours before grilling and it was still excellent. As a side note/suggestion, we also grilled up some herbed and olive oiled zucchini, squash, and vidalia onions. Delicious!
This was really good, but it still needs a tomato-based edge. You could start with 1 tbl. of ketchup, but instead I pulsed a peeled/seeded tomato and added it to the marinade.
I got this exact same recipe from tastes of home magazine as a lamb marinade and let me tell you..when I have a bbq people call ahead to ask me to make the bbq'd lamb..it is so good and you can use it for any meat really.
Wonderful... my family are fussy about marinades. So often they are sweet, which is not to my crew's taste. This one was perfect. Thank you for sharing.
Gives chicken even boneless skinless breasts a good flavor. I used just about a half cup on four breasts, and had at least two cups of marinade left over for future use (stored in fridge). Didn't have much time to leave on, so I used my multi-blade meat tenderizer. I recommend one of these little wonders highly - it not only breaks up tough fibers in meat but also helps to drive the marinade into the meat. The result was extremely tender and tasty meat. My nine-year old son gave the chicken a very high thumbs up, and he often complains that it is "too chewy".
excellent. My family love it and it keeps in the fridge for weeks
Outstanding marinade. Followed the recipe exactly.
I usually agree with highly rated recipes but this one didn't wow me.
My guests enjoyed this chicken.
My kids' favorite chicken recipe. I put the raw chicken and marinade into a freezer bag and freeze it.
mmmmmm easy yummy marinade! Company raved!
The chicken was moist. The overall flavor was okay. I added bbq sauce because it makes everything tastes better, lol, and threw it back in the oven for about 15minutes. It was real good by then.
Heart Smart: 1/2 c canola, low sodium soy, & pinch of white pepper for heat. Great for making ahead for that first day of setting up the campsite!
This is the very best chicken maranade. I made this for a family dinner party and had several requests for the recipe. I did make some minor changes I did not have red wine vinegar so I used white vinegar, instead of dry mustard I used a spicy mustard and I used half olive oil and half veg. oil and added 1/2 tsp of red cayenne pepper for just a little kick. I marinated 4 lbs of chicken tenders for 6 hrs but did not grill it all so left the remainder in the marinade over night and it was even better being marinaded over 24 hrs!
This was so easy to prepare and yet so tasty on the chicken! My middle son couldn't get enough which is odd since he's not very much of a meat eater. My younger son is extremely picky and doesn't really like chicken and yet his eyes lit up when he tried it. I will definitely make it again!
LOVE THIS!!! I have made it twice already and both times my whole family raved! THANK YOU!
great recipe! I've never had such flavorful, juicy chicken! I replaced the red wine vinegar with balsamic vinegar and left out the worcestershire sauce, and it was crazy amazing!
Outstanding. I only marinaded 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts for 2 hours before grilled. Used indirect heat. These turned out so juicy and tasty, I can only imagine how good they'll taste after marinading for several hours. I cut the recipe to 8 servings, perfect for the 4 breasts. Thanks for a great recipe! Hubby LOVED it!
This wasn't as great as I thought it would be. It wasn't bad, but there are much better marinades out there and I don't think this deserves 5 stars. It actually lacked flavor which was surprising since my chicken marinated overnight. I may try it one more time, using full sodium soy sauce and a few other spices. I used "light" and maybe that is why it was disappointing.
A touch of brown sugar balances the acid in this recipe. Try it - - you'll like it! Don't marinade too long or it'll actually change the texture as the acids begin to "cook" the chicken, just like in ceviche. You will notice a change in the texture of your chicken if you marinade it longer than an hour or two.
Tasty and easy - marinated chicken breasts for several hours - left a little aside (prior to marinating) for baking - good stuff.
You know the old joke about something that "tastes like chicken?" Well, not this! Are you worried about the price of steak, or if the cut you buy will be tough? Well, your worries are over because this recipe will make your CHICKEN taste exactly like STEAK, because it consists of the basic steak marinade ingredients (see Steak for Marinade I, and Best Steak Marinade in Existence). If you marinate it for 24 hours, then grill it, just close your eyes and you'll think it's the most tender steak you've ever had. However, if you want your chicken to "taste like chicken" you might want to try something else...
this is by far my FAVORITE marinade! i have used it on all types of meat including shops, steak, and chicken. it is truly amazing! makes the meats so flavorful and tender! everytime i make it for gatherings or even just having friends and family over, EVERYONE ALWAYS asks for the secret recipe:) i never write reviews but this one was a long time overdue! thank u jillypooh for sharing an amazing and super easy recipe! if u havent already, u have to try this...again, use it with any meat! im doing pork chops tonite:) i will say it does make a large amount of marinade...but i think thats a good thing! just more yumminess!!!!
This was excellent and gave a really nice flavor. I marinated the chicken for about 9 hours. I think I may half it next time though because it makes a ton when you're only grilling 4 chicken breasts.
I tried this marinade on chicken drumsticks. I marinated it overnight and the chicken was tender and juicy. My husband really enjoyed it, too. I will definelty be adding this to my recipe book!!
Really good marinade for chicken. I tenderized my skinless boneless chicken breasts and then put the marinade in a zip bag with the chicken. I probably marinated it for about 1 1/2 hours and then grilled on my indoor grill. VERY moist and flavorful. I did omit salt and added garlic powder and onion powder and scaled the recipe back for 6 and it was plenty. Also used olive oil b/c that is what I had. I know some people don't like reviews when we change the recipe but sometimes it just is strictly a personal preference as to the changes made. I practically add garlic and onion to most everything so that is why I added them to the marinade.
I loved this marinade. I used it on boneless chicken breasts and marinated them for about 4 hours. The flavor was excellent and the chicken was very moist and delicious. I scaled the recipe way back since I was only preparing 2 breasts. I'll probably use this often.
Awesome marinade...I used low salt soy sauce and marinated chicken in a zip lock bag for only 6-8 hours and still was moist and flavorful.
This is the best chicken marinade recipe ever. I have made it time and time again and everybody loves it. My only suggestion is to add 1/2 t. of hot sauce to this recipe. It is definitely a keeper!
My family loves this recipe! I have made it several times in the last couple of weeks and no matter how much I make, the family wants more! I use olive oil to replace vegetable oil, Braggs liquid aminos to replace soy sauce and apple cider vinegar to replace red wine vinegar. I use the juice of one lemon, and zest the whole thing as well. Trust me, it's worth the effort. I rarely have fresh parsley, but dried works as well. I take as many flash frozen chicken breasts (I buy them in huge bags at the big box stores) as I can stuff into a gallon ziplock bag and pour the mixed marinade right on top. Seal the bag and squish it all around. Then I put the sealed bag into another sealed gallon ziplock bag (to make sure there will be no spills) and pop it into the fridge for 24 or so hours. Super easy and rave reviews when it comes off the grill. This is definitely a new staple in our household. Thanks for a great recipe!
the recipe was great, but you really don't need additional salt, there's enough salt from the soy sauce. I made it both ways and the way without the added salt was alot tastier.
This marinade was awesome! Didn't have red wine vinegar or dry mustard & only had time to marinate the chicken for an hour. Cooked the chicken on the grill...moist & tasty. Sliced the leftover chicken and added to a salad the next day. Can't wait until I have all the ingredients & longer time for marinating. Adding this to my arsenal of must have recipes.
We loved this! By far and away, this resulted in the most moist chicken we have ever eaten. I halved the recipe, but otherwise everything was the same. I marinated 6 medium chicken breasts for 4 hours, then baked them with all the marinade in a foil-lined 9x13 pan covered tightly with foil at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. The meat thermometer read 165 degrees and it was just perfect. The secret ingredient is the dried mustard - yum! This does make a LOT of marinade, even when halved. I had to put a cookie sheet underneath the pan because it was bubbling over in the oven toward the end. Delicious, delicious, delicious... this one's a keeper!
Wow!!! I was looking for something a little different than the Asian marinade I ususally use. This is it! I do think if you marinated all night it would be a little strong. I marinated in the morning for a BBQ at 6:00 and the meat was darkened (and flavorful) from the marinade. Just so you can estimate.......I marinated 14 1/2 breasts and it was just the right amount of marinade. Very, very, very, good~
Sorry, tasted too much of the mustard for my family. I liked it the next day cold with my tossed salad. But no one touched it. This has too much mustard in it.
This is the best marinade that I have tasted in a long time. I let it soak over night in the fridge and it came out so tenter. everyone wanted the recipe. will make many more times in the future.
This was awesome! This was my first attempt at making marinaded grilled chicken and I was very pleased with the result. I must confess that I didn't measure ingredients, I just kind of ball parked it and I added a bit of minced garlic. Also, I didn't have red wine vinegar so I used balsamic. I will definitely make this again.
I marinated the chicken overnight and was disappointed with te end result. The bitter/sour taste made it hard to swallow.
wow, i thought this was really delicious. my 6 year old said it was just okay, but she ate it all anyway. i was afraid that i might be able to taste some of the individual ingredients sticking out in the flavor, but i really couldn't. it all blended together really nicely. the chicken ended up looking really good too. yum!
Good eats!
I made this as written and was very skeptical that my husband wouldn't care for it. He LOVED it! I had some boneless chicken thighs that I left sitting in the marinade for about 5 hours and cooked them on the grill.
My husband said this is the best marinade for chicken I have ever used, and told me that I should make this every week. Enough said!
Wondering if the negative reviewers realize the recipe is 32 servings? Enough for a huge chicken bake, so perhaps the sour/bitter is from too much marinade?
LOVE THIS!!
This recipe is amazing! I have used this marinade many times and it is always a hit. Very flavorful and easy to put together.
This was fantastic! I took the chicken out of the freezer and marinaded in the fridge while it thawed, so it ended up marinating for like 1.5 days... and it was soooo tender. What a great flavor, too. I always think of worcestershire sauce as going on beef, but now that I've seen how good it is on chicken, we will definitely be having this again.
love, love, love this!!
I have to give it 4 stars because of the saltiness. I omitted the salt and even then the amount of soy sauce made it a little salty. Cut back on the soy sauce. Great marinade. I marinated overnight and grilled the following evening. thanks
Best marinade ever!!!! Great on grilled chicken salads.
This was delicious. My guest was speechless for the first few minutes of grilled chicken goodness. Will make regularily - thanks!
good
