Marinade for Chicken

I have made this dish a thousand times already and it's always AMAZING. During all of those prepping occasions I've experimented with the recipe and marinating times. This chicken is best on the grill, the oven and pan did it no justice. I like to add a few minced cloves of garlic, or a tsp of the already minced to save time. I've also tried Tastefully Simple's Garlic Garlic and it works wonders in a pinch! Per previous reviews, a quick dash of hot sauce really makes a statement without over doing it. If you don't have dry mustard, yellow or brown work just as well (fyi I matched the amounts, tb-tb). I also subbed EVOO for the oil. Personally I find cutting the chicken into strips helps cut down on cook time and adds more flavor, since more meat touches the marinade :) As for marinading time, 4 hrs is perfect! 6 and 2 will work, but overnight is too long. The meat gets too salty and cooks slightly from the vinegar and lemon making it dry and causing it to cook unevenly. My husband liked the chicken so much we had it 3 times a week for 2 months, lol! Then, on an out of state trip, he made me go to the store for the ingredients so his family could try it :) They loved it too. I'm currently experimenting with subbing salt substitute, omitting the soy sauce and using water instead of the oil. (Hubby's on a strict diet) I'll let you now how it turns out. Enjoy!!!