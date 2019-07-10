Marinade for Chicken

4.5
1711 Ratings
  • 5 1255
  • 4 279
  • 3 101
  • 2 39
  • 1 37

A delicious barbecue sauce for chicken on the grill. My father has used this since I can remember, and he always receives the compliments at mealtime.

Recipe by JILLYPOOH

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together oil, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, wine vinegar, and lemon juice. Stir in mustard powder, salt, pepper, and parsley. Use to marinate chicken before cooking as desired. The longer you marinate, the more flavor it will have.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 440.9mg. Full Nutrition
