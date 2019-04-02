Grilled Portobello and Mozzarella

1 of 63

Rating: 5 stars This is such a great recipe! I make what I like to call Portobello Pizza "Burgers" from this. I substitute pizza sauce for the marinara and place each grilled mushroom filled with the mozzarella and pepper mixture in a foil packet back over the grill for a few minutes until all is melted stem side up inside. I then serve each mushroom on either foccacia bread or Italian roll. I also offer a store bought gardinera relish. This has been a definite hit with young and old - and a "sneeky" way to get kids to eat something besides a regular burger at a cookout. This is a defintie keeper! Thanks Valerie! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty...I just grilled them on the stovetop first and used fresh mozzarella. I put the whole thing on a roll for a sandwich and it turned out great. I'll make these again. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Hubby makes these a lot during the summer months on our grill. He adds grilled sliced tomatoes and provolone cheese and pops them on toasted crusty rolls. We then top with the marinara sauce. Portobello's are so meaty you hardly miss the burger. Delicious Valerie! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fabulous recipe! I didn't heat the marinara sauce but wish that I had because the different layers ended up being different temperatures. Also I may heat up the roasted red peppers and then add them. Really a great recipe and very filling. I don't think this would work for an appetizer because it is so hearty. Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars This was good but something was overly sweet about it. I don't know if I marinated it too long or with too much Italian dressing if I used too much sauce (I had spaghetti sauce on hand) or if it was the peppers. It just didn't taste quite right to me. But my husband really liked them a lot so I will make again with some slight alterations. Probably I should follow the recipe to the letter. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I'm new to cooking and usually stick to recipes with lots of stars and user comments but for some reason this one seemed worth trying - and I'm so glad I did! I followed the recipe exactly and they were sooo good. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe. We had it as a main dish. I did make a slight change because of ingredients I had on hand. I used fresh red bell peppers diced & chopped up the mushroom stems then added both to the marinara sauce. The bell peppers were slightly crunchy which added another dimension to the dish. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicioius! I used fresh mozzarella which melted just right under the broiler. I thought this might not be filling enough as a main dish but with a green salad and some fresh bread to dip into the marinara sauce one and a half portobello caps per person was more than enough. This will be a summer staple at our house. Helpful (13)