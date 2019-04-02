Grilled Portobello and Mozzarella

Rating: 4.73 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 45
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Absolutely simple and delicious as an appetizer or main course! Portobello mushrooms with red sauce, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese make this dish just to die for! Yummm!

By Valerie Kasper

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the mushrooms in a large resealable plastic bag with the salad dressing. Seal, and marinate for at least 15 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat. Heat the marinara sauce in a saucepan over medium heat, and keep warm.

  • Oil the grill grate. Place the mushrooms on the grill, and cook for 7 to 10 minutes on each side, until lightly toasted.

  • Preheat the oven broiler. Spread the bottom of a shallow baking dish or oven-proof plate with just enough marinara sauce to cover the bottom. Place mushrooms in the dish bottom side up, and top with the peppers and remaining marinara sauce. Place 2 slices of cheese on each mushroom, and sprinkle with oregano and basil.

  • Broil for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 1883.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (63)

Most helpful positive review

MAMMALEH
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is such a great recipe! I make what I like to call Portobello Pizza "Burgers" from this. I substitute pizza sauce for the marinara and place each grilled mushroom filled with the mozzarella and pepper mixture in a foil packet back over the grill for a few minutes until all is melted stem side up inside. I then serve each mushroom on either foccacia bread or Italian roll. I also offer a store bought gardinera relish. This has been a definite hit with young and old - and a "sneeky" way to get kids to eat something besides a regular burger at a cookout. This is a defintie keeper! Thanks Valerie! Read More
Helpful
(37)

Most helpful critical review

BABSKITCHEN
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
This was good but something was overly sweet about it. I don't know if I marinated it too long or with too much Italian dressing if I used too much sauce (I had spaghetti sauce on hand) or if it was the peppers. It just didn't taste quite right to me. But my husband really liked them a lot so I will make again with some slight alterations. Probably I should follow the recipe to the letter. Read More
Helpful
(18)
TAMMERSANN
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Very tasty...I just grilled them on the stovetop first and used fresh mozzarella. I put the whole thing on a roll for a sandwich and it turned out great. I'll make these again. Read More
Helpful
(29)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2005
Hubby makes these a lot during the summer months on our grill. He adds grilled sliced tomatoes and provolone cheese and pops them on toasted crusty rolls. We then top with the marinara sauce. Portobello's are so meaty you hardly miss the burger. Delicious Valerie! Read More
Helpful
(24)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2004
Absolutely fabulous recipe! I didn't heat the marinara sauce but wish that I had because the different layers ended up being different temperatures. Also I may heat up the roasted red peppers and then add them. Really a great recipe and very filling. I don't think this would work for an appetizer because it is so hearty. Read More
Helpful
(18)
BABSKITCHEN
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
This was good but something was overly sweet about it. I don't know if I marinated it too long or with too much Italian dressing if I used too much sauce (I had spaghetti sauce on hand) or if it was the peppers. It just didn't taste quite right to me. But my husband really liked them a lot so I will make again with some slight alterations. Probably I should follow the recipe to the letter. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Kathleen
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I'm new to cooking and usually stick to recipes with lots of stars and user comments but for some reason this one seemed worth trying - and I'm so glad I did! I followed the recipe exactly and they were sooo good. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Fancyfree
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is a great recipe. We had it as a main dish. I did make a slight change because of ingredients I had on hand. I used fresh red bell peppers diced & chopped up the mushroom stems then added both to the marinara sauce. The bell peppers were slightly crunchy which added another dimension to the dish. Read More
Helpful
(15)
QUEENY123
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2005
Absolutely delicioius! I used fresh mozzarella which melted just right under the broiler. I thought this might not be filling enough as a main dish but with a green salad and some fresh bread to dip into the marinara sauce one and a half portobello caps per person was more than enough. This will be a summer staple at our house. Read More
Helpful
(13)
SUE WARNER
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This was an easy and delicious dinner that will be repeated several times this summer. A big hit with my family! Read More
Helpful
(12)
