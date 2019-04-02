Blake's Best Steak

Rating: 4.48 stars
84 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 54
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A very flavorful steak as good as the ones you pay $30 for in the restaurants. Serve with sauteed mushrooms and a baked potato.

By Blake

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Rub each steak lightly with olive oil - this is to ensure that the steaks don't stick to the grill. Season with salt and pepper. Rub fresh garlic into both sides of each steak. Let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Place the steaks on the preheated grill, and immediately turn after 30 seconds (this first turn is to ensure that one side is seared). Place the fresh rosemary sprigs on top. Cook 7 minutes per side, to desired doneness, remembering to remove the rosemary sprigs before turning, and to replace on top of the meat after turning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 30.3g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 112.6mg; sodium 386.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (87)

Most helpful positive review

angi
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2006
Absoultely Fabulous!!! Didn't change a thing except cheated & used my Foreman grill;) Thanks Blake for an EASY but Delicious recipe!! Too many recipes call for an absurd amount of ingredients that overkill the food itself-this is simplicity at its finest! Read More
Helpful
(93)

Most helpful critical review

KAITCH
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2005
I was looking for a non-marinating recipe to use on a really good cut of beef. I thought this sounded perfect but it really didn't add much to the steak than if I had grilled it as is. I didn't get much rosemary flavour even though I used 2 fresh springs on each steak. It's probably my grilling technique... Read More
Helpful
(30)
Reviews:
CNKABINS
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2005
There is a reason this recipe is called Blakes "Best" Steak - it is wonderful! I prepared the steaks exactly as listed in the recipe - they were delicious! My son sometimes melts butter on steaks (ala Ruth Chris) - there was no butter needed on these steaks - and they were just as good (or even better) than what you get in a restaurant! Read More
Helpful
(64)
CHERYLITA1
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2005
My husband and I LOVED it!!! I used dried rosemary instead of fresh. The only problems was my kids wanted the "dirt" off the steak, haha. Cant please everyone! Read More
Helpful
(59)
KBREN79
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I made this recipe for my in-laws (7 people) and they LOVED it! I am a vegetarian so I didn't try it but the aroma left around the house was great. I love using rosemary so this dish was perfect. It was a definite success. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Ron T.
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2007
Great flavor especially after adding a pat of butter to each piece of steak. My rosemary sprigs caught on fire which in turn made the steak a little well done so next time I'll keep a closer eye on things! Made a great meal along with some fresh made french bread. Check out the Fabulous French bread recipe! Thanks again Read More
Helpful
(29)
TNCakeLady
Rating: 3 stars
10/05/2009
I didn't think the steak would get much flavor by the way the recipe sounded and true to form--I was right. Placing the rosemary sprigs on top of the steak might be ok for aesthetics---but for flavor? No. Nothing was accomplished here but wasting a sprig of rosemary and a light almost imperceptible garlic flavor. Wow. Some of these so-called "recipes" slay me. This isn't even a "recipe." It's a steak rubbed with some garlic and placed on the grill. Please people. Try a bit harder next time! Read More
Helpful
(26)
EILISH40
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2007
So glad to see steak treated simply. The rosemary is a lovely idea and I have had lots of fresh this year. We do like to taste our meat rather than overpower it. Thanks for submitting Read More
Helpful
(24)
TTROELL
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2004
This was very good. I let them sit in the fridge for about an hour (with rosemary on top) after seasoning them. I also added the zest of a lemon to the ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(23)
