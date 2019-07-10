Grilled Cornish Game Hens
This recipe is great for summertime grilling. Game hens will melt in your mouth.
These grilled game hens were a wonderful diversion from our usual, more mundane (i.e. chicken) menu. I confess that I only had two hens for the 4 servings I was hoping for. Prior to marinading, I cut each of them in half lengthwise, so that each half had a wing and a drumstick. I placed the four halves in a glass baking dish and poured on the marinade. (I made 1/2 the marinade, since I had half the game hens!). My husband, who is the Grill Master, popped them on the grill and cooked them slowly as he would a large, bone-in chicken breast. It didn't take anywhere near the 1 hour called for in the recipe (probably cutting them in half cut down on the grill time.) These were delicious, juicy, and visually appealing. My whole family was impressed. Served with long grain rice and stir-fried snap peas. The 1/2 hen was just the right amount for each serving - no one was still hungry, but alas, there were no leftovers! I will most definitely be making this again when we are in the mood for "something out of the ordinary".Read More
Turned out ok. The flavor almost overpowerd the meat. I would cut back on the time is marinates next time.Read More
These were really tasty.
Great flavor!
This was superb! Followed the directions exactly and cooked on the grill on low to medium about an hour. This is a keeper!
I've made these 3 or 4 times now, and they are always great. The marinade has a great flavor. I'll make these at least twice a year now.
This was very good, tasty even.
OMG! The flavor was to die for! I marinaded for about 6 hours and then put them on the grill for about 70 minutes. The flavor was excellent and so very tender. Everyone raved about them.
I liked this recipe. Hubby thought it was too lemon-y so I might cut down on the amount of lemon juice next time or use a better quality olive oil than I used this time around.
Followed the recipe and found that even after marinating overnight, the flavor was very mild. It was still good though. I cut 2 small hens in half lengthwise and its a perfect serving for 4 people.
This recipe replaced one that we've been using for over 15 years. The flavors are absolutely incredible. It's best on the BBQ, but if weather turns bad (we can get early-evening monsoons) it can be baked in the oven. Heaven!
Fixed this yesterday using whole hens and, I must say, the sauce makes this dish. The flavor was wonderful and not overpowering. The skin was nice and crisp and had great flavor and the meat was mouth watering. Only change I made was eliminating the white wine simply because we don't drink and I didn't feel like going to the store for some. I don't think it would have made any difference though. I suspect this marinade would be good on almost any meat. I must confess, though, this was an experimental recipe for me since I was using my rotisserie for the first time and wanted something fairly simple. I do plan to use it again and I will let you know how it is with other meats. Again, great recipe. Thanks
I followed the recipe exactly - It came out so perfect & so pretty! Paired it with the Spanish Rice II from the site - perfect! Thank you!
This recipe was AWESOME! I only had 2 hours to marinate the hens but they still turned out great...I can't imagine how good they would taste after being marinated for 4 hours. The only change that I made was I did 2 tbsps of Worcestershire sauce and 1 tbsp of Hot Pepper sauce. Other than that I followed the recipe as is. I will probably never bake a Cornish Hen again after using this recipe...family favorite.
I cut the recipe in half as I had 4 split hens. The weather also did not co-operate, so I cooked them in the oven, basting them a couple of times. The flavor was outstanding and the meat very moist and tender. I will definately keep this recipe and try it on chicken pieces or split fryers.
excellent, but double the marinade, and save 1/4 of it for basting. Made for Thanksgiving dinner.....all I can say is WOW.....so very good....don't skimp on the lemon.....I used even the pulp, and with rosemary sprigs, garlic and onion.....pulverized it all in my Vitamix and let sit overnight before applying to bird....wow....lets just say they ate it all....and loved it....requests are already in for Christmas dinner. mmmmmm
Very nice. I let the hens marinate overnight, saved the marinate, reduced it, added some hot pepper jelly and used it as a glaze during grilling. Quick, good and easy to fix.
This was a really good, simple marinade that doesn't overpower the delicate flavor of the game hens. The only things I did differently was that instead of plain black pepper added garlic pepper; and a teaspoon of fresh rosemary because I had some on hand.
This was tasty. I made this for company. They enjoyed it and asked for the recipe. (That always gives me a tickle in my stomach) I only gave it 4 stars because even though I thought it was good, I think it has too much salt. I have been trying to cut back abit on the families salt and sugar intake. I'll make it again for company.
These birds turned out really well. I was sure the lemon juice would overpower everything but I was wrong. The flavor sublime. I followed another poster's suggestion and pureed the onion, garlic and lemon juice in the Vitamix. Then added the rest of ingredients. Marinated butterflied birds for 5 hours and they cooked in about 35 minutes. Served them up with the Mushroom Rice recipe from this site and steamed broccoli. A winner!
My family likes very seasoned food, the stronger the better. This does not mean salty, just lots of herbs. I marinated the hens for about 20 hours, and they did come out flavorful, but not as strong as we would have liked for as long as it marinated. I will make this again, but I will increase the Worchestershire sauce next time because it is a strong flavor.
This is an amazing recipe. I made this as a substitute for turkey thanksgiving. The flavor was amazing. I can't wait to make these again.
We really enjoyed this. For the rub we used Stubb's Rosemary Ginger after brushing on some evoo.
Very good dish, not much to complain about. On my side, I had to buy a bigger grill to accommodate for the free-loaders always looking for a free meal. Great recipe.
All we could say is WOW! These are amazing! We marinated them overnight (approx 24 hrs) and then grilled them on charcoal with mesquite wood chips. It was wonderful and SO easy!
I didn't have any rosemary and they were still very yummy. Can't wait to try again with the rosemary!
This recipe was very delicious. It was a great idea to keep the hens moist while grilling. Perfectly delicious! My one comment would be to tweak the ingredients according to your family's taste, which any cook would know to do. In my case, I used the juice of two lemons and was less than the cup but enough for me. Had it been more it would have turned more into the deli lemon pepper chicken sold at Walmart (not my intention). Next time I will use more of some of the ingredients like tabasco and worcester as I personally felt the taste needed more of a kick. Delicious and a keeper!
VERY GOOD and as an added bonus its so simple! My daughter who is 17 months doesn't really like meat but she loved this. When I first read the ingredients I was a little worried of it being too lemony but the flavor is great and the meat is juicy. I cant wait to make it again.
I made it according to directions and it was delish!
I'll start by saying I had to bake my birds, due to rain. I split them up the breast before putting them in the marinade, letting them sit overnight, and turning in the morning. They turned out fantastically. I cooked at 375, and basted at 15 min. intervals until done, about 1.5 hours. The birds had a great citrusy flavor all the way through without taking away from the flavor of the meat.
GREAT recipe! I love grilling and I love Cornish hens so I made it for Thanksgiving and I was so happy with the way they tasted. My husband loved it as well.
SO tasty! A recipe we will definitely use again.. thanks!
This was absolutely awesome!
Really good. Loved the lemon flavor.
These were pretty tasty! I added a little bit of dried thyme to the marinade. Thanx for sharing!
I just used olive oil, garlic salt, pepper, rosemary sprigs and garlic cloves. Turned out suprisingly good. To me the other ingredients weren't necessary. They weren't missed.
It was good, not something I would make often, but good
This is a great recipe !! I added some tandoori spices, and used yogurt (about 1 tablespoon) for the marinade !! To really get the tandoori spice in I did the following marinade: into a bowl add hen, add olive oil, cumin seeds, puréed garlic & ginger (go extra on ginger), add cayenne pepper, turmeric powder, garam masala, salt, tandoori spices, and yogurt. Marinade for few hours to 2-3 days. When you grill the hen, you'll notice how tender and flavorful it will turn out !! Garnish with coriander and yogurt raita.
Delicious!!!! I only had a 1/2 C of lemon juice and these were so good. I didn't really taste any "distinctive" taste from the marinade, just great.
Yum!
We loved this recipe. I didn't think they would take as long to cook but they really do. Really easy to prepare and serve. Easy on the lemon juice if you aren't fond of it as it does come through in the end. If you are worried about spice, the hot pepper sauce and pepper it's very mild.
My husband never had Cornish hens before. I made this for him. Now there's nothing else he wants. ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC
I marinated together 2 whole Cornish game hens with this recipe using all the listed ingredients. My husband grilled them on the grill. They turned out pleasantly spicy and savory. They were just the right tenderness and the skin was pleasantly crispy. We both ate all. The only things left were the wish bones and they soon were broken in half to make wishes.
My wife loves lemon and this recipe put her in heaven. Followed the recipe except I cut the hens in half. Grilled skin side up indirect heat for 25 minutes and then turned them for the last 5 minutes over the flame to turn the skin crispy. Finger lickin' good. Juicy, tender, tasty and just as good the next day!
Great recipe! I added a few herbs to our personal tastes, used white vermouth and increased it to 1/4 cup, and added a 1TB of honey because I was concerned about the tartness of that much lemon juice. Like another reviewer, I blended the marinade. Also, I sliced the onions instead of chopping so I could top the hen halves on the grill
So good. Just make sure they are fully cooked
This is a super receipt. I added some red pepper to spice it up. Followed the time cooking and it was cooked just right.
To much lemon juice and I would of used onion flakes or powder. Did not like the recipe
Outstanding! I used red onions, and let the hens marinate overnight in the refrigerator. Then I cooked it on the rotisserie on my gas grill and the skin was perfectly crisp, and the bird delicious!
Perfect that’s all I can say. Didn’t substitute a thing.
I'd make again. Skipped the Worcestershire and hot sauce and only had one lemon, but I only made 2 birds so it worked out fine. The main points I took from the recipe were to marinade it for a few hours and using fresh onion and garlic in the marinade, hadn't tried that before but I'm glad I did. I split them down the breast had had them pretty much "splayed" on the gill, breast down first with some leftover marinade poured int he cavities. Worked out well on a charcoal grill using indirect heat.
Recipe a keeper! My hubby and I loved the taste. I made extra marinade to use for basting-I did not think it healthy to use the marinade raw poultry was in. Plan to make for extended family of 17. I'll have to order 9 cornish hens from grocer and figure out space to cook them all-maybe use my oven.
Delicious. Husband immediacy said a keeper. Better than hens I’ve cooked in oven. Made full marinade recipe (even though only did 2 hens) so had more than enough for basting. Cooked on low med heat for an hour and basted about 5 times.
It's just the two of us for Thanksgiving this year so we grilled cornish hens and they were great. We will definitely have them again.
Marinated per instructions. Removed backbone from hens before marinating. Grilled flat on grate. Grilled 45 mins. Probably 35-40 would have been juicier. Very yummy & eye appealing. Definitely would make for guests. Will make again & again.
Really delicious! The hens got a little charred on one side, but that’s in part because I’m still getting used to a new gas grill. Still, they were juicy and tender. Great marinade—I may try it on pork tenderloin too.
made this last night. I was a bit sceptical but wow. the best we've ever had. highly recommend.
This was amazing! We will be doing this again and again! Perfect for company but loved it for family. Followed the recipe as written...awesome!
I made these last year in place of a Thanksgiving turkey. The family loved them so much
It would be a 5 star if it gave better grilling instructions. I prepared the marinade exactly as written. I'm NO grill-master, but guessed that this needed direct heat and the lid closed. It's in the 20s F here so I went inside and suddenly smelled a lot of smoke. Whoops. The skin was hopelessly charred in 5 minutes from flare-ups. I moved it to indirect heat, closed the lid and cooked it for a full hour. It was still delicious and the silver lining is we shouldn't eat poultry skin anyway because of the fat. I will try this again when its not a pandemic. Happy Isolation everyone.
I have been grilling game hens for years, and they remain one of my absolute favorite foods to grill and eat! I usually brine the birds with just salt and some type of sugar (brown sugar, honey, molasses, etc.), then season them before stuffing with mirepoix veggies. This time, I decided to marinate using this recipe, and they were nothing short of delicious! I grilled them indirectly with maple wood chunks for smoke for 45 - 50 minutes (brined birds cook quicker), and after a 10 minute rest, were ready to eat. I'm definitely saving this recipe as a favorite!
Fantastic! Made 3-4 times... Everyone loves them.
I marinated overnight and they came out very moist and the skin was crispy.
