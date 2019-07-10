Grilled Cornish Game Hens

These grilled game hens were a wonderful diversion from our usual, more mundane (i.e. chicken) menu. I confess that I only had two hens for the 4 servings I was hoping for. Prior to marinading, I cut each of them in half lengthwise, so that each half had a wing and a drumstick. I placed the four halves in a glass baking dish and poured on the marinade. (I made 1/2 the marinade, since I had half the game hens!). My husband, who is the Grill Master, popped them on the grill and cooked them slowly as he would a large, bone-in chicken breast. It didn't take anywhere near the 1 hour called for in the recipe (probably cutting them in half cut down on the grill time.) These were delicious, juicy, and visually appealing. My whole family was impressed. Served with long grain rice and stir-fried snap peas. The 1/2 hen was just the right amount for each serving - no one was still hungry, but alas, there were no leftovers! I will most definitely be making this again when we are in the mood for "something out of the ordinary".

