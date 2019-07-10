Grilled Cornish Game Hens

This recipe is great for summertime grilling. Game hens will melt in your mouth.

Recipe by Suzanne

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a large, non-reactive bowl, mix onion, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, white wine, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, pepper, celery salt, and salt. Place Cornish game hens in the bowl, coating evenly with the marinade mixture. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 4 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Cook hens about 1 hour on the prepared grill, brushing occasionally with remaining marinade, until no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
871 calories; protein 52.1g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 69.2g; cholesterol 302.4mg; sodium 1124.2mg. Full Nutrition
