BBQ Chuck Roast

I thought the flavor of the beer was overpowering, and we cook with beer all the time (I know it all depends on what type of beer as well, but what we used just didn't work!). Next time we'll leave the beer out and just add a little vinegar. I also added a few TB of brown sugar while it was simmering on the stove. I was hoping the basting sauce would thicken up during the cooking phase but it stayed quite thin and watery. Definitely not my favorite way to prepare this cut of meat.
This recipe was tasty and the scent was mouth watering, I made a few changes. The roast I bought was very mishapen, so instead of using a rotissarie, I used a slow cooker. I unfortunately didn't have teriyaki sauce, but the next best thing I mixed up some soy sauce and sugar and a bit of wine. I mixed all the ingrediants together and put it in the slow cooker with the roast. It turned out splendidly and made the whole house smell like heaven!
I just made a chuck roast that thought it was prime rib! After our awesome sucess at grilling pizza last night, we decided to try a roast tonight. WOW! We don't even have a spit- I just put a pan under it to catch the juices and flipped it once. It was a three pound roast and took 1 1/2 hours to get it just rare in some spots. We even baked the potatoes next to it. The kids loved it too!
Awesome! I used this recipe for a three pound chuck roast. I love cooking with beer and of course there's no shortage of that in this house! But, if you don't want to part with your beer your could easily sub beef broth. I didn't have fresh ginger root, so I used 1 tsp. of ginger powder. For the onion, I used 3 green onions finely chopped. I poked the meat and put everything into a ziploc bag and let it go for 48 hours which I highly recommend. We put this over our rotisserie and took it off when it reached 160 degrees which is for medium well. The meat was so tender and juicy! Our guests raved about this! I would definitely make this again.
Yum! Very good flavors. My rotissarie was not working, so I bbq'd it on the top grill for alittle over an hour and then brought it down for the remainder. There was sooo much sauce, and I just kept basting it (actually drizziling it over the top) every twenty minutes or so. Very tasty!! Can't wait to eat the leftovers today. We will defineltey be making this again.
I never cook beef because I never knew what to do with it and always ended up with tough chewy meat. I decided to try this recipe but I made two minor changes. I did not use the beer as I never buy beer so had none on hand. I used some orange juice instead to thin the marinade mixture and since the teriyaki sauce had ginger in it, and I also had no fresh ginger on hand, I did not add the fresh ginger. So those were the only ingredient changes. Instead of grilling it, I browned it on all sides in a skillet and then baked it in the oven at 350 for about 3 hrs. It was a 3lb roast (I like my meat very well done which was my reason for not using the grill) This was moist and delicious. The next time I make this, which will be soon, I will brown it on the grill and finish it in the oven as it generated a lot of smoke on the stove. Happy to report that this was a big hit not only for dinner but the left overs made excellent shredded beef sandwiches the next day. ( I shredded the beef and warmed it with more BBQ sauce for another delicious meal). Thanks for the recipe Sue!
My boyfriend raved all night about the roast. It was the juiciest roast I have ever had. I don't think we will ever cook a roast in the oven or crock pot again!!! The combination of flavors was awesome! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this with a 2 and a half pound roast, but made the full marinade recipe. It was enough to cover the whole roast in a 4 qt casserole and eliminate the need for constant turning. It grilled over an indirect flame for about 70 minutes to 140F and was done to almost medium well...just a little(!!) pink remaining. When bringing the marinate to a boil do it slowly, and you'll need to add something to help it thicken, otherwise you're in for a long wait. I used half a tablespoon of flour, which worked out well...in the long run. Overall I was not that impressed the first night, but my wife said it was delicious. I thought the flavor thin and the roast too much like a BBQ of pork. Sadly, I packed it all up and put in in the frig after dinner. At that point, I was thinking a rating of two stars. Here's where this gets really good. 48 hours go by and I decide to make a sandwich. I heated some sauce and made a BBQ sandwich...IT WAS FANTASTIC!!!! The two days of the flavors melding made all the difference. Now I can't get enough. Now I'm wondering if I had made the marinate two days in advance and let it sit in the frig, how much better would the roast have been on that first night. Heck, I'm going to use this sauce at the beach on ribs this summer...and chicken...and whatever else sits still long enough to grill. IF YOU DO NOTHING ELSE...MAKE THIS SAUCE AND LET IT AGE A COUPLE OF DAYS.
This was great! We didn't have any beer on hand, though, so I substituted a mixture of 1/3 c A-1 steak sauce, 1/3 c ketchup, and 1/3 c balsamic vinegar for the beer. It was still really good, but I can't wait to try this again with the beer the recipe calls for instead. We also don't have a rotisserie, so had to cook it on the regular grill surface. Even with very frequent basting and movement of the coals so that they provided a more indirect heat, our roast didn't take nearly the two hours the recipe calls for. I'm not sure whether this is a factor of the barbecue or the method, but I can say that it's worth being judidcious and watching this roast carefully to make sure it doesn't get overdone. Terrific submission on the whole, though -- thank you so much for sharing it!! :)
This recipe did wonderful things with my lowly chuck roast. I don't have a spit so I did the indirect heat thing on the barbie. I used the boiled marinade to very generously baste about every 10 min., which I really think is the key to this and made sure to move this around for even cooking. It took almost 2 hours to reach 145 degrees. It was a thing of beauty coming off the grill. Absolutely delicious.....try this one - I think you will be glad you did. Ahmad you rock cuz your pic made me want to make this and thanks to Sue for such a great recipe.
Excellent recipe. I made two modifications: added 2 TBS brown sugar for the carmelization factor and I didn't add onion (I didn't have one handy). This was delicious and my family went crazy over it! My picky 13 yo had 4 (yes, four) helpings! I used an adjustable rotisserie basket and it cooked perfectly. Will surely make this again!
This sauce is wonderful! I marinade as I thaw the meat out in the fridge... make your marinade, put the frozen meat in and let it thaw overnight in the marinade. I also did this roast by browning it real well in olive oil and put it in the slow cooker with about 1/2 cup of the marinade... put the sauce in the pan I just browned the roast in (gotta get those brown bits), then reduced the bbq sauce while the roast was cooking... turn it off and let it set until the roast was done and heated the sauce back up a bit. Consistency was perfect! I also used Miller Lite for the beer... it's a very subtle beer for cooking. I would have used the spit method, but it was 97° out there. Not happening! I will repeat it on the spit... in the fall or winter!
This is a great recipe. I was craving roast but it's Summer so I didn't want to fix something heavy. This was the purfect answer! I did overcook it a bit. Cooked it to 160 degrees and meant to only take it to 145 as I like my beef rare and DH likes his medium - with resting time I think 145 would have been perfect. My fault but still declicious. Due to size of roast there were still some pink spots. Next time I'll watch the temp. a bit closer. Great Summer roast recipe! Thank you Ahmad!
The flavor was excellent. Used for steak. I decided to make into a salad, because we needed to eat it for lunch. Dressing: olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, steak sauce. Added grilled strips of zucchini and mushrooms. Very pretty & excellent. Husband loved it.
I give out 5-star ratings infrequently because I feel a recipe needs to really WOW me to get that kind of rating. This recipe is deserving of all stars! Amazing flavor! Followed the marinade ingredients exactly using Land Shark beer and Open Pit bbq sauce. We had a 3.5 lb. roast, however our roast was about 1/2 frozen, so it was marinated on the counter while it continued thawing. Husband put on Weber grill with no spit (using all-natural coals, not the chemical kind), used indirect heat (push coals to sides and place meat in the middle.) He flipped and basted every 10 minutes having to add a couple coals half way through to keep heat going. About 75 minutes to medium doneness. The smells while cooking were mouth-watering. Meat was tender and full of flavor. Another reviewer made a comment that it was similar to prime rib. Hubby was skeptical before cooking, but not anymore. Prime rib flavor is accurate! Totally recommend this recipe AS IS!
I cut the marinade recipe down to 1/3 since I was using it on smaller pieces of meat. I used Miller Lite beer and I could really taste the beer. Dh said he could not, but he likes beer and I don't. The ginger flavor overpowered the teriyaki and the barbeque sauce. Anyway, we both thought it was pretty good. Maybe it would be better on a roast as written.
I just made this the other night and followed the recipes. It turned out amazing! Great flavor tender and loved it! My picky niece and nephew even ate it and asked for more. I did bake it in the over at 325 for 2.5 hours with a 3.5 pound chuck roast. Would like to try it on the grill next though. I think between 2-2.5 hours is perfect time for this. I will definantly be making this again. There were no left overs :)
We used this roas recipe for our first experiment with a rotisserie on our gas grill. We used a rump roast instead. it took a little longer to cook, however it was the best roast we had had in a long time.!!!! The Marinade smelled so good it was mouth-watering. Even the neighbors remarked on how good itr smelled.
I always like to prepare a recipe the first time exactly as written. That said, this was delicious!! The roast was perfectly cooked and the marinade and sauce was simply scrumptious. Ingredients were basic and preparation was simple and quick. A huge successfoe our family. This will definitely go into our rotation.
This was so delicious! Thank you for the recipe. I've made chuck roast on the grill before and it turned out very dry and chewy. So the only thing I could make with it would be Italian beef sandwiches in the slow cooker. My husband and Kids raved about it and said they definitely want this again and soon. I wish I had taken a pic of the final product because it looked as good as it tasted!!
All I can say is excellent !! My first time I followed the recipe with a chuck roast .. Excellent!! But had some moose roast so did it with the moose roast but instead of putting it on the grill I baked it in oven 300 degrees for 2 1/2 hrs it was melt in your mouth perfect.. I was afraid with it being wild game doing it on the grill would dry it out with no fat content. Next time I will do the moose on the grill thanks for sharing your recipe this ones a keeper in our house!!!!
I changed the recipe to: 1/2 cup of bbq sauce, teriyaki and shiraz wine with 1 tsp minced garlic and Emeril's Essence. Watch cooking times as my roast was done in 1 1/2 hours. Very tasty would make again!
This made my mother-in-law drool. The meat was melt in your mouth tender with an incredible flavor. We cooked to approximately 142 degrees and it was a medium cook roast, which we prefer. This was our first time using our rotisserie (a gift from said mother-in-law) and this roast really made us look like experts! Thank you, Sue!
This was fabulous!! Easy and imparts a very delicious flavor to the meat. Can't afford prime rib?? Just buy a chuck roast and follow this recipe and your guests will roll their eyes! Highly recommended!
I didn't have time to marinate this so I pulled out my pressure cooker and dumped all the ingredients in there. Cooked it under 15 lbs pressure for about 45 minutes. I put the meat on a foil lined pan, basted it thoroughly with the runny sauce, and popped it in the oven at 250 for 2 hours basting every 30 minutes. Took it out of the over, shredded the meat with a fork (it was falling apart anyway!!) dumped it in a bowl with the caramelized basting drippings on the foil (YUM!) and a ladle or so of the juice from the pressure cooker (enough to moisten to our liking), and mixed it up. This made THE BEST BBQ BEEF SANDWICHES EVER!!!!! I think my 14 year old was actually snorting while he was eating these, the 2 year old downed his, the 3 year old had to be talked into it by the others but then cleaned her plate, and the hard to please high maintenance 5 year old....well, she had a second sandwich!! Enough said, right?! I cannot even imagine what these leftovers ar going to taste like tomorrow!!!!!!
The reviews on this recipe made me run right out and buy a rotisserie for my BBQ. And Boy, am I glad I did!!! This was so moist and tasty my husband didn't say a word through dinner, except to say "I'm going back for seconds!" Thanks for a great recipe I'll be using again, and again....and again.
Great recipe! Thank you! Used the slow cooker because I don't have a grill. Dry rubbed the roast w/ pepper and garlic put it into the slow cooker for about 5 hrs, threw in some chopped carrots. Great sauce, bf loved it!
I actually subbed about a cup of a good red merlot instead of the beer and it turned out great! Not sure how the beer would have changed the flavor but I definitely recommend using a nice red wine in this to give it a good kick.
Not sure what I did wrong, but followed the recipe exactly except didn't have a spit. So I followed a few other reviews and seared it on the grill then baked it in the oven at 350 for 2 hours. It came out extremely dry and tough, and the sauce was very salty. I was very disappointed, may try it again if I buy a rotisserie.
The local supermarket had a great sale on chuck roast so I decided to give this one a try - really nice recipe. I only had a few hours to marinate it, but it was juicy, tender and very flavorful nonetheless. We don;t have a rotisserie, but covered the grill rack with tin foil to get the indirect heat effect. We temped our 3 pound roast at 1 hour and it was almost good to go, so turned the grill off and let it sit for another 15 minutes, then pulled it to rest. Great way to "gourmet up" such an affordable cut of meat - we'll use this one again. Thanks Sue!
This recipe is a keeper! I really liked the flavor of it. I don't have a spit for my grill, but I put it on the top rack and it flipped it every 15 minutes and it turned out perfect. I had about a 3 lb., bone-in roast and it only needed to cook for about 90 minutes at about 350 on the grill.
My husband loved this. I ended up cooking it in the slow cooker so next time I will try it on the bbq, but the marinade/sauce was wonderful.
With most recipes, I'm tempted to make a change or two right off the bat - not so with this one. I followed it the best I could. I don't have a rotisserie, so I used a roasting rack in a pan and flipped the roast over after an hour. The Teriyaki sauce I had in the cupboard was a "Ginger Teriyaki" sauce that was a bit strong on the ginger already, so I didn't add the fresh ginger. Next time I make it, it will be with a more traditional Teriyaki sauce and add the fresh ginger root, as called for in the recipe here. Obviously, there is a WIDE range of barbecue sauces from which to choose. I used Open Pit Thick 'n' Tangy Brown Sugar & Spice because that's what I had on hand; it gave the dish a nice zip. The genius of this recipe is the simplicity of preparation and the basic, easy-to-find ingredients - resulting in a nicely balanced flavor. I would strongly recommend following the recipe exactly at it is before changing anything. If you're like me, you will probably end up experimenting with it, but this is one of those rare recipes that works wonderfully just the way it is. My hat's off to you, Sue. Outstanding job!
Followed this recipe exactly, except that I don't have a rotisserie for my grill. There are no directions for temperature, but I prepared the grill for indirect heat and turned the roast every 15 minutes. Temperature ended up between 300 & 350F, varying because of me opening and closing the grill to turn it. The meat was fairly tough, definitely not tender or falling apart. The flavor of the marinade was fair to good. Wish I got the great outcome so many have reported, but not sure what to do differently.
I followed the directions to prepare the meat/marinade exactly. I setup my gas grill to cook the meat on the new rotisserie I had just purchased. I placed some oak wine barrel chips in my smoker box. I gave it a light smoking about 30 minutes into the cooking time. It turned out fantastic!
I used the recipe as a template, and ended up using teriyaki, BBQ, and about 2-3 other sauces i happened to have in my fridge since i didn't have any beer. my husband said it was the best ever - now i only wish i knew how i did it!
This was just okay. My husband says it was too vinegary - could've been from the bbq sauce I used. I cooked it in the crock pot, so it was very tender. The flavor was good; but nothing spectacular. Maybe next time, I'll smoke it as one reviewer suggested.
I bought a chuck roast on sale not knowing how to cook it. I marinated it for 5 hours, then cooked it in my cast iron dutch oven for an hour, then topped with marinade and cooked an additional hour. I really had no idea what I was doing, but my husband said it was by far the best thing I've ever made! We will make this again soon.
Instead of making an extra trip to the store, I used items I already had. I used BBQ sauce, beer, onion, garlic, oregano, and basil. I didn't have soy sauce or vinegar but I did add about 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I mixed everything together, poured it over the roast, and let it sit for 24 hours. After that, I baked mine in a slow cooker with carrots, onion slices, and potatoes. I must say it was phenomenal! I would never think to make a chuck roast with BBQ but this was a great recipe starter!
This was absolutely divine! We didn't have a chuck roast, but we did get some clearance thin sliced chuck steaks for $3.31 as we are on a very tight budget these days and rarely eat meat. I have cooked the same kind of little steaks in a pan and they were as tough as shoe leather, but tasty with my seasonings. I was determined to make them more tender this time. I baked them in a glassware covered with foil for 2 1/2 hours with all the ingredients except the onion since my husband doesn't eat onion, but I did go heavy on the onion powder. It smelled so wonderful cooking! When I got it out of the oven, my husband decided he wanted his in a sandwich. I went to grab one with a fork, and it was falling apart tender! They could not have been more tender and the flavor was out of this world! We wished we did have a whole roast of it, or more little chuck steaks because there is still about an inch of the liquid in the pan! Thank you for this recipe that made cheap chuck steaks more tender than tenderloin!
I made this recipe exactly except I cooked it in the oven at 325 degrees for 2.25 hours. (I also dredged it in flour and browned the sides first) I was nervous at first because the marinade tasted icky when I sampled it. However, this was THE BEST roast I have ever had. It was so unbelievably tender and flavorful. It was almost liked pulled pork!!
I thought I was just going to have to put this hunk of meat in the crockpot and hope for the best . I thought about grilling it and found this. I made the marinade with fresh ginger which is needed. I did use Sweet baby Ray's barbecue sauce and marinated it for several hours. I have a gas grill so I turn the two outside burgers to medium in the middle ones off I did choose to char the meet with the middle ones briefly. Everyone says it takes a lot of time but I thought it could have been a little less as the meet was just a little pink. I boiled the leftover sauce and dipped the meat into it. The ginger really does set this off from plain bbq
Ok - so I altered the cooking means of this. I made the marinade as is (minus the beer, and added liquid smoke), put the roast in a crock pot, poured the marinade over the roast and then cooked on low for 8 hrs. Melt in your mouth BBQ sandwiches!!!
Flavor was a bit strong from the beer (used a pale mexican beer) and I'm afraid that this cooking technique really doesn't get the meat that tender. Overall, I prefer a low and slow method for chuck roast.
I was ok, but hey it's a chuck roast - so what do you expect?. My roast was USDA Prime that I got from Sam's club. I marinated it 48 hrs and reduced the marinade on the stove till thickened. Roasted at 275F for 3 hrs. came out tender. basted the meat with reduced marinade. came out a little too sweet. Wife didn't like the overly sweety teriyaki flavor. I thought it was just ok, but not that complex. Fine for a weekday meal
This was good. There wasn't a problem getting anyone to eat the leftovers.
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2014
I like this recipe and I use it to dress up my bbq sauce I get from the store. I did change it up a bit. I don't add the beer since I haven't had any. I do plan on trying it with beer when I can. If I have oj I add it instead of the beer. I add a bit of brown sugar and if I don't have oj on hand I try something new thats sweet to make it more lose. I figure to use something that goes well with the meat your cooking. I don't have black pepper so I use the medley of peppers which include red peppers. I don't notice any heat. It might help the flavor idk. With my beef when I seared it in the pan I seared both sides then put liquid smoke and seared it again. 1 minute on each side so 4 minutes total. I can't give it five stars since I find it alone to be a bit less to my liking then when I add that extra stuff.
I used all the same ingredients, but i grated the ginger to get the most flavor out of it as I love ginger. I marinated the meat, took it out and browned it in a cast iron dutch oven. I cooked the marinade and then poured it over the meat and broiled the meat till tender. Everyone in the family loved it
Nov. 2013, Made this tonight and it was excellent. Have a very small propane grill so I seared it on the grill for about 15mins. each side then put it in a slow baker for an hour an half. Roast was only 2 lbs. I basted it with the marinate every 20mins. My husband loved it. It was very tender. We are going to serve the leftovers tomorrow over baked potatoes. Already looking forward to it.
Great Flavor. I cooked on the grill with indirect heat, basting every 15 minutes with the cooked down sauce. It took an hour to reach 160 degrees, turned off the grill and left it for 15 minutes. It got a little dry. Next time I would cook less and maybe to 140, then take it off.
I'm giving this a 4 instead of 3 because what I did may have messed it up. Took the advise of another reviewer and let it marinade for 48 hours before cooking but other than that followed the directions. It just tasted kinda weird to all of us.
This was ok tasting for my family. The meat was certaintly moist and falling apart. I just don't think it was a taste my family liked. I cooked it in a crock-pot, so maybe that had something to do with it.
It tasted awesome accept I did it in oven and didn’t marinate it long enough. Was a last minute decision to try. The meat ended up being tough. I will try again. Hat 2,25 lb chuck roast cooked for 1 hr 15 min. I will definitely try again.
I used the marinade recipe and smoked the roast. The meat had great flavor and the sauce produced a soft delicious bark. I cooked slow cooked the roast to 165 degree internal temperature. It was succulent and fork tender, but still able to be nicely sliced. We ate it as an entree and made sandwiches on a sour dough loaf with the leftovers. I’m switching my BBQ sauce for beef to this one.
I made this exactly like the recipe said except for the ginger (didn't add it). This had to be one of the worst recipes we've ever tried. My family didn't like it at all!!! The flavor wasn't any good and it turned out tough.
This was the best roast we'd ever made. We too put it right on the grill and turned it halfway through. The only changes I made were to use gluten free beer and teriyaki for my allergies. We will definitely be making this again.
I used higher quality beer (IPA 8%, to be exact), which really brought out the flavor. I also didn't have a rotisserie, so I baked the roast with some potatoes in the oven for 2.5 hours at 225 degrees. Turned out great!
I didn't have ginger root so I left it out of the recipe. It was delicious, juicy and tender. I will be making all our chuck roasts with this recipe in the future.
made this tonight in the oven. left out the teriyaki sauce, but followed otherwise. right around the two hour mark it was at 145. it should be noted that 145 is med. rare. if I had thought about that beforehand, I would have cooked it a little longer. I could taste the beer and don't care for beer, but it was my husband's beer and he loved it. even in the oven, it still got a lovely crust on it. I flipped it over a couple of times, about every 45 min, when I also added the baste.
