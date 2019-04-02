BBQ Chuck Roast

This is a cheap but very tasty roast dinner. Cook this on a barbeque spit.

Recipe by Sue

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
6 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix barbeque sauce, teriyaki sauce, beer, garlic, ginger, onion, black pepper, and salt. Place the roast into the marinade, cover and refrigerate for six hours, turning often.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for indirect heat. Remove the roast from the marinade, and pour the marinade into a saucepan. Bring to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes. Set aside for use as a basting sauce.

  • Thread the roast onto a rotating barbecue spit above indirect heat. Cook the roast for two hours, or until the internal temperature of the roast is at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Baste often during the last hour with reserved marinade.

Side-dish suggestion

Barbecued garlic baked potatoes: Poke hole in raw potatoes and place them on grill, basting occasionally with a mixture of melted butter, chicken stock, and minced garlic.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
714 calories; protein 47.5g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 172.1mg; sodium 3190.9mg. Full Nutrition
