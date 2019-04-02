BBQ Chuck Roast

I made this with a 2 and a half pound roast, but made the full marinade recipe. It was enough to cover the whole roast in a 4 qt casserole and eliminate the need for constant turning. It grilled over an indirect flame for about 70 minutes to 140F and was done to almost medium well...just a little(!!) pink remaining. When bringing the marinate to a boil do it slowly, and you'll need to add something to help it thicken, otherwise you're in for a long wait. I used half a tablespoon of flour, which worked out well...in the long run. Overall I was not that impressed the first night, but my wife said it was delicious. I thought the flavor thin and the roast too much like a BBQ of pork. Sadly, I packed it all up and put in in the frig after dinner. At that point, I was thinking a rating of two stars. Here's where this gets really good. 48 hours go by and I decide to make a sandwich. I heated some sauce and made a BBQ sandwich...IT WAS FANTASTIC!!!! The two days of the flavors melding made all the difference. Now I can't get enough. Now I'm wondering if I had made the marinate two days in advance and let it sit in the frig, how much better would the roast have been on that first night. Heck, I'm going to use this sauce at the beach on ribs this summer...and chicken...and whatever else sits still long enough to grill. IF YOU DO NOTHING ELSE...MAKE THIS SAUCE AND LET IT AGE A COUPLE OF DAYS.