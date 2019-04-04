White Barbeque Sauce
A delicious, easy, basting sauce when grilling chicken or smoked turkey slices.
A delicious, easy, basting sauce when grilling chicken or smoked turkey slices.
We love this recipe. Try using cider vinegar & adding a little bit of cayenne pepper. It also works well on pork chops or pork steak. Also makes a great marinade if you leave out the butter.Read More
I found it to be to bland, I would add some spice to it but I wouldn't make this again. SorryRead More
We love this recipe. Try using cider vinegar & adding a little bit of cayenne pepper. It also works well on pork chops or pork steak. Also makes a great marinade if you leave out the butter.
It's like you're at the Fair Grounds again!!!!
Had eaten chicken with this spray on several years ago and loved it. Today Labor Day we had a chicken barbeque and used this recipe the young children said Great Chicken everyone loved it . Donnadeety
A ++++++++++++++
Loved it! Used it on ribs after I boiled them in apple sause 1st..simply delish!!! I will now try it on chicken and can't wait....so easy! thanks sooo much!!! :o)
We love this recipe. I season the chicken first with garlic, chili powder and black pepper, then mop the chicken as it grills with this sauce. This is one of my favorite ways to cook chicken.
Wonderful...I ate a white bbq sauce in a town a few hundred miles from here a couple of times and loved it. My husband said 200 miles was too far to drive for barbecue. Therefore, I didn't have it often.. Glad to see this recipe, now I can do my own and not hacve to travel so far....Thanks.
Good sauce and will make it again to try on different types of meat, maybe on pork steak. This went over really well. Thanks for sharing JAZZY-GIRL
Added nice flavor to boneless pork chops. Too cold to BBQ so I pan-fried, brushing with the sauce after searing both sides of the chops. Smelled very vinegar-y (obviously!), but tasted delicious.
This is good. It is very sudtle. I liked it. It's a nice secret recipe.
very good. i was very nervous to use after i made it and almost threw it out, but i'm glad i didn't. i added a little lemon juice , black pepper and onion flakes and instead of using it to baste, i simmered boneless pork chops in it. they turned out great.
I think more than anything, this sauce brought out the smokey grilled flavor of the chicken. It's a very light and delicate sauce. You would think it would be a little more acidic with the vinegar, but it's not. Nice!
OMG. I will never make grilled chicken w/o it again. Once it's cooked, you can't taste the vinegar and it's so delicious. SO WONDERFUL. It keeps the chicken moist and tender - even the white meat!!!! The skin gets crispy and you can't help but to eat it.
I found it to be to bland, I would add some spice to it but I wouldn't make this again. Sorry
This is the first time I ever review a recipe. My chicken turned out tasting like pure vinegar. So if you like vinegar I suppose this will do, otherwise skip it.
This would be perfect for chicken halves grilled over an open fire (aka Chicken BBQ chicken). We used it on BLSL grilled chicken breasts. It was good, but the breasts were too big to really support the flavor. If we use this for BLSL chicken breast again, I think I'll marinate them in some and then use the remaining sauce for basting for additional flavor. THANKS for the recipe, DOREENB!
Classy.
Too watery and the vinegar is overpowering
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections