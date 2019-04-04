White Barbeque Sauce

A delicious, easy, basting sauce when grilling chicken or smoked turkey slices.

Recipe by Doreen

5 mins
5 mins
12
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour the water, butter, vinegar and salt into a jar and screw the lid on tight. Shake vigorously until well blended.

  • Use on chicken or turkey when grilling. Baste every 15 minutes, until meat is cooked through.

68 calories; protein 0.1g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 635.8mg. Full Nutrition
