Mediterranean Chickpea Salad I

4.4
38 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 12
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easy and delicious salad, great for picnics. You may use cubed mozzarella instead of feta cheese.

Recipe by Lucie H

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the garbanzo beans, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, onion, garlic, and cilantro. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, and salt, and pour over the salad. Refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 56.1mg; sodium 951mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022