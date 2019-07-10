Mediterranean Chickpea Salad I
Easy and delicious salad, great for picnics. You may use cubed mozzarella instead of feta cheese.
This is a great recipe. Very garlicky and very lemony. I actually added about 1/4 packet of stevia to cut the tartness slightly. I don't like raw onion, so I used red pepper instead, and the flavors went well together. I only marinated it for about 45 minutes, and it came out just fine (but even better the next day). The only thing I'd change is I'd use more cilantro. I think this would be good with black olives and fresh tomatoes in addition to the sundried. Oh, and it was very easy to prepare--bonus!
Love this! It has a LOT of punch even with our dial-down substitutions: much less onion, half the garlic and feta, or double everything else. (It's that good!) We also bring the canned beans to a boil as my daughter spent time in Spain and grew to like the softer beans served there. Boiling the beans makes removing the husk easier, if you're going for presentation, too. Have made several times. Ideas from other raters that worked well were adding olives, using roma tomatoes instead of sundried, and I always add more beans. (I usually boil two cans because I snack on them when I remove the husks, and some are smooshed or break in half.) Can't go wrong with a feta/onion/garlic/cilantro combo!
I make a wonderful version of this salad. To me, it's not Mediterranean without olives. So, I add a large handful of chopped and pitted calamata olives, celery for awesome crunch, roma tomatoes, like some of the other ladies suggested and I use a balsamic vinagrette along with a drizzle of olive oil for a fresh finish. I also add chopped fresh parsley. It keeps well for weeks and seems to get better as it marinates. I use organic, canned garbonzoes because I find the flavor and texture far and above surpasses the non-organic variety.
Great recipe! I followed the previous rater's suggestions of adding fresh tomatoes (roma) and olives. It added quite a bit of flavor. I also used gorgonzola cheese instead of feta and added a little fresh pesto sauce.
Fantastic, loved it, could eat the whole lot in one go!
Excellent. We added some chopped up dried cranberries to it the next day and it was even better.
This recipe is very easy to put together and gets rave reviews on a consistant basis. Due to diatary reasons I can not eat the feta cheese so I make it with out.
We doubled this recipe and figured it needed something extra so we added about 1/3 C balsamic vinegar. We did however use one less onion and split the sun dried tomatoes with fresh grape tomatoes. DELICIOUS!
This needed too much doctoring to suit our taste. Added fresh tomatoes and fresh mint and extra cilantro and some greek seasoning and some cumin and some lemon zest. Too bland for our taste. Thanks for sharing.
Yummy and quick due to the canned chick peas. Thanks for posting it Lucie! Make it 8-12 hrs ahead for the most intense flavor. We always add 1/4 cup olives, and double the amount of chickpeas. Also, substitute fresh tomatoes and a few sprigs of whichever fresh herbs are growing in the garden: parsley, basil and cilantro. Its a good idea to salt and rinse the onions to take out the stink if you don't like that smell--or to use green onions. Some fresh-grated black pepper rounds out the taste nicely. Next time I'll try the cukes...sounds tasty!
good recipe, i didnt use that much onion cos well i dont like onions that much
My guy & I both loved this! I used fresh roma tomatoes instead of sundried and added lots of cucumber because I like crunch! I also used low fat feta. Very pleased with how this turned out. Thanks!
This recipe was awesome. I used fresh lemon and skipped the cilantro. Very fresh tasting. My friend loved it and asked for seconds and the recipe.
I really liked this salad, and so did my co-workers with whom I shared it. Very good combination of flavors. I'm only giving it a 4 instead of 5 because I felt it was just too heavy on the feta - I had to scale it back to avoid having it be too salty.
my sister made this recently for a side dish for a family meal, and I loved it! Very filling, and would be a great summer salad! I gave it four stars because I thought there was just a bit much feta, I will add less when I make it. That is only due to my personal choice to make it less fattening/less calories.
This was delicious! I enjoyed this for lunch and will make again.
Followed recipe exactly but was't thrilled with it. For some reason I found the mix of ingredients to be to strong. It would definitely be better as a side salad, not a main dish. It is better warm than cold. I will not be making this again.
Used regular tomatoes instead of sundried. This was great. Very tasty and low in fat.
Use fresh cilantro. I also added 1 cup cooked quinoa, and a 3rd garlic clove. Great change
Had a dinner party and used this in an antipasto platter. I skipped the cilantro and used basil instead and used chipotle infused olive oil for a little spice. It was a huge hit. I had another dish with olives or would have used black olives in this to make it a 5 star. I definitly would make it again.
I also used fresh basil instead of cilantro. This was really good. Next time I think I might add some diced red pepper for crunch.
Delish! Added cukes, kalamata olives & green onions instead of red. Also only used half the cheese. Will add to my weekly summer menu.
This recipe was a quick and easy lunch. It comes together so quickly and had a very tasty flavor. I think that we will use half the garlic next time, but we will definitively be making this one again.
I used grape mini tomatoes rather than sun dried, as I had them on hand & also used a ready made bottled Greek dressing. Very good & will make again
I love these kind of salads for the warmer months! First, I forgot to buy the sun-dried tomatoes! Duh! So, I use grape tomatoes and then I had a little bit of cucumber left over from another salad, so I threw that in! Very good!!
This was so-so to me. The flavor was tangy but not as tasty as I expected. I think I wanted heartier spices with chickpeas, but I don't know which ones.
Very nice - left out the feta and sundried tomatoes and used the chickpeas as a salad component, adding the dressing along with them.
Good with some additions! Included fresh tomatoes as per another reviewer, red kidney beans, and pasta.
