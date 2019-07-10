Tofu Sandwich Spread

This is a favorite vegetarian sandwich spread made with tofu. Makes a great sandwich filling or you can eat it with crackers.

Recipe by Judy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain the block of tofu, and freeze overnight. Thaw, and cut into quarters. Squeeze out any moisture by hand, then wrap in paper towels, and squeeze again. Crumble into a medium bowl.

  • Add celery and green onion to the tofu. Stir in mayonnaise, soy sauce and lemon juice until well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 631.7mg. Full Nutrition
