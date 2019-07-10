Tofu Sandwich Spread
This is a favorite vegetarian sandwich spread made with tofu. Makes a great sandwich filling or you can eat it with crackers.
This recipe is off the hook! In its basic form it is really good, delicious indeed! However I did add my 2 cents to it after my initial tasting though. I added a 1/4 cup of raisins, a sprinkle each of, sea salt, coarse ground black pepper, paprika, red curry powder, ground red pepper, sesame seeds, and about 2 additional tablespoons of mayo to compensate. I swear it tastes better than any tuna, egg, or chicken salad I have ever made. I never knew it could be done better with tofu! This one, even without altering the recipe, is a keeper in my honest opinion.Read More
Not bad...Just think it needs something. Could be tinkered with, but as is it's just okay.Read More
This is a great, simple recipe. If you don't want to freeze, you can press the drained tofu between two plates, putting some weight like a couple of cans on top of the top plate. Do this for about 30 minutes. It gets quite a bit of moisture out. Freezing is best because it actually changes the molecular structure of the tofu and gives it a firmer texture. Yummy recipe,thanks so much!
I thought the recipe called for too much dressing, so I used only 1/4c. mayo, 1Tbsp.soy sauce and 1 tsp. lemon juice. It tasted good. I am always looking for things that are easy for my teenage vegetarian kids to make for their lunches... this one's a winner! The only thing that would have made this better is if you didn't have to plan ahead and freeze the tofu. I'm afraid that it would turn out soggy though if you didn't do that step.
VERY GOOD. Doesn't smell like sulfur like real egg salad, so you can take this to work. But I add some curry for yellow coloring (makes it look like egg salad) and a bit of red pepper for extra flavor.
It is very good as is, but I wanted an alternative to the lengthy freezing step. I found if I sliced the tofu ~1/2" thick and microwaved on low for a couple of minutes until it was hot throughout, I could then press the slices between two plates and the excess water would squeeze out. A bonus was that the tofu no longer had a raw, beany taste. I also tried a seasoning variation. Instead of the mayonnaise, I used 1/3 c. Miracle Whip, and replaced the soy sauce and lemon juice with 1 Tbs. ketchup and 2 tsp. grated horseradish, for a lightly sweet/sour/zesty flavor. The ketchup makes the sandwich filling a little pink that looks appealing. Thanks, Judy, for a whole new use for tofu.
probly my favorite tofu dish, the first time i made it without freezing it was soggy, but if you crush it over a paper towel you can get enough water out of it to get it tolerable if you dont have the time to freeze it, HIGH FIVE this is a great dish!
Exceptional!! Very basic recipe yet the alterations can be endless. Ran out of curry powder(as suggested by one of the reviews), so added dill instead. Can't wait to try it with curry tho'. Also, used half of the mayo the recipe called for and replaced the other half with plain yogurt. I love tuna salad sandwiches but hate to have to wait so long between having them(due to amount of mercury in tuna), this will be a great replacement.
LOVED IT!!! I followed the recipe exactly, but I didn't freeze the tofu overnight. It still turned out great though!!
I really love this! Though, the freezing part was slightly annoying 'cause I wanted it right then--but worth the wait! And I was curious about the amount of soy sauce.. but really it's amazing! I'm looking forward to stuffing a pita with this! And for experimenting some with various spices and whatnot. Huge kudos to the creator of this recipe.
Sometimes it helps to let the dish sit overnight to let the flavors sink in but it tastes great as a sandwich and its really easy to make. I usually add less mayo because the tofu gives it enough of that whipped texture.
Really good! I added crushed red pepper and a pinch of salt since I used low sodium soy. Next time I'll try curry powder and maybe some cashews in the mix.
I was very excited to find this recipe. I remember back about 10 years ago when I was in college I used to buy an eggless tofu salad from Whole Foods Market. I remember it having curry in it. The texture of this salad turned out exactly how I remember the Whole Foods salad. I changed the recipe for my purpose. I used regular onion instead of green, omitted the lemon juice, left out the soy sauce and added a bit of salt, curry powder, black pepper and paprika. I'm dairy free right now and this is a great addition to the other sandwich spreads I have been eating.
This recipe is off the chain! I already had frozen tofu so I used that and put celery seed instead of celery cause that's what I had on hand. Additionally I put white onion instead of green and white wine vinegar with a little frozen lemon zest instead of lemon juice. I also added a bit of curry. So good! I don't even really like tofu, but I have a bunch from WIC - what a great way to use it up!
Pretty good! I was skeptical about the amount of mayonaise, but with extra firm tofu (which is what I bought), you need that amount bc it really isn't that soft to crumble. It could be different with firm; not sure, I'll have to try that next time. I don't have celery so just used pickles. I tried a small bit on a piece of bread with lettuce and mustard; I really loved the mustard wtih it so I think it needs it in the mix. :) Great spread, and probably you could add lots of different seasonings and veggies to taste. thanks for the recipe!
Prior to making this recipe I did not like tofu at all--the test and texture turned me off. I'm vegan so I have been seeking a tofu recipe that I can embrace. Well, I found it! This recipe is delicious! I just made it for the first time today and I will be adding it to my weekly rotation. Thanks Judy!!
I actually like the taste of this one better than the real stuff. I used silken tofu, capers, fresh dill, and 1/4 cup of vegan mayo. This stuff rocks!!! If you use vegan mayo, my nutritional calculator says that each serving has only 69 Cal and 2.8g of fat!!! Two BIG thumbs up for eggless salad!
Mmmmmm delicous! i loved every bit of this dish. i thought i had just done the best job with dealing with the tofu (it's my first time) but really, it was this great recipe! i found myself licking the spoon instead of putting the spread on bread it as so good. A great recipe for vegans.
Wow. This was great! It was super easy, different, tasty and the possibilities are endless.
this was great! I used soy mayonnaise (vegenaise) tried it as is without adding additional seasoning and it was great. I look forward to adding curry powder and the like in the future.
Yum. Can't believe I'm saying this, but I really liked it. Tofu is usually not my favorite. I liked the Asian flavors. I added cilantro and one tablespoon rice vinegar to brighten it. Also added cashews for crunch. Next time would put in red pepper too. I like the idea of curry powder that others have tried, but then I would not put in the soy sauce.
This was quite good! My first attempt at making something with tofu! I used 2 ribs of celery as they were not too large, and 2 green onions. Added a bit of yellow mustard, to make it more like the egg salad I usually make, and some leftover sliced black olives. I had bought extra-firm tofu, and it worked just fine. (It did take 2 days in the fridge to thaw almost completely, so next time I'll plan on thawing for 3 days.) The texture after thawing and crumbling is like hard-boiled egg. The whole family proclaimed it a winner!
This is a great recipe because it is versatile. I used 2 12-oz blocks of tofu, subbed 1/2 light miracle whip (for sweetness) plus 1/2 light mayo for the full-fat stuff, and added green and red peppers along with the veggies. Used the juice of one lemon. I could see myself always having this on hand for a meal or snack.
YUM!
Made as directed--delicious!
Great alternative to chicken salad! Giving it more of an asian twist, I omitted the mayo and added 1/2 tbsp of sesame oil.
DELICIOUS! I was very surprised! I did use mine on a sandwich with sliced cucumber. I also added carrot and sea salt to my spread.
As written the recipe is average. I decide to scramlbe the onion celeryy and tofu together. Let it cool and then proceed. I liked this much bettr. But either way this is an excellent base recipe.
8-24-11: Had a nice taste to it.
For what it is, very good. I didn't give it much hope of tasting good...maybe just acceptable. I ended up liking the basic recipe, and can't wait to try it with all the seasonings. My husband was not a fan though.
The recipe was easy and sounded good. It was close enough to chicken salad that my taste buds could not get past the notion, and kept tasting it as if it were chicken salad. I think that if you are a recent vegetarian convert, the resemblance might cause you trouble.
Use baked tofu (found at trader joes or health food stores) then you don't have to freeze and squeeze. Just crumble or mince. Also omit soy sauce and lemon (baked is already seasoned) add chopped almonds or other nuts. Yummy.
Okay, so I really do enjoy the occasional tofu and I was looking for something new to do with it. I made this and wow it was just amazing! I used a sweet onion not green and I didnt use the lemon juice and added a tad bit of curry powder. Other than that it was exact! GET THIS, all my kids ate it and loved and didnt even know it was tofu!
Excellent starter! It's a keeper. We have added celery salt, curry powder, mustard, pepper, or dill for a variance. The freezing technique is a must.
Yum!! This is really good and except for the mayo, I feel good about it being healthy for me.
This is excellent! I always keep tofu in the freezer, so that step was no problem for me. The modifications I made were to use half a small yellow onion, 1 TBS Bragg's Liquid Aminos instead of soy sauce, omit the lemon juice and add curry powder and paprika. I will definitely make this again.
I used carrots rather than celery. I added ginger and salt to taste. It tasted pretty good on my spinach salad.
Brilliant recipe. Can easily be made vegan with just olive oil for the sauce instead of mayonnaise. I used chopped parsley, chopped green pepper, dill, and paprika instead of the other ingredients. I am going to make this on Easter for my family to try while they make their chicken salad sandwiches.
This was a recipe I've been needing-I miss my mom's chicken salad sandwiches now that I'm veggie. I think there was way to much soy sauce to it and you should definitely pep it up with spices depending on what result you want. I didn't bother with freezing the tofu-just pressed out the water-since the tofu we had on hand was pretty tough anyway. No problem with sogginess. With curry was good and worked well with the soy (which I had to much off). Next time I will add a lot of dry thyme, salt, and maybe tarragon to get a more chickensalad taste. Thanks!
This recipe is simple yet amazing! I followed the directions but I added a stalk of celery and used white miso because that was all I had. I let is sit for a day like other reviewers has recommended, and it was SO worth the wait! My two year old gobbled it up on wheat toast with lettuce.
I love it so much
Really great recipe. I am a picky eater and a vegetarian and this tastes great to me. Added some "flare" like raisins, sesame seeds, curry, mustard, etc. You can play around with what you want to put in.
My family loves this recipe. Exactly how it is written. Delicious!!!
This is such a yummy and simple recipe.
I was really skeptical but this was great! I used low fat miracle whip instead of mayo for taste and calorie reasons and added pickles too. It was great on a sandwich with mustard!
THIS IS AN AWESOME SPREAD. I read many reviews before making and followed the following advice: I added curry to add color; I also added garlic powder. It still seemed to need something else so I added some Adobo with cumin. That was just what it needed! I used it to make finger sandwiches for a church luncheon. There was not a drop left!
Yum, yum, yum! This was so good. I tried canned "tuno" once and it was horrible so this is a wonderful vegetarian version of tuna salad. I did cut down the mayonnaise to about 1/4 cup because I'm not fond of it, I also added 2 tbsp Dijon, garlic salt, and about twice as much soy sauce. I put it on bread with a slice of cheese and grilled it, it was sooo yummy, tasted just like a tuna melt. Definitely something I'll remake often!
Awsome!! I didnt know tofu could taste this good on a sandwich!
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. It is a good one to take to work. I'm sure it will be made often.
Great recipe....but I decided to spread the mixture on flat bread, top with lettuce leaf and roll it up. I then sliced it into pinwheels to give it a nice sushi effect. Handy snack.
This was pretty simple to make, as long as you remember to freeze and thaw your tofu beforehand. I am going to double or triple this next time. It's a great weektime lunch staple.
This was a good recipe. We put the spread in pita pockets with lettuce and mustard. I think next time we'll either add mustard to the recipe, or perhaps Naysoya Dijonayse, which is a bit tangier. Overall the recipe was simple to make and great tasting!
I made this exactly as written. At first I thought the soy sauce was a little overwhelming but once the tofu mix was in a bun with lettuce it was amazing.
I don't really want to rate this recipe low just because I didn't think it was awful but I also didn't enjoy it. I feel like its probably not the best to try when you haven't had much experience with tofu. It was very bland after I followed the instructions. I decided to add some sriracha which did help a little with flavor but I just couldn't get it to my liking. I wouldn't recommend this to anyone who is trying tofu for the first time.
I've made this numerous times and it always gets rave reviews, even from omnivores. Try adding a couple drops of liquid smoke to the dressing mix and deleting the lemon juice - over the moon!
This recipe was pretty good. I left out the onions and added green bell peppers and sweet pickle relish, instead of soy sauce I used Bragg's Liquid Aminos spray and Vegit seasoning with vegan mayonaise instead of regular mayonaise. I highly recommend this recipe.
amazingly addictive!i didnt have celery so i added a grated carrot and instead of the lemon juice i put in mustard. this is so good with toasted french baguette and a sliced tomato on top.....if you love egg salad sandwiches and dont want the cholesterol you have to....(have to!) try this.
I have never written a review, but WOW, this recipe is incredible. I am a huge chicken/egg/tuna salad fan, and this is just delicious! Followed the recipe exactly. Yum. I had it for lunch & wish I had room for more. I might just have to have it for dinner tonight!!
i make this all the time at work now for as a vegetarian option.. the only things I add to the recipe are: garlic powder, dry mustard, and onion powder -gives it a little more flavor
We love this. The only change I make is to double the onion and celery. It's even better the next day.
Just tried tonight.. very good! will make it again. there are lots of variations you can do with this one. Next time I am going to omit the soy sauce and add more seasonings. (need low salt)
This was excellent! I made it with low-fat mayo, added a little salt and pepper, and topped it with some of my mom's homemade sweet pickles, it was delicious!
My first taste of tofu & I was leary, but this was really good!
I loved this recipe! I could eat this everyday.
Well, to be honest, I have never tried tofu before and quite frankly, the thought of it used to induce nausea.However, that being said, I was given 3 packs of extra firm tofu(we are poor and I guess it was cheaper for that person than buying meat, but beggars cant be choosers)so I had no choice but to figure out how to fix this stuff and feed my kids and actually make it taste edible.I found this recipe and tried it out.IM SURPRISED, it was actually good.I forgot however, to use the soy sauce until the end so when I did finally add it I didn't even measure it since half was already gone.If I had to guess, I'd say I used less than a TB but as stated most the tofu was gone already.I found the spread to be crumbly, I guess is the word, but I had extra firm and it wasn't that bad, it was not soggy at all anyway.I also had no celery so I added a little celery seed, and some dill weed too, and I did put in a dash of cayenne pepper to give it more kick but not too much my kids don't like spicy.I also added sunflower seeds for a crunch.I was going to add finely diced bell pepper but I was out of that too(again any food is a blessing).I didn't add onion either.I did freeze my tofu first though and allowed it to thaw and etc...made the difference I believe. We ate this rolled up in tortillas since we had no bread and I added cooked black beans atop and sprinkled cheese on, its good.I saved the rest and put it in the fridge and we ate it on crackers the next day it was still good.
so easy and quick! tasted so good!
Really bad.
Very nice way to incorporate tofu. I made a few changes. I used Miracle Whip Light instead of mayo to cut some of the calories and fat and I also added some paprika and mayo for added flavor. Served on toasted multi-grain brain. Yum yum!!!
I am eating this as I type. It's super yummy and I used low fat mayo to make it a pinch healthier. Thanks for sharing!
My husband who's not a big tofu fan loved this! I used a lot more celery though and I think it would be awesome with halved grapes or cherry tomatoes!
Great recipe! As with anything made w/ tofu, eat with in a day or so or the tofu gets weird. It is a staple go to lunch for me.
This was amazing! It was an excellent alternative to tuna/egg. It tasted even better the next day.
pretty good , just a tad dry.
So happy I found this recipe. I'll never make egg salad again. This is such a simple base with endless possibilities. I used Nasoya Dijonaise to cut down (even more) on the calories with great results. Thank you!
I will definitely make this for lunch again! I put it in a pita pocket with baby spinach and pickles. I used yoghurt and laughing cow soft cheese instead of mayo, and added hot dijon mustard for some bite.
This is an awesome sandwich spread! I had some tofu left from making the BBQ tofu on Allrecipes so I made this spread. It was so good, I ended up eating about half while mixing it together. Great recipe!! Thanks for sharing!!
After years of trying to be more vegetarian, this easy recipe has made the difference in me eating tofu. I don't have to cook anything! Freezing it first definitely makes a difference in the texture, and I use a tofu press to get the water out once I've thawed it. So far I've used tamari instead of soy sauce, b/c that's what we had, and low-fat mayo. Once I've made a batch, I split it into 2 halves, for variety. For one half, I add curry (great suggestion!). For the other, I add mustard and chopped pickles, as I would tuna salad. Both are yummy!
Really good! A non-vegan, non-vegetarian would still enjoy this dish. It reminds me of an egg salad. I didn't freeze the tofu, just diced it in the onion chopper. The consistency was fine. Great balance of flavors in this recipe. Thanks, Judy!
This recipe is not good. I didn't like what it made.
I substituted mayo for sour cream because I'm not a fan of mayonnaise, it came out amazing and I'll definitely be making this again(:
i don't think i'm used to eating tofu raw
Very good! I think you really need to freeze the tofu, so don't skip that step. It was great in wheat pita with some lettuce.
Excellent! I didn't understand why the tofu would need to be frozen but it's fantastic in this recipe. it makes a great sandwich! I used extra spices because I have so many Pensey's Spices. Thank you!
Love it, easy to prepare, very tasty, great for a lunch at work. I throw in some mustard to give it a little punch.
OMG so good! Great as is and perfect for adding other ingredients. Very nice!!!
I did not freeze this, I pressed it so I could use it right away. I needed it to set up overnight in the fridge. I added 1/2 spoon of each, curry powder, paprika black pepper,garlic powder, turmeric .Then I added diced red pepper about 3 Tablespoons. 1 tsp yellow mustard.
