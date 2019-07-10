Tofu Sandwich Spread

Well, to be honest, I have never tried tofu before and quite frankly, the thought of it used to induce nausea.However, that being said, I was given 3 packs of extra firm tofu(we are poor and I guess it was cheaper for that person than buying meat, but beggars cant be choosers)so I had no choice but to figure out how to fix this stuff and feed my kids and actually make it taste edible.I found this recipe and tried it out.IM SURPRISED, it was actually good.I forgot however, to use the soy sauce until the end so when I did finally add it I didn't even measure it since half was already gone.If I had to guess, I'd say I used less than a TB but as stated most the tofu was gone already.I found the spread to be crumbly, I guess is the word, but I had extra firm and it wasn't that bad, it was not soggy at all anyway.I also had no celery so I added a little celery seed, and some dill weed too, and I did put in a dash of cayenne pepper to give it more kick but not too much my kids don't like spicy.I also added sunflower seeds for a crunch.I was going to add finely diced bell pepper but I was out of that too(again any food is a blessing).I didn't add onion either.I did freeze my tofu first though and allowed it to thaw and etc...made the difference I believe. We ate this rolled up in tortillas since we had no bread and I added cooked black beans atop and sprinkled cheese on, its good.I saved the rest and put it in the fridge and we ate it on crackers the next day it was still good.