Linguine with Portobello Mushrooms

I'm not sure how the 'sauce' as written could possibly serve 8 - increase the liquid and herbs for sure if you intend to serve that many!(that's why I gave it 3 stars). I just made 2 servings and kept all the measurements as written (except the EVOO - cut that in half to save fat) and next time I will probably use a bit more. So the sauce as written is more likely to serve 2. I also used dried herbs, and I will try fresh next time, because I think it will be better. Used Balsamic vinegar because I like the taste better. Topped with parm. Don't forget the salt and pepper either - it needs it. Overall, not bad and I will keep playing with it until it suits my taste.

Read More