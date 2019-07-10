Linguine with Portobello Mushrooms
Portobello mushrooms are a really good meat substitute, especially when they are grilled. If possible, use fresh herbs in this recipe.
Portobello mushrooms are a really good meat substitute, especially when they are grilled. If possible, use fresh herbs in this recipe.
This was fantastic. As a previous reviewer suggested, I doubled the sauce ingredients (except the herbs). I doubled the garlic (I'm a garlic fan) and sauteed it in 2 teaspoons olive oil. I lightly seasoned the mushroom caps with salt/pepper before broiling. Lastly I added 1/4 freshly grated Romano cheese right before serving. Next time I'll probably use six mushroom caps.Read More
I'm not sure how the 'sauce' as written could possibly serve 8 - increase the liquid and herbs for sure if you intend to serve that many!(that's why I gave it 3 stars). I just made 2 servings and kept all the measurements as written (except the EVOO - cut that in half to save fat) and next time I will probably use a bit more. So the sauce as written is more likely to serve 2. I also used dried herbs, and I will try fresh next time, because I think it will be better. Used Balsamic vinegar because I like the taste better. Topped with parm. Don't forget the salt and pepper either - it needs it. Overall, not bad and I will keep playing with it until it suits my taste.Read More
This was fantastic. As a previous reviewer suggested, I doubled the sauce ingredients (except the herbs). I doubled the garlic (I'm a garlic fan) and sauteed it in 2 teaspoons olive oil. I lightly seasoned the mushroom caps with salt/pepper before broiling. Lastly I added 1/4 freshly grated Romano cheese right before serving. Next time I'll probably use six mushroom caps.
This was very good and a healthy change from heavy pasta sauces. Also, very quick to put together for a last minute meal. Thanks, Maryanne!
The flavor for this recipe was great! However I did not have enough liquid for the sauce. But I just added a little more parmesan cheese and ate it anyway. If I had to do over, I would double the ingredients for the sauce.
I'm not sure how the 'sauce' as written could possibly serve 8 - increase the liquid and herbs for sure if you intend to serve that many!(that's why I gave it 3 stars). I just made 2 servings and kept all the measurements as written (except the EVOO - cut that in half to save fat) and next time I will probably use a bit more. So the sauce as written is more likely to serve 2. I also used dried herbs, and I will try fresh next time, because I think it will be better. Used Balsamic vinegar because I like the taste better. Topped with parm. Don't forget the salt and pepper either - it needs it. Overall, not bad and I will keep playing with it until it suits my taste.
The flavors of this dish were simple and fresh. I made some changes though as some of the other reviews recommended. I used whole wheat linguini, 6 mushroom caps, 4 garlic cloves, 1/4 c. basil and 4T of olive oil. I also grated fresh parmesan cheese over each serving. Yum! I made this three times in two weeks - easy to make and reheats excellent in the microwave.
This was pretty good, very healthy. I'd likely add more of the mushrooms next time, or even a little braise beef of some sort. Served it as a meal with a dinner salad and everyone did get their fill.
As is the recipe needs help. There is not enough liquid as many people have already stated. I doubled the liquid, tripled the garlic, and added parmesan (also like many others). As a base it is decent, but the recipe needs significant tweaking to be good.
I changed recipes quantity for 2, there was enough sauce to go, instead of broiling I used a frying pan, and added the souce at the end, It was fantastic.
The sauce for this recipe was delicious! I doubled it, but still, the pasta was a little bit dry, as the sauce didn't go far enough. Next time I might try serving it over orzo, or some smaller pasta.
No need to double the dressing for our family. We liked it lightly seasoned, not saucy or oily. A healthy sprinkling of parmesan at the table added tangy flavor. I substituted tortellini for the linguini, and instead of using portobello mushrooms, I tossed button mushrooms, red bell pepper and sliced red onion in olive oil, sea salt & pepper then broiled them for about 8 minutes, turning once. Nice light summer meal with a green salad
I tried this recipe with a few of the corrections made by others (more sauce) and it was marvelous! Uncomplicated flavors were a light change of pace from the heavy pasta sauces we're used to. A little extra parmesan tossed in made it extra yummy.
This was not good. There was no sauce at all. It really just tasted like plain pasta with some cut up mushroom on top.
This was good and so easy. I used whole-wheat linguine. I doubled the herbs and dressing, but I think it could have used even more basil and oregano. I also topped each serving with a small amount of fresh Parmesan, which added a lot of flavor. Next time, I'll add more mushrooms--just because I love them.
Absolutely delish! I made it minus the rosemary and it still came out great!
I hate mushrooms but loved this. Great alternative to a red sauce. I added some roasted garlic, chopped fresh tomatoes, white wine and shrimp. To die for!!!! Hubby loved it too.
After I cooked the mushrooms, I warmed up some chopped tomatoes. This provided some extra nutrients, extra flavor and some extra juice for the "sauce".
This was delicious! Full of flavor and made plenty of leftovers :)
This was a really good dish, but I thought it could have used a little more flavor. Next time I make it I will probably double the spices/herbs.
This was good, but average--nothing suprising.
A nice, light recipe, with a nice mix of fresh herbs. I added a sliced red pepper and a large chopped tomato, and we enjoyed it very much.
Tasted like vinegar...
This was pretty god but there wasn't enough sauce, I had to double the vinegar, lemon juice, and herbs. It's a little on the bland side, I think freshly grated parmesan cheese would help.
TASTY!!!
This is a really good recipie. Make sure you use fresh rosemary and not dried or it will not be all that great. I also doubled the "sauce" so that it would coat the noodles evenly.
Great light and fresh flavor. I also added parmesan cheese on top and doubled the sauce. This dish is very visually attractive, especially with the cheese. Great recipe!
Relly nice side dish! I served this with some grilled chicken, and it went so nicely together. Really enjoyed this a lot :)
Pretty tasty, extremely simple. It's a great dish for a busy night.
I followed the other comments and doubled the recipe for the herbs/oil mixture. It turned out great. I'm disappointed that I'm out of portobello mushrooms because I want more of this recipe.
Made it with Baby Bella’s but followed instructions but used dried herbs. I used cauliflower linguini (which was amazing) and the family all wanted more than there was. Next time I might double the marinade and herbs if using dry, and toss in a handful of fresh spinach at the end. We are vegi’s so Will be working into meal rotation for sure.
Delicious and easy recipe. I made it for a vegetarian crowd. There were no leftovers! I marinated my mushrooms in the dressing for a few hours before I broiled them.
This was ok - I love portabellos, but I didn't find this all that flavorful. The best part about it is the low calories! Very healthy, but somewhat bland dish.
Light, fresh and incredibly easy to prepare--but delicious and nuanced with a variety of flavors.
Quick and easy to make.
Followed the recipe but made little changes: Left out the basil, used dried oregano and 3 cloves of garlic - very good and light!
Since it is reviewed that this way too little sauce, and I was making it for 2, I just used the original amounts of ingredients (for 8) and it was fine for two people. I used a 7 oz can of mushrooms instead of portobello, and added green peppers (I recommend) to add color and a nice crunchy texture. Instead of linguine I had corkscrew pasta. I made it at noon for 6 o'clock dinner because I've found pasta dishes need time to marinate. I am eating cold leftovers now for lunch! yummy.... :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections