Linguine with Portobello Mushrooms

Portobello mushrooms are a really good meat substitute, especially when they are grilled. If possible, use fresh herbs in this recipe.

Recipe by Maryanne

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add linguine, and cook for 9 to 13 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Brush the mushrooms with 1/2 the olive oil, and arrange on a medium baking sheet. Broil in the prepared oven 6 to 8 minutes, turning frequently, until browned and tender.

  • Cut the mushrooms into 1/4 inch slices, and place in a medium bowl. Mix with the remaining olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, basil, rosemary, garlic, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

  • In a large bowl, toss together cooked linguine and the mushroom mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 4.8g; sodium 151.8mg. Full Nutrition
