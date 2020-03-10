Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup

Vietnamese-style curry powder can be found in Asian markets. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.
This was delicious - fragrant and creamy. I followed the suggestion of reducing the water and broth by half to make it more creamy and stew-like, rather than like a soup. I did make some changes: used two tbls. of Madras curry powder and two tbls. of Thai red curry paste, instead of the 4 tbls. of curry powder. Didn't add the red pepper flakes and substituted reduced sodium soy sauce for the fish sauce. Added one large sweet potato instead of the 8 regular potatoes and used lite coconut milk...still creamy and delicious! I let it simmer for about 1.5 - 2 hours and the house smelled so good! The directions didn't specify when to add the kaffir lime leaves and bay leaf, so I threw them in right before I started the "simmer" process.
I'm not sure where I went wrong. I followed this recipe almost to the letter, however it ended up very watery and not creamy. I had to omit the lemon grass, and used soy sauce in place of fish sauce. It turned out to be curried water. Might try again with less water and the fish sauce. Not sure what to do with this curried water now, and wondering what I'm going to make for dinner!
This is a beautiful soup; I agree with the other reviewer in that it seems to have cross-bred with Thai laksa! I reduced the amount of curry and chili for the children's sakes, and it was just right. The only thing is that the cooking times on the recipe don't do it justice! AllRecipes puts this soup as being ready in two hours, but that's way, way off. Mine was done in under 40 minutes, and that included frying my own tofu! A very quick and easy recipe.
Wowie! The most exotic thing we get out here is beans and rice, so I wasn't too sure what to expect. I decided to make it thicker like a stew, like it says in the description. I once had curry in a Indian restaurant, but this kind seems kind of fresh and creamy in comparison. Really good! My picky eater said it was too spicy, but I have a cast iron stomach, so I thought it was perfect! I had to go into the city to get some of the stuff, but now that I have it, I can't wait to make this again!
This was great! I made it for my roomates and a few friends that came over. Everyone loved it and it was very filling. I could not find some of the ingredents so I improvised. I used green onions instead of Shallots (one whole bunch), I alos used lime zest and juice instead of the kaffir lime leaves, and I used lemon juice instead of the lemon grass. I also used soy sauce instead of the fish sauce. The soy sause really gave it a distinct flavor. I didn't fry my tofu and it still tasted great. I used one reviewers suggestion and used sweet potato intead of regular patatos and it tasted great. The bean sprouts and cilantro added on top was wonderful it added a new texture and taste. Great recipe I will definatly keep this in the recipe box and make again.
This was a wonderful and complex soup, very forgiving of the substitutions I made. I used a combination of Maharajah and Thai curry powders, used the zest of one lime for the Kaffir lime leaves, added soy sauce instead of fish sauce, added about a tablespoon of sugar, and added a chile pepper instead of the red pepper flakes.
The kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass and fish sauce really gives this a truly authentic taste. I am not vegetarian, so I put in almost a whole boiled chicken to my soup stock and did not purchase fried tofu or fry the tofu. I cut fresh tofu into little cubes (about 1/4 of an inch)- like little cubes of cheese. Yummy. This is such a comforting and easy soup and the modifications are endless.
This recipe is so GREAT! It takes a little while to make, but I had a rainy Saturday with nothing better to do. I love curry, and it really lifts my spirits when I smell it wafting through the house. My neighborhood Asian grocery has a rather large selection of "fake meat," so I threw in a can of braised wheat gluten. EXCELLENT!
This is very good, I have made it several times. If you can find it, don't skimp on the lemongrass, I found this too be the best thing about the soup. I did add the vegetarian fish sauce, but I think it would be just as good without, and this is a weird ingredient to find (Mine was mushroom based).
This is the best vietnamese style soup I've ever had! It is better than anything I've had in a restaurant. I couldn't find whole lemon grass stalks so I used frozen chopped lemon grass instead ( about 1 1/2 tablespoons). I also don't much like cilantro so I skippped that and the bean sprouts.I couldn't find a vietnamese style curry powder so I used an oriental fish and vegetable curry powder I bought at my asian grocery store. I froze the tofu for 72 hours before using it, pressed it to eliminate the excess water, and deep fried it to give it a very chewy texture and to prevent it from falling apart in the soup. I also added a few tablespoons of starch to the soup to thicken it a bit. It is fabulous served over brown rice vermicceli. Enjoy, I know I did!
Definitelly a great soup. I prefered the stew version suggested by Thu Nguyen. And I reduced the curry amount just a bit (apparently I'm a little whimpy when it comes to curry. But everything turned out perfectly.
I make this often for the fam. The leftovers make for great lunches. The first few times I couldn't find kaffir leaves and lemon grass. I've recently found a source for both. Although the dish is great without the lemon grass and kaffir, the ingredients really add a awesome depth of flavor.
We loved this! I left out the mushrooms, substituted 2 large cubed sweet potatoes for the regular potatoes, and added a handful of curry leaves. Also I didn't fry the tofu, I used firm tofu diced into small cubes. We couldn't stop eating it! Great the next day reheated too.
Good, but I made a lot of revisions to it to make it more like my mom's recipe :) I didn't use any shallots, skipped the kefir leaf, used a red bell pepper instead of green, used 4 carrots intead of 2, 4c chicken broth, no water, no fish sauce or pepper flakes, 3 bay leaves instead of 1, 4 medium potatoes and 1 sweet potato instead of the 8 small ones, and 2 cans coconut milk. I also added some salt and some Sriracha to taste. Delicious! My boyfriend is a huge fan.
Fantastic! I used the full amount of water/broth and still found this to be a thick soup. I didn't fry the tofu and used a lemongrass paste instead of fresh lemongrass; both were fine. Add lots of extra red pepper if you like it spicy. Skip the bean sprouts, but don't skip the cilantro.
Delicious! Didn't use the fish sauce or kaffir lime leaves, but only because I didn't have them handy. Used the recommended liquids, but then ladled things out to serve more of a stew. Definitely a dish where you can mix and match, although I don't think I'll ever make this without the lemon grass stalk.
Very Delicious! I cut back 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I couldn't find kaffir lime leaves, so I squeezed one fresh lemon juice. Added 1 (16 oz) can of chunky pineapple with a side dish of white rice. Very good!
I made this into chicken curry soup because I had a couple of chicken breast to use up. I just added the chicken when I was sauteing the onions and I subbed chicken stock for vegetable stock. It has a great curry flavor. I will make two changes for next time. I will add the red and green peppers later in the process, probably just before the potatoes and I will cut the stock and water in half to make it thicker. I like soups like this closer to the consistancy of stew than soup, but that is just my preference. This soup was awesome with some cooked jasmine rice add in to the bowl.
I made a few modifications to this, such as using the zest and juice of one lime instead of kaffir leaves, doubling the lemongrass, omitting the onion and carrot (I didn't have any around), substituting 2 T. soy sauce for the fish sauce, and three medium sweet potatoes for the potatoes. I also halved the red pepper flakes - heat can always be added, if necessary. Overall, I think the lemon/lime character of the recipe is a bit lacking, but I found that the longer the lemongrass simmered, the stronger its flavor came through. Everything else is very nice, though, and I think this recipe is a great template for experimentation. I also added large chunks of tomato, and used fresh shitake mushrooms instead of the boring button or crimini mushrooms. Recommended!
Great soup. Very flavorful. We used lime juice and zest which added another layer of flavor. I would also add more coconut milk but I did use low fat so that may have made a difference. Made it with a vietnamese rice vermicelli salad. Yum.
WONDERFUL! super flavorful I slurped up the broth at the end. I couldn't find Kaffir lime leaves so I shredded just a bit of lime zest in. I did reduce the water amount by 2 cups as others suggested. I will make this again for sure!
It was just great! Flowerful, tasty , reach, good looking soup - everything you need for a winternight dinner. I excluded potatoes (that reduced the duration of the cook time) and added a thin sliced chicken breast, one handful of cooked shrimps and one handful of snow peas - all that in the last 3-5 minutes of the cooking ( I'm not vegeterian so I can allow to myself a little bit of meat). It became my favorite.
This was very, very good. I followed the recipe to a tee except that I only put in 1 tbsp of fish sauce. There was some heat due to the red pepper flakes, but it was a pleasant amount of heat. Lots of fun to make and not hard - just lots of slicing! Paired with spring rolls, it was a good dinner.
This is mine and my girlfriend's and my sister's favorite soup ever. I can't begin to explain. Just make it and eat it. And it's so healthy... and on and on...
Instead of Potatoes, i added cauliflower and the curry tasted sooo good!
This is a great recipe. I like to serve it over some rice, or Vietnamese rice noodles, though it's also a meal all its own. I was searching for a Vietnamese Curry Soup that would replicate the one at the Saigon restaurant in Santa Fe - but this soup is even better than theirs! Highly recommended.
Excellent recipe. I made it with the full amount of liquid and it was wonderful. It freezes well, too!! (I make my own frozen dinners for lunch & dinner) If you like rice, it’s good over rice. If not, it’s great by itself.
This was a delicious, flavorful soup/stew with just a couple of small changes. I added an extra tablespoon of curry powder, subbed fresh green beans for the mushrooms and used light coconut milk. Once the soup was cooked, I also added the juice from a whole lime rather than the lime leaves. The bean sprouts added some nice crunch.
This recipe is great! Add a little more ginger if you want that tingling at the back of your throat. Also used coconut cream + water instead of coconut milk. I skipped the potatoes and lime leaves. Yum!
this came out really good and super spicy.. and this is coming from 2 ppl who love spicy.. didn't have shallots so i used green onion instead.. didn't have lemon grass or kaffir lime leaves.. so i used most of the zest & juice of a lemon.. only had red bell pepper.. used chicken broth instead of vegetable stock and added a little more boulion as it tasted like it needed a bit more salt.. i used the fresh ginger but it tasted like it was going to be too overpowering so it only got to be in the soup for a hot second.. used soy sauce instead of fish sauce.. only had soft tofu so i couldn't really fry it before putting it in.. but it still came out fine.. chopped up the cilantro and had it cook with the rest of the veggies.. i used the entire liquid amount but just cooked it longer to reduce it down to make it more like a stew.. i didn't see the comment about using half.. oh well.. ty for the recipe =)
this recipe needs a bit of modification.. i'm use to the chicken curry soup but since this is vegetarian i thought it was okay. my mom told me the curry powder i used was "bad" i can't tell the difference.. there were so many selections in the stores.. oriental/indian/spicy/super spicy/mild +100 plus, no kidding there was a whole ISLE just for curry powder/paste. i used the indian kind because there was alot of them i figured the demand for that product must be high.. and also the soup needs alot of salt!!! the veggies came out great though. i ate all the potatoes and carrots!!
this was so fun to make! i had to go to special stores to get the lemongrass.
I LOVE vietnamese food, but I wasn't really impressed with this as a soup, but when I added some rice noodles (rice stick) it made a great noodle dish.
This recipe is great as it is. I used small Yukon Golds but not the tiny ones. That adds quite a bit more starch to the mix. I also wonder if some people might not be using canned coconut milk. It was a great dish. I served it with a salad and a fruit plate for dessert. I would use this recipe again in a minute. With tofu it was a great vegan choice.
I either read the wrong recipe or the other reviewers and I have extremely opposite tastes. There are so many problems with the soup I'm not sure where to start but the most obvious seems to be with the amount of curry powder. Even with the water, broth and coconut milk the stock just tastes chalky and the coconut flavour is entirely lost. If I make this again it will involve some major changes.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe!!! I had to omit the coconut milk & lemongrass, because the store was out of it.. but I was desperate to try the recipe, I made it anyway without it! IT WAS SO DELICIOUS!!!! The store was also out of cilantro, so I used dill as a garnish. It’s such a perfect base, and the ingredients are endless! Later on, i squeezed a lemon in it, and that was amazing too! You’ve gotta try this!!
great recipe! one you can work off of and play with. Instead of mushrooms we used green beans, and for potatoes, we used sweet potatoes and Japanese yams, and basil instead of cilantro. it was delicious! will definitely make again.
Great curry flavor. I reduced the broth by 1/2. And skipped the additional water. I used the madras curry power. it was spicy enough without the red pepper flakes. Used Yukon gold potatoes and lite coconut milk. Also, I don't care for fried tofu, so just added fresh cubes of extra firm at the end of the boil and let stand for a while to flavor.
I'm surprised at all the great reviews of this recipe! But maybe my little modifications ruined it. It was okay and might be good with some tweaking. What didn't work: far too spicy, I would halve the red pepper flakes; watery, definitely use less water, which i did after reading reviews; needs more lemongrass; and the recipe doesn't say when to add the bay or kaffir lime leaves. I didn't have the vietnamese curry so i used madras. I did like this recipe, but won't make it again
One of my favorite soups so far this winter! I added crushed coriander seed and mustard seed to the first step, used Madras curry and a whole dried hot pepper, added red bell pepper with the green one and used new red potatoes. I don't have tofu and can't find lemon grass or lime leaves around here so used the zest of one lemon and a lime. Also no sprouts (wish I had some though!) I WILL be making this again!!! Delicious!
Very nice soup. Rich in flavor and not too hard to make, just time consuming (especially because I had just 1 tsp of curry powder left, so had to make my own). I'll be curious how it tastes after sitting in the fridge for a few days, but for this first evening, at least, it was pretty impressive.
It was really good. I substituted cauliflower for mushrooms due to a guest's preference, and added Vietnamese Rice Stick noodles. It got rave reviews despite me accidentally dumping a ton of red pepper on and having to scoop it out as best I could, and will be made again.
I followed the receipe closely (all I was missing was the lime leaves and I used curry mandras) and it was way too spicy for me. I ended up adding an extra can of coconut milk to cool it down. I also found the meal to be expensive.
WUW!!! Maybe the ingredients are slightly different over here in the UK - red pepper flakes (I used chilli flakes?) etc.... but this blew my head off, made my eye-lids sweat! Superb :) I used the 2xtblsp curry powder, 2xtblspn red thai paste suggestion. Nice and quick to make... I didn't have mushrooms so ignored that bit.. but in total the preparation time was about 25 mins, including frying the tofu. Left it to simmer for around 45mins. Stonking recipe for those who like it hot. Cut out the chilli flakes if want to keep your lips..
I changed the entire recipe, practically. Didn't use no mushrooms, lime leaves, lemon grass, bay leaves, cilantro, fish paste, bean sprouts, shallots, nor broth. I used olive oil, half the red pepper flakes, half the water, 1/3 the curry powder, half the coconut milk, and half the potatoes. I added methi, and Trader Joe's curry sauce. It was amazing!
Wowie - this is fantastic! I made the recipe pretty much as stated, except added a little bit of vermicelli pasta at the end and added dried red chilis (4 - I like it hot!) for the pepper flakes. Also subbed a can of mock duck for the tofu. Amazing flavor!
This was a great recipe, although it does take some time. I could not believe it... my Asian grocery AND Target were out of mushrooms! I threw in some baby corn just to have more veggie, and added an extra dash of fish sauce. Since I can't eat pepper seeds, I subbed out Korean red pepper powder. Very nice!
