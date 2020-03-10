Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup

Vietnamese-style curry powder can be found in Asian markets. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.

By shaggy

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Saute onion and shallots until soft and translucent. Stir in garlic, ginger, lemon grass, and curry powder. Cook for about 5 minutes, to release the flavors of the curry. Stir in green pepper, carrots, mushrooms, and tofu.

  • Pour in vegetable stock and water. Season with fish sauce, red pepper flakes, bay leaf, and lime leaves. Bring to a boil, then stir in potatoes and coconut milk. When soup returns to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 40 to 60 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Garnish each bowl with a pile of bean sprouts and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 51.4g; fat 26.5g; sodium 270.9mg. Full Nutrition
