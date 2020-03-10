Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup

this came out really good and super spicy.. and this is coming from 2 ppl who love spicy.. didn't have shallots so i used green onion instead.. didn't have lemon grass or kaffir lime leaves.. so i used most of the zest & juice of a lemon.. only had red bell pepper.. used chicken broth instead of vegetable stock and added a little more boulion as it tasted like it needed a bit more salt.. i used the fresh ginger but it tasted like it was going to be too overpowering so it only got to be in the soup for a hot second.. used soy sauce instead of fish sauce.. only had soft tofu so i couldn't really fry it before putting it in.. but it still came out fine.. chopped up the cilantro and had it cook with the rest of the veggies.. i used the entire liquid amount but just cooked it longer to reduce it down to make it more like a stew.. i didn't see the comment about using half.. oh well.. ty for the recipe =)