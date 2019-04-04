Ham Bone Soup

Ok, I feel like I figured this thing out. First, the cook time totally varies. If you don't cook it long enough, it is going to be way to watery and not as flavorful at all. Although 5-6 hours was plenty for others, I doubled the recipe and after 8 hrs on high in the crock pot it was still not cooked all the way. A little time on the stove -brought to a boil and then simmered and it thickened WAY up - made it go from 2 stars to 4+ stars. I also think how salty your ham is has a lot to do with the outcome. If you find (only after you cook it ALL the way) that it is not flavorful enough, just add some salt! I added salt before it was done all the way and I probably over did it, but I still got rave reviews. I totally understand the low ratings as well as the high ratings. Before I simmered it on the stove, I was really disappointed in this soup. Afterwards... DELISH. Gave 4 stars because it was so finicky with the cook time, but end result was 5 stars.