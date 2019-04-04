Ham Bone Soup

4.5
496 Ratings
  • 5 339
  • 4 123
  • 3 21
  • 2 8
  • 1 5

Homemade soup made easy.

Recipe by TOOTSWEET13

Gallery
36 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ham bone, onion, tomatoes, kidney beans, potatoes, and green pepper into a 3 quart or larger slow cooker. Dissolve the bouillon cubes in water, and pour into the slow cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Cover, and cook on High until warm. Reduce heat to Low, and continue to cook for 5 to 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 1g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 2136mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022