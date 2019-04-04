Easy Chinese Corn Soup

This quick and easy soup is so good that I never bother ordering it from Chinese restaurants anymore!

By SUCCESSION

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the cream style corn and chicken broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. In a small bowl or cup, mix together the cornstarch and water; pour into the boiling corn soup, and continue cooking for about 2 minutes, or until thickened. Gradually add the beaten egg while stirring the soup. Remove from heat and serve.

121 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 409mg. Full Nutrition
