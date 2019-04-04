Easy Chinese Corn Soup

Like another reviewer here, I also grew up in Hong Kong and this IS indeed the authentic taste of this soup. We've had too many watered down versions of this in so many American Chinese restaurants that we often forget how it is supposed to taste. For a truly authentic touch I added a can of white crab meat and the end product not only looks pretty (with tiny yellow threads of egg and white threads of crab meat) but also has a gourmet feel. I tried a version without the chicken stock (used a can of water instead) and found that in fact the stock did't add much to the taste, except the saltiness. (And, I thought it was pretty salty already even with low sodium chicken stock.) So, to be health-conscious, I prefer to use a can of water plus 1/8 teasp of salt. (Check the ingredients: often there is salt in the canned cream-style corn already.) Thanks for a great, easy recipe. I hope everyone enjoys it!! P.S. I've also discovered that the BRAND of your cream style corn matters quite a bit. In the beginning I was always using a generic brand (Roundy's from Rainbow Foods) and the soup is fantastic -- creamy even before you add the cornstarch. But this time I've switched to Green Giant, and the end product is obviously watery. I guess it has to do with how much the corn gets meshed. So I guess you have to explore different brands a little bit! Maybe this is the reason why some reviewers didn't get satisfactory results.