Easy Chinese Corn Soup
This quick and easy soup is so good that I never bother ordering it from Chinese restaurants anymore!
I grew up in Hong Kong and this is exactly how I make my corn soup. It's easy and tasty. I often add ham, dice mixed vegetables (in frozen bag), or even fresh slice mushrooms for more flavor. Great for serving one or two!
This is the basic way of making chinese corn soup. I usually add 2 tablespoons of chinese rice wine, 200g of ground pork, a few drops of sesame oil, salt and pepper. Also, I think this recipe needs more broth.
This really is good. Chinese soups can be so simple, and I never thought of trying creamed corn. I garnished with slivered green onions and a few drops of sesame oil. We also put a few crisp noodles on top. Great stuff!
I loved this! I agree w/ Maymoota...add rice wine (I probably added closer to 1/4 cup), bit more broth, salt, pepper & sesame oil. I also garnished w/ some chopped green onions. I went back for seconds (told you I liked it ;o)), took one bite & realized I forgot to sprinkle w/ sesame oil....it makes that big a difference. I served this as an appetizer to Mahogany Chicken Wings (I had some leftovers) & Sesame Noodles...will have again many times. BTW This soup really was ready in less than 15 minutes....very quick & easy!
Great soup that was done in a jiffy!!! I had that can of creamed corn sitting in the cupboard for the longest time and am glad to be able to use it finally. In order to tone down on the sweetness, I added a pinch of salt. A winner that's easy to make!!
When I read the recipe and the reviews, I thought wow! It's amazing that a can of creamed corn and some chicken broth can taste good like real soup! But it doesn't. It tastes like a can of creamed corn made all soupy. It wasn't bad, I ate it happily, but I won't be making it again. It's not like a Chinese soup at all.
My BF liked this soup a lot more than I did. I thought it just tasted a lot like creamed corn. I'd make it again because it's very quick, filling, and extremely inexpensive.
The sweetness of the creamed corn overwhelmed what could have been a 5 star soup. If someone makes a less sweet corn, it would taste perfect. I also added a few drops of sesame oil and some chopped green onions. Good recipe, though, Liz.
I was concerned how healthy a can of creamed corn is so instead I took out fresh corn that I froze from the summer garden. I added broth, a small amount of ground pork after cooking and draining the fat, and followed the rest. Fabulous. I am freezing more corn next summer just so I can have it in recipes like this in the winter.
Just like the one ordered at Chinese restaurants! I added a few drops of sesame oil after turning off the heat. Great easy soup recipe. Thanks!
Simply loved the soup! Was the quickest soup I have made so far. Did add the rice vinegar as suggested by others and served it with low sodium soy sauce. Perfect recipe!
This soup is a great base recipe. My husband said it tastes better than the Chinese restaurant versions. I followed the recipe ingredients and also added 1.5 cups of frozen corn, an extra egg, and I garnished it with green onion and 1/4 teaspoon of sesame oil. It was so easy and so good. I will be making this again soon.
Awesome! Quick and cheap. I used 1 cup broth to 1 can of cream corn. I forgot to add the cornstarch and I didn't miss it at all. I did, however, season with about 1/2 a teaspoon of Costco Organic Salt Free Seasoning blend and a bit of cayenne. I also served it with a dash of sesame oil and some sliced scallion. Yummo. Health wise my concerns would be the sodium content and possible BPA from the can. Budget wise this is a bargain. I got my creamed corn on sale at Albertsons 3/$1.00 and the eggs were .99 a dozen. So this soup cost about 50cents! I think it is well worth keeping a can of cream style corn in the pantry to be able to whip up this quick and yummy soup in less than 10 minutes. Perfect for a light meal.
Like another reviewer here, I also grew up in Hong Kong and this IS indeed the authentic taste of this soup. We've had too many watered down versions of this in so many American Chinese restaurants that we often forget how it is supposed to taste. For a truly authentic touch I added a can of white crab meat and the end product not only looks pretty (with tiny yellow threads of egg and white threads of crab meat) but also has a gourmet feel. I tried a version without the chicken stock (used a can of water instead) and found that in fact the stock did't add much to the taste, except the saltiness. (And, I thought it was pretty salty already even with low sodium chicken stock.) So, to be health-conscious, I prefer to use a can of water plus 1/8 teasp of salt. (Check the ingredients: often there is salt in the canned cream-style corn already.) Thanks for a great, easy recipe. I hope everyone enjoys it!! P.S. I've also discovered that the BRAND of your cream style corn matters quite a bit. In the beginning I was always using a generic brand (Roundy's from Rainbow Foods) and the soup is fantastic -- creamy even before you add the cornstarch. But this time I've switched to Green Giant, and the end product is obviously watery. I guess it has to do with how much the corn gets meshed. So I guess you have to explore different brands a little bit! Maybe this is the reason why some reviewers didn't get satisfactory results.
We always ate this growing up, but my mom made it with 1 can creamed corn, 1 can kernel corn drained, 1/2 can water, ham and a two eggs. This got me through college! Thanks mom!
I doubled this recipe and served it garnished with chopped green onions and freshly ground black pepper. Both were needed although some preferred it on the bland side. I would make this again and in addition to doubling the recipe, I would add a can of regular corn (drained) for more substance...or double the recipe and use only 1 can chicken broth.
This soup is great! The only modification I made was adding kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Definitely a keeper!
This soup was delicious! Just like the one I have in a local Chinese restaurant. I did add a bit more cornstarch to thicken it a bit more, and garnished with a few drops of sesame oil. Will be making this one again and again!
So easy! Definitely worth it. I doubled the recipe and added potatoes, cilantro, and salt. It took around 15 minutes. Great.
I made this for my boyfriend and our two 7yos and they really liked it. Very easy to make. I doubled the recipe and added some leftover spaghetti and made it a meal. I definitely plan to make this a staple for those weeknights I don't have much time to make dinner
I make this soup at home a lot for breakfast or lunch. I suggest adding some diced chicken and an extra egg for a more filling soup. Thats the way I usually make it. Also, season with some salt and white pepper powder for some extra flavor.
Tastes just like the Egg Drop Soup at the Chinese Restaurant. I add an extra egg, however.
Easy soup to make. I have made this soup over and over again. It definitely tastes better if you make it with frozen corn.
This turned out too sweet with the creamed corn. It was not for my taste. I'll stick with regular egg drop or hot & sour soup.
Fantastic! I couldn't believe how fast and easy it was to make this soup! I threw in some chopped chicken, and frozen peas, and added a touch of sesame oil. A great lunch for myself and the kids.
Didn't have cornstarch but turned out great! Added thai red chilli sauce and soy sauce and it was to die for. Best soup when you're sick!
Great basic corn and egg swirl soup. I like it with sliced mushrooms added, or with a few drops of sesame oil and green onions.
My co-worker of mine brought her grandma's corn soup to work yesterday and it was awesome. So, I decided to try this version at home. Not as flavorful as the grandma's version but still very tasty! My co-worker recommend adding some seasame oil and/or soy sauce to taste. You may also need to add some salt and pepper. I'll definitely make this again!
Wow! Wow! Wow! Super, super quick and DELICIOUS! Will always have these ingredients on hand for whenever I need a quick meal or don't feel like cooking! And it looks like you spent a lot of time cooking it too! Thanks submitter.
Really liked this and super easy to make. I made the recipe X4 (16 servings total) and it scales very nicely. I used a large wisk to drizzle the egg into the soup and it created the perfect ribbons I was looking for. I did add a little sriracha (very little) and it gave it just the slightest bit of heat, without even knowing it was there. Finally, I garnished it with the green tops of green inions. Very, very nice recipe. Definitely a keeper.
this recipe is easy and delicious! have made it several times and always a winner.
Add some sesame oil and rice wine.
easy, filling, took the advice of the other reviewers and added sesame oil and green onion- loved it, will make this over and over again!
This soup is great!
I really liked that this recipe was so quick and simple. I love spicy food, so I added 1 tsp of chili sauce and garnished with thinly sliced green onions.
PERFECT!!! Wouldn't change a word of this recipe! I garnished with green onion and mmmmmmmmmmm....SO GOOD!!!
Fast, easy, and tasty (if you like corn soup).
Liz, Thank you for posting this recipe. My 5.5 y.o. daughter has asked for this recipe everyday since I first made it. We have had it for breakfast and supper and today I also put a freshly made batch into her and her sister's lunchboxes. She has been talking about it at school and another mother asked me about it. It it OK to post your recipe to another group if I give it proper attribution? Thanks for the recipe! Audrey
it was too sweet for soup, maybe it's the kind of cream style corn I used.
Absolutely great! We added a little chopped chicken to round it out a bit. This is probably the simplest tasty soup you will see. Maybe even the simplest meal.
Awesome soup .... try adding a little ground chicken before adding the cornstarch and then just before serving add chopped green onions and a few drops of sesame oil. No need to ever order-in anymore!!
Easy and delicious. Better than what you get at the Chinese restaurant!
I've made this soup several times. I fell in love with this type of soup (both corn and egg) when I was a child, but now that I'm grown it seems like all I can find when we go out is plain egg drop soup (no corn). I add a little bit of ginger from a tube. I don't normally like ginger, but I think a little makes a big difference. If I'm fighting a cold, I'll add more ginger. :-) Sometimes I'll add a wee bit of reduced sodium soy sauce, or a little hon dashi, depending on my mood. Thanks for the recipe -- we'll be making this again!
I love this soup. Very easy to make.
Yum! My Mom used to make this when I was growing up. I really love this soup! It's sweet, light, and creamy! Thanks for sharing!
Very easy and very good. Doubled the amount of broth and added a couple of drops of sesame seed oil. Perfect!
I followed the directions to a T but it seemed to thick with the cream corn. I may try it with whole corn next time.
Found, tried and tested this recipe late tonight... I will be using this many more times... and sharing it with lots of people. This soup doesn't need to be complicated, this keeps it simple and tasty. FAB!
We moved out of my neighborhood leaving behind my favorite soup so had to learn how to make it cuz I couldn’t find it anywhere. This is it! So easy to make and delicious. I add canned crab to the mix as well for some protein.
This recipe is so easy and it came out great! I made it exactly as the recipe called for, but used no salt added everything.
Great recipe! It tasted exactly like what I love at Chinese restaurants! I used regular chicken stock instead of low sodium, and shredded some cooked chicken to throw into the pot as well. Turned out great!
I made this before and I still love it as not only is it tasty but it's easy to find all the ingredients in my local grocery and I can easily improve the taste if I want to by adding frozen or canned vegetables, meat or even mushrooms for additional flavor.
quick easy and inexpensive! also tastes great too due to the simple flavours. would have added a little soya sauce/vinegar if i had some on hand but just added a little salt and chilli sauce instead. bought cream style corn by accident and now i know how to use it :)
This recipe is quick, easy and really good! The only thing I add is chopped green onions, which makes it tastier. We love this soup!
I really wanted to like this recipe more than I did. I'm a super picky eater, and the only two soups I like are chicken noodle and corn/egg flower soup. I'm trying to change my diet and take control of food proportion/calories, and since I love this soup and it's lower in calories, I just decided to stock up on ingredients for it since I plan on eating it often. I got a sweetened cream corn, and I highly regret it. It is over powering. I mean, it's still good, it's just SO sweet compared to the restaurant style I'm used to. When I run out I'm definitely going to look for a less-sweet cream corn.
Perfect for a late night craving! Basic recipe would have been perfect but wanted to spice it up. Based on other reviews added: doubled chicken broth (Better than Bouillon paste), 1/2 cup rice wine (mirin), 2 tbsp. sesame oil, and seasoned with green onion and white pepper.
The recipe was straightforward and simple enough to complete under 15 mins. Didn't tweak much except additional broth, an extra egg and some milk. Tasted pretty much like that from the restaurant. Kids liked it, we added a touch of black pepper, that gave it a little bit more zing. Next time I will try garnishing it wt scallions and adding more stuff like diced chicken.
Great soup, tastes exactly like the restaurant!
Could not believe it only took fifteen minutes to make. I added just a touch of soy sauce. Don’t know how often I’d make it, but easy to make, easy ingredients and easy clean up.
Easy to cook, but very basic.
This recipe was really quick and easy to make it turned out really well in the end but it tasted better when I added sesame oil.
So simple and surprisingly filling. Its always helpful to have something like this that can be prepared so quickly. I added some salt, pepper, 3 slices of crumbled bacon, and an extra egg. We really enjoyed this.
this is such a simple recipe, and it is delicious! im definitely a fan. I love to add crushed red pepper and diced mushrooms to give it something extra. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I love this soup! My mom use to make this all the time when I was little and she taught me how to make it. I suggest try cooking up some bacon until it's crunchy. It really doesn't matter what kind or flavor. I found out that Oscar Mayer is really good. It gives the soup a little flavor to it. ;). Enjoy!
It is ok. Not very flavorful, alter a simple recipe with a simple corn and egg flavor. Possibly could use some spices.
I made as listed and thought this was very bland. Just tasted like watered down cream corn.
Quick and easy to cook. I didn't have cornstarch so I used all purpose flour instead at a ratio of 2 teaspoons of flour to 1 teaspoon cornstarch (added more water too and cooked a little longer to compensate for flour's flavor).
Really good and easy soup to make. The consistency was just like the egg flower soup in a Chinese restaurant. It did need a bit of salt & pepper.
The final result was not what I was anticipating: It was sweeter and thicker (like a chowder) than 'suburban' restaurants typically serve. It is bland, but still flavourful in its simplicity. Sometimes I add a bit of sesame seed oil or rice vinegar. Sometimes top with leftover meat, thinly sliced green onions and/or crispy won ton (chips) It's an inexpensive, quick & EZ soup which is fun to experiment with (ingredients) depending upon what type of flavour we're wanting ;^)
I am surprised about how good this soup is with such basic ingredients. I, too, added some sesame oil and rice wine vinegar.
Very good! I used chicken bullion cubes for the broth and added two eggs instead of one. I think one would have been enough; but two is good also.
This soup is delicious, just like the way I have made it for many years and tastes just like the restaurants. Make sure you use canned CHINESE chicken broth like Swanson's or Knorr. Don't use Campbell or Lipton chicken broth or else it will taste weird. Also I always use regular (not low sodium) and add another can of water to dilute it, and use two teaspoons of corn starch to thicken. The sweetness of the corn needs to be balanced out with salt.
I did not care for this recipe.
Love this soup in restaurants...never knew it was so easy to make at home! I also added a spash of sesame oil and soy sauce to up the flavour. Absolutely delicious=)
This corn soup is brilliant! Use arrowroot powder instead of corn starch for a healthier version. You can also make your own chicken broth or replace with water. :)
So simple and delicious and you can add your own little twist. I doubled the recipe and added a 1/2 tbsp of lite soy and some pepper.
I didn’t want to use broth, b/c I didn’t want too thin a consistency and I didn’t want to bother with cornstarch or another thickener. I had a jar of Better Than Bouillon Chicken Base, so I just stirred some of that in. That gave me the stock flavoring without having to then use a thickener. Per other’s notes I also added some Rice Wine Vinegar (no regular rice wine) and some sesame oil. This will definitely be a regular staple on my menu
Just finished this soup for lunch. Made as recipe was written, then tasted and added as others suggested..... pinch of cayenne, tbl soy sauce and rice vinegar. Finished with the sesame oil and scallions on top. This will be good to change up in the soup rotation. It is not a standout and definitely not complex in its flavors, hence the additions, but still worthy of having once in awhile as a quick warming soup
This was a delicious fast and easy soup. I tripled the recipe and added cumin frozen corn and chili paste. It was spicy and sweet and delicious
I changed this recipe a bit based on some other reviews. I added an extra can of chicken broth, an 11 oz can of corn (if you like it really corny), one tsp of sesame oil and three tsp of rice wine vinegar. Since the volume was increased, I needed more corn starch and water, too. I also garnished it with sliced green onions. It was awesome! Remember though, not much sesame oil - a little goes a long way!
Extremely simple, ready in seconds, yet deliciously good even my ex's grandmother loves it!
The soup was very good, but sweet, which I thought a different taste than the traditional soup I used to have at Chinese restaurants. I would definitely make it again, but will replace cream-style corn by corn kernels.
