Tilapia with Tomatoes, Black Olives and Corn

3.9
97 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 34
  • 3 16
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

The tilapia is cooked with the sauce. I had something similar in a restaurant and I developed this based in their dish (I did make a few changes). Serve the tilapia with the sauce placed on top of it on your plate with a steamed vegetable and salad.

Recipe by Marian Monroe

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook garlic in oil for 1 minute. Stir in the diced tomatoes with juice, 3/4 cup wine, black olives, and corn. When the sauce is hot, place fillets on top, and spoon some of the tomato mixture over the fish. Cover, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork. If the sauce begins to dry out, add additional 1/4 cup white wine.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 557.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022