Tilapia with Tomatoes, Black Olives and Corn

The tilapia is cooked with the sauce. I had something similar in a restaurant and I developed this based in their dish (I did make a few changes). Serve the tilapia with the sauce placed on top of it on your plate with a steamed vegetable and salad.
07/29/2005
I made this last night and the flavors were excellent. It was our opinion that you could throw a few more veggies in there if you wanted to add a little more interest and color like peppers or zucini. I will definitely make this again.
05/30/2005
I blended the tomatoes, corn, and olives with red wine vinaigrette (instead of white wine) into a thick purée, and used that as the sauce. I followed the recipe exactly from there, except to top it with basil as a garnish. It was the best meal I've had in weeks! No fishy taste, just a Mexican-like flavor that was perfectly zesty!
This turned out really well, even though I used canned corn, canned diced tomatoes and sherry instead of white wine (I didn't have any). A HEALTHY way to cook fish! Next time I'll use less corn (My fault) and add some cilantro and/or parsley and maybe basil. I didn't have to cook the fish as long as it suggested (25 min.) - 15 was enough. Thanks for a winner, in my book!
Loved this! The only changes I made was to add salt and lots of black pepper. I also used frozen corn rather than fresh. I felt the sauce was a little thin and soupy so maybe it would be better on rice. I reduced it before adding the fish filets. Will make again!
We loved this recipe. I used canned diced tomatoes with basil, garlic & oregano. Unfortunately I didn't have corn, will try next time. At first I thought more liquid should have cooked off (by leaving uncovered), but it turned out more like a stew. I served it in bowls topped with feta and pine nuts. Very easy and delicious!
This was really good, I did make some changes though. I substituted rotel for one of the cans of tomatoes and chicken broth for the wine. I also used a frozen mexi-cali blend of corn and added some red pepper flakes to the top of the fish. It was so easy, I found this recipe in my e-mail when I got home from work and we were eating it within 40 mins.
There is nothing here to hold the so-called sauce together. Just canned tomatoes, wine and corn. It needs alot of help. There are better fish out there than tilapia. I use cod. Tilapia tastes like dirt to us.
I really liked it although I had to make some changes due to lack of ingredients: I only used ONE can of diced tomatoes and instead of the wine I put a can of Campbell's cream of mushroom. I sprinkled parmesan cheese on top and served it with mashed potatoes. Yummy.
This was a little bland for our taste. Next time I will make it with Rotel Tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes for a little kick! Otherwise, it was easy and a great mix of flavors with the corn and black olives. We will make this again!
Had to make subs due to what I had on hand: used canned for fresh corn and used some capers instead of black olives. For a family that is trying to force themselves to eat more fish, this made a nice variation in flavor and appearance. I will make this again.
This was good but would have been better with fresh tomatoes instead of canned. We don't like olives so I substituted black beans which was great! It was great with fresh tomatoes but then you need to add salt too. Maybe cilantro and cumin would be good in it too. The fish should be seasoned with Old bay.
I really enjoyed making this. My 3 year old loved it, too. I didn't have corn, so I used spinach (frozen). I didn't have a fresh tomato, I used crushed canned, which made the sauce a lot runnier, but it was still very delicious. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us!
I liked this better than I thought I would. Served like a soup/stew in a bowl - less carbs and plenty filling. Used canned corn, added a lil more garlic, and fresh basil. Could use more seasoning next time but with frozen tilapia & canned goods, this is an easy go-to b/c I always have everything on hand. Hmmm avocado next time?
Delicious. Although, I used what I had on hand and made some changes.I used cod, kalamata olives and used capers instead of corn. I thickened the sauce with a TBsp of tomato paste and added basil. Served it with rice. Everyone loved it.
This is a great recipe...I used capers as others suggested and used a 28 oz can of crushed fire roasted tomatoes instead of diced tomatoes which made it a thicker sauce. Also paired this with cous cous. Delicious - thanks for the recipe.
I omitted corn and added capers. I also saved it with jasmine rice. my husband and I enjoyed this dish. had a lot of leftovers because my kids have recently decided they hate tomatoes. so the leftovers I put in freezer. hopefully this will freeze well.
Tilapia is a cheap, flavorless fish but is one of the few ways that my family can afford to have the recommended 2-3 servings of fish a week. I have decided that the primary goal of any Tilapia recipe is to provide volume and flavor despite the fish. This recipe manages to do that. I did throw in a few veggies I had on hand and needed to use -- mushrooms and spinach -- as well as some basil and oregano. I served it in a bowl over rice to soak up some of the liquid. It worked, which is all I can ask.
This was so delicious! I was so surprised how much I loved this recipe considering I'm not a seafood lover. It had a very mild fishy taste...so good. I used canned sliced tomatos with garlic and basil, which made it that much more tastier. My husband loved it!
10/28/2004
Not only is this recipe so colorful and delicious, it's quick and EASY! I was able to make it from things I usually stock at home! And all the ingredients are very inexpensive! Thank you for a fantastic idea!
07/13/2005
I threw this dish away after 3 bites, it almost made me sick. I'm not a very picky eater so it was surprising for me not to like a fish dish. I'm currently looking for a new tastier way to prepare my tilapia.
This was excellent..I did do what another reviewer said I purred the corn, tomatoes, & I use capers instead of black olives.. I also used some red wine vinegarette in the blender ... In a pot on the stove I put a tables spoon of olive oil cut up some onions & minced garlic sauteed them down.. then added the sauce I blended together .... cooked it to a boil then I poured it in a 12 inch backing dish laid my tilapia (which was seasoned with old bay & blk pepper) on top of the sauce baked it in the oven on 375degree for 15 minutes... This came out so good , the sauce was amazing the fish didn't even taste like fish. I served this over brown rice w/ steamed broccoli the sauce was so good you could dip the broccoli in it. I will make this again.
This was delicious to make. I did exactly as the recipe called for, except I didn't put in any black olives since I didn't have any. I also didn't have any white wine on hand, so I used Marsala wine. I also followed the suggestions to use some salt, black pepper, dried parsley, and basil. It cooked really well, and was a big hit with my husband. Great recipe! I am definitely going to make more of this, and will try it on company next time! Thanks so much!
This recipe was awesome and really easy to make. The tilapia came out very fresh and flavorful. You just toss all the ingredients into a skillet, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. I added minced garlic for additional flavors. Unfortunately, I didn’t have any white wine so I used vegetable broth in its place. It still came out awesome though! If you are a tilapia person, I would definitely give this one a try.
I really liked the tomato sauce once it cooked down. I might try with Mahi Mahi just because I tend to prefer that fish.
06/03/2006
This was a good recipe - very easy, with items normally stocked in house. I'm with other reviewers though and thought it could use something else. Will play around with some but a good base recipe. Thanks!
Made this with a couple of additions-used catfish, because that's what i had and, after the garlic, I added a bit of chili powder and cumin, salt and pepper. Then continued with the recipe as written. Served over rice. It was delicious!
Wonderful! I honestly didn't think I like tilapia. I'm not a fan of fish in general, but trying to eat more of it. This recipe taught me it's not the fish I don't like--it's how I fixed it. Very good and will definitely make again.
