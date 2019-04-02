Super Easy Salmon Cakes

This recipe is a great way to used canned or leftover salmon, and is easily adapted to include whatever spices you like.

15 mins
10 mins
25 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together salmon, egg, olive oil, green onions, and 2/3 cup cracker crumbs. Season with lemon pepper. Form mixture into 8 patties. Coat patties with remaining cracker crumbs, and arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Bake 10 minutes in the preheated oven, turning once, or until golden brown on both sides.

281 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 570.4mg. Full Nutrition
