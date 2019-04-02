Super Easy Salmon Cakes

This was certainly easy as the title says and seems to have potential, but for me it is three stars for several reasons. First, it is pretty bland. Will at least add some sort of more seasoning if I cook it again. Also, the proportions are way off in my estimation. I used a 14-oz can of salmon (which in my experience is the way salmon usually is packaged) and it was just about right for the amount of bread crumbs called for. It also made 8 medium-sized cakes as indicated. I can understand why others complained about too many crumbs if they used the 7-oz can called for. These cakes also absolutely fell apart as I was trying to coat them in crumbs and turn them over in cooking. May try two eggs if there is a next time. On the plus side, it was very easy and seems pretty healthful with good fish and little fat. Served it with a sour cream dill sauce which helped add flavor.