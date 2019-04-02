Super Easy Salmon Cakes
This recipe is a great way to used canned or leftover salmon, and is easily adapted to include whatever spices you like.
I noted that some reviewers commented on "way too much cracker crumbs"...well, if you read the recipe it only calls for 2/3 cup crumbs in the salmon mixture and the rest is for coating the patties....otherwise, this is a good recipe for salmon cakes; love that they are baked instead of fried. I did spray the baking sheet with a pam-like spray (natural one).Read More
All I did to this recipe was add a heaping teaspoon of Old Bay and a little garlic powder. I changed nothing else. I followed the directions EXACT. These salmon cakes were VERY hard to keep together and when they came out of the oven, they were VERY dry. Even the sauce I made to serve with it couldn't save it. The grownups didn't like it at all but funny enough, the kids loved it. Three stars based on that alone.Read More
These are super easy & super delicious! I have made these more than a dozen times - they come out wonderful each time. I make the following changes: Use two 6oz cans salmon instead of one 7oz can (or two pre-drained 3oz packets). Add garlic. Use lime juice instead of lemon pepper - makes a huge difference in the taste. Also add frozen onions and green bell peppers. Before cooking I spray each patty once on each side with spray butter which makes them brown nicely. To be healthier, you can substitute spray olive oil if you can find it. I followed another's advice and make a sauce with mayo, lime juice & dill for dipping. Like I said, these come out consistently fantastic. I have served these at dinner parties with many compliments & my husband asks me to make these at least once a week!
Usually my crab cakes fall apart, these salmon cakes stayed formed and were really good. I did not add as much of the crushed crackers, but I did add some fresh ground pepper, garlic, and parsley. I did not have green onions so I used finely chopped yellow onion. My kids do like fish most of the time and they ate two of these each. Good recipe for canned salmon. Thanks.
This is a family favorite for my family of 6. I usually have to triple the recipe. I use to pan fry our salmon cakes but not no more! Pop these in the oven after you have made a dish of "Down Home Macaroni and Cheese" from this site, and add a salad or green veggie.... my family loves green peas as a side with this.... and you have a great family satisfying meal.
Easy and yummy! I decided to make a batch of these and bring them to work since I am the only one in the family that eats fish. I made a dipping sauce to go with it: 2 tbsp light mayo, 1 tbsp lemon juice, pinch of basil. Everyone who tried it loved it. The dipping sauce went very well with it. I will make these for the party I'm having next week! Thank you!
This recipe was really good - very easy and had great flavor. I used fresh salmon (I poached it in water, lemon juice and wine), but I think canned would be fine too. I served the salmon cakes with a cucumber-yogurt sauce, and it was wonderful!
Maybe some viewers did not realize that only 2/3 cup of the bread crumbs is mixed in with the salmon in the recipe. But even better to me is just 1/2 cup and I have never rolled mine in the crumbs before frying. I've been making Salmon Patties for more than 50 years and my mother made them when I was growing up. They're a favorite with everyone we share them with. I grate my onion instead of chopping (1/2 small onion) and also add 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Enjoyed hearing about a couple of the sauces suggested by viewers. I'm anxious to try them.
I used fresh lemon juice & zest instead of lemon pepper, as I think canned salmon needs a "fresh boost". Served with grilled corn on cob and Stir fried asparagus from this site. A very nice, quick, and mostly-healthy meal.
My husband really liked these - he's a big fan of salmon cakes and I've never had a recipe to make them. I'll make them again, but next time I'm going to cut back on the crackers added to the salmon, because I feel they were a bit too dry. Other than that, a really good meal.
The recipe called for too much cracker crumbs, which took much of the flavor away from the salmon. We ended up throwing half the salmon away. It was easy to fix, but not worth the taste and texture it ended up with. We even used a cheese sauce over it, which didn't help.
Definitely needs a longer cook time at 190 C; ended up broiling to make the outer bits crunchy, but all in all a very good way to jazz up salmon!! I've made it twice this week, and following all the instructions they turn out perfect each time! Cutting back on the oil (replacing with mustard) and crackers, and using only egg whites, this is a really yummy way to have healthy salmon!!
These turned out excellent! I used canned Atlantic salmon (boneless & skinless), Hiland fat free egg product (instead of the egg) and cubed old bread instead of crackers. I added lots of seasoning and cooked it on top of the stove in a cast iron skillet with a touch of Pam spray. I will use this recipe again!
Easy & Delish! I used the foil pouch of salmon (boneless, skinless) and have done both fried in oil and baked. Both versions come out perfect!
I made the mistake of cooking these specific to the recipe before looking over the comments and, well, kinda regretting that now. Let's see... looking over the reviews I see lots of comments like "too many crackers", "added more stuff", "fried instead of baked", etc. They tasted okay, but we used up nearly a whole bottle of sauce getting 'em down. If you decide to try it anyway and get the urge to tweak, know with absolute confidence that you are not alone.
I doubled the salmon using the packaged kind with no bones and no need to drain. Only used the 2cups crackers though and did not coat the patties in the crumbs before frying. We love salmon anything and these were no exception! Very simple and yummy!!
I just finished making these n they r all gone I just adjusted some things instead of lemon pepper i used salt n pepper instead of green onions I used a regular onion I only used 2/3 cups of saltine crackers to mix. They came out lovely n tasted so good
I love salmon cakes. My mom used to make them and now they're comfort food for me in more ways than one. I read the reviews and modified the crackers. Quite frankly, I eye-balled it because I was afraid of dryness. They turned out well matter of fact. Husband liked them too.
VERY GOOD...I FRIED MINE IN A SKILLET..MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ENOUGH ROOM IN YOUR SKILLET TO FLIP THEM BECAUSE THEY ARE SO DELICATE.
I did not care for these. They were very bland and dry and I even added a little onion.
These had good flavor, but were too dry for my liking. As others have suggested, I will reduce the amount of cracker crumbs in the future and possibly increase the olive oil and salmon.
I made this and it came out wonderful. The biggest thing I feared was them drying out in the oven, but with the right about of Canola Oil instead of Olive Oil they came out perfect. I uses about 3 teaspoons of canola oil. The wonderful thing about this recipe is you can tailor it to your liking, I kept mine in a little longer than the 10 mins because I like mind a little more crispy but all in all, they turned out great. I will certainly be making this again. It's a great meal for the weekdays quick easy and healthy.
I make these all the time. Super fast and easy. And for some reason.....all 3 of my ridiculously- picky-eater kids love them!!!!
I used tuna instead since some of family members don't like salmon. It is just like eating fish stick but in this case it is good for you
Very good recipe, they stayed together perfectly....They were a pretty dry though....next time I will use a dash of olive oil to moisten them up. Thx!
I was looking for a very simple and healthful recipe for salmon cakes, and this seemed to fit the bill perfectly; however, the end result was a total disappointment. They were much too dry and not at all tasty. I will not make these again.
I used my recipe for salmon cakes, but I liked the concept of baking instead of frying them so I give the concept four stars.
Good basic recipe, but I made a few changes. I used 3/4 cups cracker crumbs and 1/2 cup italian bread crumbs (a little less than called for). I also sauted the green onion with 1 clove fresh garlic in just the tiniest bit ofolive oil. I also used black pepper instead of lemon. Turned out very good! I will make again!!! Thanks!
Excellent! I had leftover salmon and this was the perfect recipe. Decreased the crumbs a bit, and then used crumbs in the mixture and "rolled" the cakes in panko. Added some diced red bell pepper and dill to the mixture, and voila! Delicious. The dipping sauce I used was a mixture of mayo, creamy horseradish, tartar sauce, and dill, with a splash of lime juice. YUM!! Great base recipe, and love the baking aspect!
Easy and quick. I added lemon and zest instead of lemon pepper per another review. I didn't have green onions, so I minced some scallions. I doubled the recipe, but only made 2/3's of Saltines and still had extra saltine crumbs left over. Not sure if I cooked them too long, but they were dry. I will try these again.
True to their name indeed! I thought it could use a little more kick, think I'll try Italian flavored bread crumbs next time instead of the crackers. It was hot today and I didn't want to turn the oven on, so I just fried them for about 3-4 min. per side and it worked out just fine. My 15 month old loved them! Thanks Marianna!!
I only gave a four instead of five because this is an easy recipe and not a complicated one to evaluate ingredients, time, flavor, etc. It is simple, quick, healthy for your heart. I added a bit of lemon juice because i'm not a fan of fish unless it is mild...and lemon makes fish sparkle in flavor. Thank you for posting this. I also love the quickness of it, as i have developed a problem with my muscles and lower back, so time saved in the kitchen is less pain for me! :) I will put it into our family recipe file :)
One of our family's favorites!
Great basic recipe! Modify it with your favorite seasonings (I used garlic powder, onion powder and a little Cajun seasoning) to make it your own or just make it the old-fashioned way. Great comfort food, thanks for the recipe!
These were great and simple! I used fresh salmon instead of canned. I also added some fresh dried cilantro and lemon basil, gave it a great kick. Needed an extra to help hold it together.
the recipe called for way too much brums! I ended up using 2/3 cup of breadcrubs in the mix, and that was it. Overall were pretty good. Next time I will sautee onions & celery in garlic prior to shaping patties.
This is the way I cook salmon and any other fish I make into patties. But I cook mine in a muffin tin and top with ketchup, no a lot just a little. I cook my other fish in the microwave with lemon, garlic, dill and parsley, I usually put a paper towel over the fish to hold in the moisture and keep the fish moist. Sometimes I put a pat of butter or phoney butter, as my granddaughter use to call it. It only takes about 3 to 5 minutes depending on the thickness of fish.
Great recipe! I used a 14.75 oz. can of salmon and 2 eggs. The rest of the ingredient measurements were kept the same. I neglected to read the part about sprinkling the patties with the cracker crumbs, so I put all 2 cups of crushed crackers (used Ritz) into the mix and didn't drain the salmon. I substituted chopped sweet onion, for the green onion and a splash of lemon juice, for the lemon pepper. Finally, I fried them, rather than baked. Everyone thought they were very tasty.
Sorry, I didn't really like this recipe. It made very small salmon cakes, and they were pretty dry.
I make these all the time and love them. I add garlic and onion powder and extra salt. About 2/3 of the crackers it calls for and bake them for 10 minutes each side. Great starter recipe.
I added dill (no onions) and a dash of garlic powder. Cracker crumbs mixed w/bread crumbs, too. A little lemon juice and pepper. Sauteed in coconut oil with a little butter. We all loved it! Served with Eating Well's dill mayo (with yogurt and kefir.)
I don't usually make these--bf does--but we both enjoy them when he does. He omits green onions (never have them around, as he does not like) and they are still fantastic.
These were excellent! We live in Alaska and my husband had 25 pounds of salmon smoked and canned this past summer...extremely tasty! I didn't have any lemon pepper, but I added a little lemon juice and some parsley. Very pretty, and even tastier!
Was awesome me and my husband enjoy them very much.And will differently have them again.
These salmon cakes were extremely dry. I even added two eggs. I wouldnt use as many cracker/bread crumbs next time. It would be nice to taste more of the salmon and not so much "bread" taste. The flavor was great! I did saute the green onions with fresh minced garlic. I added garlic powder, black pepper, fresh lemon juice, and a bit of salt. I served them with a Basil Aioli rather than the traditional tartar sauce. If they were more moist I would have rated this recipe higher. I will make them again as they were simple....but definitley need MOISTURE.
I love the basics of the recipe. The green onions gave it an extra punch. And I really liked that it was baked instead of fried like all the other similar recipes. But I did add a few minor changes. I added one slice of wheat bread, crumbled, instead of the cracker crumbs. I also used a dash of lemon juice and black pepper instead of lemon pepper. It was very tasty and healthy! 4.5 stars!
Great recipe! Very easy steps to follow. MY family loved them. Thanks ??
This was certainly easy as the title says and seems to have potential, but for me it is three stars for several reasons. First, it is pretty bland. Will at least add some sort of more seasoning if I cook it again. Also, the proportions are way off in my estimation. I used a 14-oz can of salmon (which in my experience is the way salmon usually is packaged) and it was just about right for the amount of bread crumbs called for. It also made 8 medium-sized cakes as indicated. I can understand why others complained about too many crumbs if they used the 7-oz can called for. These cakes also absolutely fell apart as I was trying to coat them in crumbs and turn them over in cooking. May try two eggs if there is a next time. On the plus side, it was very easy and seems pretty healthful with good fish and little fat. Served it with a sour cream dill sauce which helped add flavor.
this was ok but i don`t think i`ll make again . it was quite dry and i ended up frying in oil for a few min. anyway
So very easy and yummy! My entire family ate them... including my mother! THANKS SO MUCH!!!
As my husband has heart issues I replaced the soda crackers with mashed potatoes, with about 1/4 cup of dried bread crumbs to bind the patties. I did not add any oil - but added caramelized onions and red peppers and a shot of Tabasco. Next time, I will add more spice - but the patties stayed together well and crisped up nicely. With the mayo dipping sauce mentioned previously, they were very good.
Waaaaay too many cracker crumbs -- the cakes were dry and fairly tasteless. Neither I nor my family liked this one at all.
This was so easy and so delicious! I added a little dried mint to the recipe and liked the extra flavor it gave it!
This recipe was super easy to make. Repair time , cook time. Very timely . Thank you so much for sharing. I cook for my patient and she wanted salmon cakes. I has never made them before. Then I ran across the super easy salmon cakes. I will share this recipe with my friends an family. I give it 100%
The amount listed makes less than the purported 8 patties. Maybe you could get 8 slider sized portions out of it. I was even making rather small patties, and the amount made 6 of those. The salmon burgers were rather dry, and I think they would taste better with a different kind of onion than green onions. The patties also shrink when reheated for leftovers. Tasty enough but there are other fish that taste better in burger form. One nice tip I did get from this recipe was to add lemon to fish burgers; it adds a nice refreshing zip.
These were Good and my husband liked them better then I did. Like many other reviewers I found these to be a bit dry. I made the recipe as is. I will try adding more olive oil next time and sauteeing the green onions in butter. I will make this again. This recipe has alot of potential. thanks
Great recipe. Sometimes I substitute minced onion, quick oatmeal and black pepper. Serve with some Heinz 57.. Simple and wonderful.
With some tweaking, this is a very good recipe. I added a red potato for better consistency and used an extra 5-oz can of salmon. Also added Old Bay to taste.
Super Easy Salmon Cakes' Haiku: "Needs some jazzing up. Otherwise, they're pretty good. And yes, easy too." I added a little red bell pepper for color, and had to used crushed Ritz crackers, instead of Saltines, but I followed the recipe, and found these to be of an unusual texture; crispy outside, but smooshy inside, perhaps from the addition of olive oil, which I've never done in salmon patties b4. The taste is nothing extraordinary, so we had to whip up some flavorful dipping sauces for them, so if I made these again, I'd consider adding alot more seasoning.
Very tasty but a bit dry. I used seasoned bread crumbs instead of saltine crackers (less than recommended in the recipe). I also used two cans of salmon and some diced green pepper for colour and flavour. I will definitely make again and experiment with the proportions of ingredients. I made a dill sauce to dab on top of each salmon cake.
Easy to make and great if you're in a hurry. I only used 2/3 cups of cracker crumbs when I was forming the patties and that was plenty.
Funny story!! I started making these with macaroni salad as a side dish. I got called away and asked my husband to finish up for me. I told him the instructions but he was clearly confused because when I came back I had salmon patties with hard boiled eggs added to them. Although they still tasted good I cannot wait to see what they will taste like without boiled eggs.
Unbelievably quick, so tasty and so healthy. I reconmend it highly.
I tried this recipe because the author and I share the same name. These salmon cakes came out very nice. I used shallots instead of green onions because that's what I had on-hand. These were a hit.
For those of you that think they were too dry...Do not drain the can, and use 3 eggs, doouble the oil, and the recipe is perfect! Once i soaked dry minced onion in a few tablesppon of boiling hot water, and used those instead of green onions. They were yummy
We only used 1 1/4 cups ground saltines and I patted them with Panko for the outside crust. We also added about 2Tbs of capers to the chopper while pulsing the onions and used lemon salt with fresh ground pepper. YUM!!!!! We also used leftover Salmon not canned, so I think next time I will add OldBay
Quick and easy recipe - very tasty! A great way to get healthy fish into the week's menus.
I replaced the crackers with breadcrumbs, and used salmon that was pre-marinated in lemon and pepper. Very nice, and I LOVE that it's not fried!
I have been making Salmon patties this way for as long as I can remember. One of my all time favorite things to eat.
Excellent way to use up leftover grilled salmon. This has become a staple in our household. Very adaptable to whatever spices you like, I made them with cajun seasoning, and then with garlic and chives. Delicious!
I absolutely loved this recipe!! So easy to make. I did change the bread crumbs though and used country cheddar crackers instead. I didn't use the lemon pepper either.
We like these a lot because they are fast and healthy. At anothers suggestion sauteed the onion and also added finely chopped 1/2 stalk of celery & a squeeze of lemom juice. Have also substitued the round buttery crackers for the saltines, which worked well. My husband is very fond of these.
I used salmon that we canned ourselves. They ended up dry and somewhat bland, surprisingly. I substituted lemon juice and parsley and pepper for the lemon pepper. Also, only made 4 patties rather than 8, since 8 would be tiny.
I follow the recipe as is. It's now a family favorite!
It's a great recipe
i used half the amount of breading and it still came out dry. tasted great though. just could use more liquid.
I tweaked this recipe and used Panko crumbs instead of saltines, because I already had them at home. Not sure if it was because these were baked or because of the panko but these are nothing like traditional salmon croquettes that I'm used to. They were okay.
Ordinarily I shallow-fry my salmon patties, but this recipe brings all the taste without the added oil and without leaving a fishy smell in my kitchen after. I found the consistency to be perfect for patties. My recommendation is to form the salmon mixture into a ball and then roll the ball through the breading crumbs before patting it out. I also tried a variation of this recipe using Old Bay brand cheese curls mixed in with the cracker crumbs with superb results.
Doubled everything and skipped additional seasonings. Used Panko bread crumbs instead of saltines and added 1/3 cup of shredded sharp cheddar. Cooked the 11 patties (recipe said I'ld have 8 with half the ingredients) about 14 minutes, flipped at 7. I'll make it again and change something so that they come out a little more moist. Maybe use tartar sauce for a dip
Super dry! Patties don't hold together. Too much cracker crumbs. Either add less crumbs or more egg and oil.
First time making salmon patties in the oven. This recipe was a little crumbly when flipping the patties. It was okay but I will keep looking.
Way too dry and crumbly, no flavor.
It was cooked in a pan and yes it will be made again.
This recipe is quick and easy. It was a hit. I have been making. Salmon patties for years,however I've been frying them. I wanted a healthier recipe. I saw the ingredients were the same that I used. I loved the healthier recipe.
We all loved it. For as simple as it was it was good. As other reviewers reported I didn’t use even nearly the amount of crackers suggested. Flavor was great. The amount of crackers called for would really dry them out. I am at a high altitude also. Still give it a four with my adjustments because they tasted great just needed that small adjustment. Happy for the easy recipe.
Tonite, I made the poor single mom's gluten free version :D 1 cup ground up Rice chex (use a potato masher to get it fine), one 5 oz pouch salmon, 1 egg, 2 capfuls smart oil (canola blend), dried minced onion, garlic salt, pepper. I blended it all and formed patties (it made 5) and put on foil lined cookie sheet as suggested. I ended up cooking 10 mins on each side at the temp listed. These have the consistency of a crab cake on the inside and crispy crust outside. Served with brown rice pasta and spinach salad. The teen loves them too. Posting photo in gallery.
Very good! I didn't have eggs but used baking powder, oil, and water and it worked well!
This recipe came out way too dry and I used the 2/3 cup crumbs. I could tell it was going to be dry, so I added some fresh lemon juice and it didn't help. Plus it really didn't have any flavor. I'll try it again because it is super quick and easy, but I'll add more spices and reduce the crumbs.
I used yellow onions, not green ones and used seasoned garlic and herb bread crumbs. The lemon pepper seasoning was and added touch along with a little garlic and black pepper. It was so delicious, I will definitely be making these again.
Tasty but dry. I will use less crumbs next time
dry and fell apart.
All of the goodness of salmon cakes without the extra oil!
Followed recipe except addition of Old Bay. Had way too much crumbs left over. Tasted dry and I couldn't get them to brown in the oven. Served them with Basil Aioli. That was the best part.
Substitute saltines for ritz crackers it is so good!
I used bread crumbs instead of cracker crumbs. I didn't like the way they looked because my family is used to them being fried, but they were oh so delicious! They are condiment kings and queens so I coaxed them by putting yum yum sauce on the side. Marvelous!
