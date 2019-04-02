Honey-Ginger Grilled Salmon
This recipe is simple to make, yet impressive. The marinade gives the fish a sweet taste that my family goes nuts for! If it's too cold out to grill it, you also may broil it.
delicious! marinated for a few hours and then broiled in the over for about 10 minutes. used fresh garlic instead of yucky powder. served with jasmine rice and the "japanese-style sesame green beans" from this website. leftovers were great too.Read More
It wasn't what I was expecting. I think the soy dried the fish out and made it too salty. I even used the reduced sodium sauce.Read More
delicious! marinated for a few hours and then broiled in the over for about 10 minutes. used fresh garlic instead of yucky powder. served with jasmine rice and the "japanese-style sesame green beans" from this website. leftovers were great too.
This was the best Salmon I have ever eaten! A+++ We ended up marinating for about 5 hours and its winter in WI so we baked it for about 15-20 min. This is one for the Recipe Box.
Delicious! I recommend marinating overnight, though. I was also hoping the glaze would be a little thicker, like I've had in the restaurant. Perhaps next time I'll brush on more honey in the end. This is a keeper!
This is an excellent marinade, which I think would taste good on chicken or beef, as well as salmon. I ended up using a red onion instead of green onion (didn't have green onion on hand). I added some fresh garlic and fresh ginger, I think this is important actually. And then I marinated for a few hours in a dish (turning salmon around once, so that all parts got some marinating time). And as for flavor, I think it is VERY important to take the leftover marinade and boil/reduce it in a small pan, and put the marinade on as a sauce on top of the salmon when eating. The marinade is very very flavorful, and you need to eat it on top as a sauce, to really taste it well on the salmon. I will definitely be doing this more often. Oh, and I used a boneless fillet of salmon, grilling 10 minutes (5 minutes per side) on medium/high heat. Delicious, thank you for the recipe!
Amazing! My roommate & I have used it on tilapia & flank steak also. I'm sure it would taste great with any seafood or meat-- even veggies. We skip the orange juice and always use fresh ginger & fresh garlic and add a little extra honey.
Salmon was moist and juicy, baked it instead of grilled but still the result was pleasant a nice sweet flavor but the ginger flavor was lost in the sweetness, I recommend more ginger be added.
I used this marinate just the way it is presented; it was simple and very good. I cooked the fillet on a cedar plank on a grill, adding just a hint of smoke flavor. This one is a keeper.
So good! I baked at 425 for 20 minutes then broiled for 5. Fantastic. Would pay money to eat that and then go brag to my friends about the wonderful meal I had.
We let this marinade overnight, using red onion instead of the green, and it turned out superb! Has already become a favorite in our house!!
Very tasty marinade. I used fresh grated ginger, squeezed a navel orange, increased the honey a little (eyeball), and added one garlic clove, minced. I marinated this sauce in the salmon for 8 hours. Because this meal was for two people I decided to baked this in the oven in a sealed aluminum foil. I drizzled a little marinade over the salmon and baked it at 400 degree for 15-20 minutes. The results were a flaky, delicately tender salmon. I could taste the ginger which I love and also the honey. I am glad I increased the honey in the marinade. However, I think next time I will thicken up the sauce and/or brush a little honey to the top of the salmon. I served this with hot brown rice and "Bacon-y Bok Choy" (also from this website). A perfectly delicious meal and another recipe to add to my recipe box!
This recipe is definitely a keeper! I followed the ingredients to a tee and would not change a thing in the future. Thanks for the fantastic recipe.
It's very good, but next time I will let the salmon soak in the marinade for even longer. I plank grilled it (yum) for even more flavor. Leftovers went on a caesar salad the next day--v. good.
This would have been 5 stars for sure if it hadn't burst into flames the second I put it on the grill! LOL It was very "chargrilled", but the meat we could salvage was incredibly tasty! Next time, I will preheat the grill, but then let it cool a bit before putting salmon on and I won't be popping back in the house!
It wasn't what I was expecting. I think the soy dried the fish out and made it too salty. I even used the reduced sodium sauce.
Very good. I followed the recipe exactly except I simmered the left over marinade with cornstarch and used that as a baste to glaze my salmon while grilling. Excellent. Has a taste similar to salmon teriyaki.
DELICIOUS!!! My hubbie & kids didn't give me a "10" for dinner they gave me a "12"!! I doubled the recipe for the marinade & kept warm on the stove & drizzled over the salmon right before serving. Served with fresh brocolli & whole wheat couscous. Thanks for the recipe!!
Hubby told me to never lose this recipe. Trust me. I won't! This is absolutely amazing!!
This was a great basic recipe, and very flexible. I didn't measure everything carefully, and added a little olive oil to the marinade as well. I also cooked my salmon under the broiler instead of grilling. My tip: If you would like a delicious glaze to drizzle over the cooked salmon, don't discard the marinade, but pour it into a pan. Bring to a boil on the stove, and cook until the sauce is reduced to the thickness you desire. Yum!
This was so good! The kids loved it oo. I did, however, substitute the honey with Brown sugar and I'm so glad I did. I think the honey I had would have given it too much of a floraly note.
I made this recipe for Memorial Day with a few friends. My only deviation was I marinated the salmon for an hour and it came out awesome! Everyone loved it! We thought it was the perfect blend of flavors and did not over power the salmon. Very easy and quick to prepare and will definitely make this again.
I loved the sweet and salty combo of this sauce! I was Major jonesing for salmon and the family Devoured this dish! I did not marinade the fish but grilled the fish for a few minutes and basted the fish till it was done. I brushed on a final coat before serving. Excellent! Thanks a heap Kerri.
Just made it this evening for my "honey" and I! HAPPY V-DAY... Well he LOVED it, and I must say do did I; I will definitely be keeping this recipe on hand *wink* Only things that I changed were the time I let it marinate (5hrs), soy sauce- I only had available half of the soy sauce, so I added in to finish off the other half a stir fry sauce that I had on hand *shrugs* it was a little thicker in consistency but it did the job, also I didn't grill it I slowly baked it on 350 for like 15min(continuously checking on it). Next time I make this I want to definitely try and grill it, I know it's got to be just as good!! Thanks again for sharing...
FANTASTIC!! Followed with no deviations and it turned out perfectly. DEFINITELY a keeper!
Edible, but nothing special. Not as good as I was expecting.
Very good, I added 1 TBS of sesame oil, and that put it over the top.
I have been making this salmon for my family for a while now. I follow the recipe more or less. I use fresh garlic and ginger when I have it. If I don't have the green onion I'll either omit it, or just use regular onion. The recipe says to marinade the fish for 15-30 minutes. I found that it needs at least an hour for the fish to remain super moist! I don't have a BBQ, so I use a cast iron skillet to cook the fish and it turns out wonderful. Thanks for such a great recipe!
This was the best salmon I have ever had. My girlfriend and I loved it! Definitely cook down the marinade to make a sauce. It added so much flavor! We grilled on a cedar plank because our grocers seafood guy suggested it. I would not change this recipe otherwise!
My family loves this! Even my picky daughter who hates fish. The flavors of sweet and spicy blend so well. Weather didn't permit grilling so I baked the salmon at 375 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. I can't wait to try this outside on the grill.
Delucious!! I let it marinade for 1-1/2 hours then cooked it in my Nuwave oven, on 4" rack 5 minutes each side. Next time I will try marinading it all night. Thanks for sharing. Definite keeper. Was perfect in salads the first time around.
I was a bit disappointed with this - it sounded like lots of people loved this combi but the flavour was a little flat for me, the soy sauce a little too overpowering and it tasted very blah. Will venture over to other salmon recipes next time...
Absolutely delicious. The marinade goes perfectly with the salmon. I think this would also be good on chicken.
This is our 'house' salmon recipe! YUM!! YUM!! YUM!! Thanks for posting this! We LOVE it!!!!!!
Easy and good. I marinated it longer than the recipe said.
Very tasty but very basic. Not much of a glaze.
cooked this for the firehouse it was sensational thanks
Probably tastes better on a grill, but it turned out wonderful in my oven! Perfect blend of flavors.
I would not change a thing BUT to double the amount! My kids licked their plates clean! We did marinate the salmon for about 2-3 hours prior to grilling. My husband sprayed the grill so that the fish would not stick. This is a healthy, delicious, and fast meal!
I love this salmon recipe. It’s very easy, but very good! Both times I made this recipe; I used it in a salad. The salad was mixed greens, mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, and Newman’s Own Ginger Dressing. Awesome! The second time I made it, I realized I didn’t have ginger so I used nutmeg. This is one of my favorite salmon recipes!
Love it! I did add fresh ginger and fresh garlic instead of powder and I broiled it instead of grilling but it was SPECTACULAR. Served on top of a salad with a homemade dressing using all of the elements of the marinade. YUMMY!
Very delicious! I make it all the time. Make sure not to marinate the salmon for too long, or it gets too salty and such. 15 min - 30 min is just perfect!
This was absolutely delicious! We had an early father's day celebration, and my dad loves salmon. He RAVED! I prepared the marinade exactly as written, and hubby grilled to perfection. Moist & flavorful. Thanks for sharing this simple and delicious recipe, Kerri.
quick and easy
Very good and different than our usual salmon marinade. I used fresh ginger and garlic.
Marinated for about 10 minutes. Lightly marinated slices of zuchinni and grilled all on a foreman grill fo approximately 10 minutes; 5 on each side. The salmon had a nice mild flavor. Very good.
this was alright. the ginger taste was really strong and not quite the flavor i was looking for...i was looking more for the honey taste
Very tasty! I tried it in the pan instead of grilling
pretty good, similar to other marinades i've used
Outstanding. So easy and delicious. A winner.
It doesn't get much easier than this. We had this last night along with AR's Asian Noodle and Pasta Salad and Cucumber Slices with Dill. Great carefree summer meal.
I've made this a few times and my family prefers when I use pineapple juice vs orange juice. I bake instead of grill. My six year olds love it.
I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could. I poked the fish with a fork to enhance the marinade and baked the fish at 475 degrees. The salmon tastes better than it looks, so I decided to turn some marinade into a glaze to pour on the fish when I took it out of the oven. I made about 1/3 more of the marinade and reserved it for the glaze. I added about 1/4 tsp of cornstarch to a couple of tablespoons of the marinade to blend it, then added the cornstarch mixture to the rest of the marinade which I was boiling in a saucepan. It was the best fish I have ever tasted -- not a drop was left over.
Loved the flavor! Even my 18 month old ate every bit of it!
I liked this a lot and my husband who really doesn't like fish said he liked this recipe the best out of the salmon I have made before. I used the marinade recipe as written with just a little more green onion (I used about 1 1/2 of them) that I wanted to use up. I also marinated this for 8 hours and baked in the oven at 375 for 16 minutes because it is too cold to grill right now. The orange and honey flavors really came through nicely and the ginger was not very prominent, but I did not have a problem with that.
My family loves this recipe! I marinate Salmon fillets in this mixture and then broil them, leaving a little of the marinade on the fish. It carmelises and tasest wonderful. I also use orange-tangerine juice.
used pineapple juice in place of the orange juice and dried chives in place of the green onions because that's what I had. Marinated it for 20 minutes, then baked at 400 in the marinade.
This was so good!!! I accidentally left out the honey and realized it when I came to review. Oops! I did add red pepper flakes, we like spice. My fish marinated for an hour. I grilled approx 4 minutes on each side on the indoor grill. I kept spooning the marinade over the fish as it cooked. This is a keeper for us!!
My hat off to you kerri. this is the best salmon recipe i've ever used. My picky kids even asked for seconds. The only thing I changed is I used fresh ginger, garlic, and OJ . Good good good. thanks for sharing
This was a big hit with my family. I marinated the fish for longer. I doubled the marinade, and before I started cooking the fish, I transferred it to a pot and boiled it down for a thicker sauce. This recipe is a keeper.
Loved the flavor combinations in this recipe! I used chopped garlic instead of the powder because that is what I had on hand. The salmon was beautifully caramelized and I think the honey helped the green onions and garlic stick to the fish, which was both pretty and delicious. I think if I marinade it for longer next time I might just bump it up to 5 stars. Thank you for the recipe!
yummy - used minced garlic, marinaded all day, reduced the marinade to pour over the salmon!
amazing me and my wife loves this recipes
Had a bunch of salmon from my hubby's fishing trip and made it three different ways. This was by far the winner! Very good!
Very good. I could hardly taste salmon (I don't usually like it). I baked it covered in the oven at 450F for 20 minutes then broiled for a few minutes. Will make again.
I did omit the green onions because I didn't have any one hand. Other than that exactly as called for. WE loved it. My 11 yr old and 3 yr old ate all there salmon and asked for seconds. I did use an indoor grill. Next time, I am going to add the onions and also as try fresh garlic and ginger and marinade it longer. I will also boil down the marinade and use it as a sauce. Thanks so much for the recipe.
This has become a family favorite! I made it last night for my new neighbors and they could not believe that it wasn't pre-made! This is a quick recipe that makes you look like a TOP CHEF!!!
Absolutely the best salmon marinade I've ever used. Also works great as a chicken marinade.
Warning:: This recipe is extremely yummy, followed the marinade as stated with just a tad bit more of ginger, no oj so i substituted with apple cidar (might be able to sub pineapple juice as well), and cajun seasoned the salmon (im from New Orleans) I don't usually post reviews, but I still can taste the goodness!! Oh and the greens onions is a must
My absolute favorite salmon dish! Very sweet and tangy tasting. Marinate longer for better results. Make sure to mix the marinade well as the honey tends to be finicky about mixing with the other ingredients.
Just had this salmon for dinner.....it was delicious!! Cooked it in a grill pan on the stove about 6 minutes each side. Wow, my husband and I loved it!
good good good, I make this all the time, even my fish hater loves it.
I liked the marinade a lot but the suggested time I don't think is long enough. This should really be let to soak overnight in my opinion. I didn't think the fish retained much of the flavor after being cooked. Will make again and give it the time it needs!
Amazing. I dislike salmon very much because of the fishyness. This helps considerably.
This is an excellent marinade. I use it every time I cook salmon and it always turns out great. The powders work well, but I prefer to use grated ginger and minced garlic.
Good and simple. Will use again.
Very good. The kids loved it, especially cooked just a wee bit longer so that has just a tiny bit of crunch.
Simply love! We didn't have orange juice, so we used mango instead. Still absolutely delish!
Quick, easy and delicious
Made this tonight. It was my first time cooking salmon and I don't like my fish fishy, this was perfect. I used lime juice because I didn't have oj. Amazing. My picky eaters want it again!
my boyfriend didn't like salmon... and now he does...
I have made this recipe over and over again. The only changes I have made - and these are based on my reading of the other reviews - is that I use fresh garlic instead of powdered garlic, I marinate for about two hours (or more if I have time), and I generally bake it in the oven with the marinade poured over it. When I bake it, I cover the dish with foil, cook it at 400 and it is generally ready in about 25 minutes. I have even accidentally overcooked it and the salmon was still moist and delicious.
This is absolutely EXCELLENT ! I used Chum which is rather bland without much flavor and this Sauce gives it a hint of sweetness and a bit of Ginger zap. I served it with steamed rice and an assortment of grilled vegetable Kabobs. A certain winner, for sure !
We caught over 70 salmon this year so we're always looking for new recipes and this one is on top. We LOVE it!!! It goes great with fried rice.
I added more ginger as someone suggested. This was sort of lackluster. I agree, I was searching for something with more of a thicker orange glaze. I wouldn't make it again.
This was a GREAT recipe! I needed a quick and easy salmon dish for dinner and this one was ready in a flash. I had all the ingredients on hand and cooked them on my indoor grill. It turned out great. Even my sister who doesn't like salmon loved it. Thanks for this one! I'll never make salmon any other way ;)
This was keeper! I substituted tilapia for salmon and cooked it in a frying pan sprayed with non stick cooking spray. This marinade would also be great for chicken, beef or pork.
Before making this, the most I ever cooked was making fried rice with everything already prepared. I made this from scratch and it is absolutely delicious. I followed most of the recipe, except for ground ginger and garlic powder. I used fresh ginger and garlic and minced them. My family loved this recipe, I was a little eh about the orange juice but it came out perfectly. Would definitely make the same marinade for other things, like chicken and shrimp.
An excellent dish even on a pan grill. Can't beat a marinade you only need to leave for half an hour.
This was good - I did use fresh garlic and ginger, and also salmon steaks. And while this is a four star 'make again recipe' - there are others on the site that are awesome, including Maple Salmon, Baked Dijon Salmon and Asian Salmon.
This is my favorite salmon marinade! Simple - the ingredients are almost always on-hand, and incredibly delicious. Whether you marinate for half an hour or overnight, it will not disappoint. If you are not going to grill OUTDOORS, then baking is definitely the way to go. I used my indoor grill pan and the marinade charred and smoked something fierce. :)
This is an excellent Salmon marinade. It is quick, easy and delicious with grilled wild salmon.
The sauce was great but I think the cooking time was a bit off because the fish was a bit dry. Easy to make though!
Wow! I happened to have all of these ingredients on hand. That never happens! Very good - Not too sweet!
Pretty good. I marinated for an hour. Since I've tasted it being salty the first time I made it, I now add only 1/4 soy sauce. I also want to try adding more honey next time.
I didn't have any orange juice so I skipped that ingredient and used freshly grated ginger instead of the ground powder, cutting the amount in half to account for the intensity of flavor. I also broiled it in the oven on low for about 12 minutes which kept the flesh super moist and created a crunchy glaze on top (closest to the heating element). It turned out so well!!! Definitely a keeper recipe.
The sauce was delicious. It made the salmon juicy and soft. I cooked mine in over in a casserole dish covered in foil
Marvelous. The marinade is sweet but enhances the taste of the fish without covering it up. A last minute scheduling change caused me to marinade the salmon for 48 hours (instead of the 15 to 30 minutes the recipe calls for), and the flavors were still perfectly balanced. Delicious and nutritious.
Hubby liked it, thats all that counts. LOL
I made this yesterday w/o reading any reviews. I used salmon steak about an inch thick and marinate it for about 20-25min; I would marinate it a bit longer next time though-due to the thickness of the fish. My mom didn't want the marinate to go to waste and just in case the fish turns out dry, she made it into a sauce with corn starch, which turned out a bit too thick, so next time we'll just bring the marinate to a boil. Also instead of using a bbq grill, I baked it for about 25 minutes at 400F in a conventional oven and the end result was great because the fish wasn't dry at all since I left some marinate in the pan. Also, if you don't want the top of your fish to burn cover with aluminum foil. =) I will definitely make this again, everyone enjoyed it! Thanks for the recipe!
Like others, I used fresh garlic and fresh ginger in my marinade, and I increased both so they would be tasted over the honey. I also increased the honey a little and let the fish sit in the marinade over night. I baked the salmon instead of grilling it, and I reduced the left over marinade and used it as a glaze when the fish was done. It was superb. I will definitely make this again.
