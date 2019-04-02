Honey-Ginger Grilled Salmon

This is an excellent marinade, which I think would taste good on chicken or beef, as well as salmon. I ended up using a red onion instead of green onion (didn't have green onion on hand). I added some fresh garlic and fresh ginger, I think this is important actually. And then I marinated for a few hours in a dish (turning salmon around once, so that all parts got some marinating time). And as for flavor, I think it is VERY important to take the leftover marinade and boil/reduce it in a small pan, and put the marinade on as a sauce on top of the salmon when eating. The marinade is very very flavorful, and you need to eat it on top as a sauce, to really taste it well on the salmon. I will definitely be doing this more often. Oh, and I used a boneless fillet of salmon, grilling 10 minutes (5 minutes per side) on medium/high heat. Delicious, thank you for the recipe!