Honey-Ginger Grilled Salmon

This recipe is simple to make, yet impressive. The marinade gives the fish a sweet taste that my family goes nuts for! If it's too cold out to grill it, you also may broil it.

By Kerri Skrudland

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large self-closing plastic bag, combine ginger, garlic, soy sauce, orange juice, honey, and green onion; mix well. Place salmon in bag and seal tightly. Turn bag gently to distribute marinade. Refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Remove salmon from marinade, shake off excess, and discard remaining marinade. Grill for 12 to 15 minutes per inch of thickness, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 114mg; sodium 1291mg. Full Nutrition
