Quick Poached Salmon with Dill Mustard Sauce

Rating: 4.18 stars
122 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 62
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 4

This is an easy, elegant, wonderful salmon dish with a no-cook sauce. It really doesn't get much easier. I love it best on swelteringly hot summer days. Fresh steamed asparagus goes very well with this, and the sauce tastes good on it as well.

By Karena

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, blend the plain yogurt, Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice, and dill. Cover, and refrigerate until serving.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, place the salmon in the white wine and water. Adjust the amount of water as necessary to just cover the fish. Sprinkle with shallots. Cover the saucepan, and cook 10 to 12 minutes, until salmon is easily flaked with a fork. Drain, and serve with the yogurt sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 469.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (124)

Oh my god this is good! It's so easy it should be illegal. I always tweak recipes and I didn't do anything to this. And I've used the sauce on crab cakes and all sorts of stuff since. My husband and I were actually fighting the night I made it after we started to eat we gave each other the " this is good stuff" look opened another bottle of wine and all was good.... p.s. I made it three weeks later for my french super chef extraordinaire "I only cook my salmon on a cedar plank" mother-in-law. I breezed in from work at 6pm and had a gourmet meal on the table 20 minutes later I could tell by her face she wanted to hate it but she couldn't SHE LOVED IT!! Thank You!!!!!!!!!
Oh I hate to leave reviews like this but I REALLY disliked this dish! The sauce had no subtlety and the flavors really clashed. My husband and I ended up laughing about it scraping the sauce aside and making sandwiches out of the salmon cutlets but thank heavens I didn't try to make this for guests.
Jenni Lloyd
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2008
Jenni Lloyd
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2008
Oh my god this is good! It's so easy it should be illegal. I always tweak recipes and I didn't do anything to this. And I've used the sauce on crab cakes and all sorts of stuff since. My husband and I were actually fighting the night I made it after we started to eat we gave each other the " this is good stuff" look opened another bottle of wine and all was good.... p.s. I made it three weeks later for my french super chef extraordinaire "I only cook my salmon on a cedar plank" mother-in-law. I breezed in from work at 6pm and had a gourmet meal on the table 20 minutes later I could tell by her face she wanted to hate it but she couldn't SHE LOVED IT!! Thank You!!!!!!!!!
Helpful
(95)
cor
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2003
cor
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2003
I thought this was an excellent and quick way to prepare salmon. I cut the dill mustard sauce in half as it made plenty to cover the fish.
Helpful
(50)
LIONESS1
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
LIONESS1
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
I made this for my fiance and another couple for a small dinner get together. WOW!! The sauce was so easy and reminded us a bit of hollandaise sauce and was wonderful. I will absolutely make it again. (I added a tad more honey than the recipe called for.) Thank you for sharing Karena
Helpful
(44)
StaceyB
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2008
StaceyB
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2008
Well gee that'll teach me. I made the sauce first and wasn't thrilled when I tasted it. Definitely too much of a "tang" as a previous reviewer said. Then I put it ON the salmon (I baked vs. poaching) and wow was I wrong. Definitely a great match gave enough flavor to the salmon without overpowering and...no tang! Delicious. Will definitely add this to the repertoire.
Helpful
(29)
ROBU-SAN
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
ROBU-SAN
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
Easy gourment - quick and tasty. Perfect for light entertainment.
Helpful
(21)
Kirsten C
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2006
Can bake too Read More
Helpful
(16)
STACEY1970
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
STACEY1970
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
This was truly wonderful. I used the leftovers to make "salmon cakes" and the sauce was a graet replacement for tartar suace.
Helpful
(13)
samhandwich
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2007
Holy pajamas was that delicious! Read More
Helpful
(11)
STARDUST_331
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
STARDUST_331
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
As everyone else has mentioned this is unbelievably easy to make. I loved poached salmon. The shallots were still very strong in flavor so we'll ditch those next time. Interestingly enough I liked the sauce immediately after making it and less after sitting while I did the rest of the cooking. I think we also pulverized the dill a little much tasted like fresh mowed grass to me. I might use dried dill next time as I like it much better. I also thought the sauce tasted a little too sweet and lemony so I may throw some capers in there and be careful watch the lemon next time. Served this with roasted asparagus and baked potato - dynamite how fast this all comes together. 15 min at 425 for the asparagus 11 minutes for the salmon 5 minutes in the microwaved wrapped in a wet paper towel for the potatoes! Sauce on all of it;)
Helpful
(10)
Aria
Rating: 2 stars
01/17/2011
Aria
Rating: 2 stars
01/17/2011
Oh I hate to leave reviews like this but I REALLY disliked this dish! The sauce had no subtlety and the flavors really clashed. My husband and I ended up laughing about it scraping the sauce aside and making sandwiches out of the salmon cutlets but thank heavens I didn't try to make this for guests.
Helpful
(8)
