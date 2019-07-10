Quick Poached Salmon with Dill Mustard Sauce

1 of 124

Rating: 5 stars Oh my god this is good! It's so easy it should be illegal. I always tweak recipes and I didn't do anything to this. And I've used the sauce on crab cakes and all sorts of stuff since. My husband and I were actually fighting the night I made it after we started to eat we gave each other the " this is good stuff" look opened another bottle of wine and all was good.... p.s. I made it three weeks later for my french super chef extraordinaire "I only cook my salmon on a cedar plank" mother-in-law. I breezed in from work at 6pm and had a gourmet meal on the table 20 minutes later I could tell by her face she wanted to hate it but she couldn't SHE LOVED IT!! Thank You!!!!!!!!!! Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was an excellent and quick way to prepare salmon. I cut the dill mustard sauce in half as it made plenty to cover the fish. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my fiance and another couple for a small dinner get together. WOW!! The sauce was so easy and reminded us a bit of hollandaise sauce and was wonderful. I will absolutely make it again. (I added a tad more honey than the recipe called for.) Thank you for sharing Karena Helpful (44)

Rating: 4 stars Well gee that'll teach me. I made the sauce first and wasn't thrilled when I tasted it. Definitely too much of a "tang" as a previous reviewer said. Then I put it ON the salmon (I baked vs. poaching) and wow was I wrong. Definitely a great match gave enough flavor to the salmon without overpowering and...no tang! Delicious. Will definitely add this to the repertoire. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Easy gourment - quick and tasty. Perfect for light entertainment. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Can bake too Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This was truly wonderful. I used the leftovers to make "salmon cakes" and the sauce was a graet replacement for tartar suace. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Holy pajamas was that delicious! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars As everyone else has mentioned this is unbelievably easy to make. I loved poached salmon. The shallots were still very strong in flavor so we'll ditch those next time. Interestingly enough I liked the sauce immediately after making it and less after sitting while I did the rest of the cooking. I think we also pulverized the dill a little much tasted like fresh mowed grass to me. I might use dried dill next time as I like it much better. I also thought the sauce tasted a little too sweet and lemony so I may throw some capers in there and be careful watch the lemon next time. Served this with roasted asparagus and baked potato - dynamite how fast this all comes together. 15 min at 425 for the asparagus 11 minutes for the salmon 5 minutes in the microwaved wrapped in a wet paper towel for the potatoes! Sauce on all of it;) Helpful (10)