Southwest Corn Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Slightly spicy corn casserole

By CrisDee

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan or a large covered casserole dish.

  • Combine both types of corn, tomatoes, corn muffin mix, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, onion, egg, and salt in a very large bowl and mix well. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm in the center, about 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 951.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
