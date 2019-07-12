Creamy Cucumber, Radish, and Tomato Salad
Creamy cucumber, radish, and tomato salad. Garnish with a little extra dill.
This is fresh and flavorful. Great as is. 5 stars. FYI, this is very easy to change-up. I also like it with goat cheese. But since I'm focusing on healthy eating, I cut out the cheese and added a couple of ounces of wild salmon for protein. Served as dinner entree. Delicious.Read More
I am exhausted! After working an 8 hour shift being on my feet all day I thought I could come home and whip this right up. I even used my food processor to dice. Ingredients are good, but flavor was not.. If I do this again I will just pour my favorite Italian dressing over and let it marinade.Read More
The only thing I do not care much for is feta cheese, otherwise I may have used a little too much fresh lemon juice. But I will adjust when I make it again. I do like it.
I love this SUMMER salad / side dish because it pairs well with everything! I added a little TAJIN or chile seasoning to give it a little kick.
would not know chives from an english cucumber, but cut up some generic grocery cucumbers, some spring onions with their green stems, some radishes and threw in some crumbly cheese (goat I think) added some spices/herbs, and it was all good.
No left overs. Looks as if spring has finally arrived.
Thanks for the recipe BTW, this goes really good with some white wine.
Wonderful favors , great with the parmesan chicken bites.
This is an awesome salad! My family loves it. Refreshing, unique, all fresh ingredients. Great with dinner and also great the next day with wheat crackers.
It’s amazing and delicious. And if need more protein just add a can of drained chickpeas and you have a great summer lunch. Love it!! Thank you. It’s totally great!!
This was a very delicious and was good for me. I added a little bit of red wine vinaigrette tasted awesome!
