Creamy Cucumber, Radish, and Tomato Salad

Creamy cucumber, radish, and tomato salad. Garnish with a little extra dill.

Recipe by Mindy Harwood

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, feta, chives, dill, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add radishes, tomatoes, cucumber, and onion and toss together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 11.7mg; sodium 362.5mg. Full Nutrition
