Spicy Daikon Radish

Rating: Unrated

Great side with Asian and especially Korean food.

By Di

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Shred radishes; this should yield about 4 cups.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a heavy pan over high heat. Add chile pepper and stir for 30 seconds. Add radishes and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Cover, turn the heat to low, and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Season with sugar and salt. Turn heat to medium-high and cook, stirring constantly, until dry and radishes have turned golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 6.9g; sodium 24.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/25/2022