Spicy Daikon Radish
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 86.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 3.7g
fat: 6.9g 11 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 132.6IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 52.3mg 87 %
folate: 34.4mcg 9 %
calcium: 32.7mg 3 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 21mg 8 %
potassium: 296.1mg 8 %
sodium: 24.6mg 1 %
calories from fat: 62
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved