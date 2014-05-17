Taco Rice Casserole

I love this taco rice casserole. It's easy to make, and most of the ingredients are usually on hand. Kick it up with dashes of hot sauce.

By Dave M.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 2-quart casserole
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef, celery, and onion in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly and vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Stir tomatoes, water, rice, salsa, chilies, olives, bouillon granules, chili powder, Worcestershire, and pepper into beef mixture. Bring to a boil. Transfer to a 2-quart casserole dish.

  • Bake, covered, in the preheated oven until rice is tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

For extra flavor, add 2 cloves chopped garlic when browning the meat.

You can substitute ground pork for the ground beef or use a mixture of the two.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 972.9mg. Full Nutrition
