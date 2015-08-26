Grandma's Chicken and Rice Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 379.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.1g 42 %
carbohydrates: 20g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 5.7g
fat: 23.2g 36 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
cholesterol: 192.1mg 64 %
vitamin a iu: 480IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 9.1mg 70 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 2.4mg 4 %
folate: 54.9mcg 14 %
calcium: 63.9mg 6 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 48.8mg 17 %
potassium: 274.9mg 8 %
sodium: 685.3mg 27 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 209.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
