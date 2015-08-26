Grandma's Chicken and Rice Casserole

This chicken and rice casserole is one of my favorite recipes from my grandmother. It makes great leftover meals, too, perfect for someone with a busy lifestyle.

By Josh Butler

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 11x7-inch casserole
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 11x7-inch baking dish with butter.

  • Stir chicken, soup, rice, celery, salad dressing, eggs, lemon juice, and onion together in a large bowl. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with cornflake crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Sprinkle with almonds and bake until bubbly, about 15 minutes longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 192.1mg; sodium 685.3mg. Full Nutrition
