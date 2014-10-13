Italian-Inspired Deep-Dish Pizza Quiche

A new twist on a deep-dish pizza that will wow your guests! Great for football parties! Serve with a nice salad and a glass of your favorite wine or bottle of beer!

By Wildflour

prep:
45 mins
cook:
2 hrs 10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pizza
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Custard Mixture:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray the bottom and sides of a 2 1/2-inch deep, 9 1/2-inch round springform pan with nonstick spray, then evenly dust with cornmeal.

  • Roll out and stretch pizza dough to a diameter of about 15 1/2 inches. Carefully place it in the prepared pan to cover the bottom and sides with some overhang, re-stretching as needed.

  • Toss mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses together to mix. Set aside 1 cup in the refrigerator for later. Sprinkle 1/2 of the remaining cheese over the dough. Layer with sun-dried tomatoes, sausage, mushrooms, sweet pepper, and olives, in that order.

  • Prepare custard: Whisk eggs in a 4-cup liquid measure. Add cream, eggs, basil, oregano, fennel seeds, garlic salt, crushed red pepper, and garlic powder and whisk until well combined.

  • Pour 1/2 of the custard mixture over the layered ingredients. Top with remaining (non-refrigerated) cheese, then pour the remaining custard evenly over top. Roll the dough overhang inward over the cheese and custard.

  • Place the springform pan on a large sheet of foil, and gather the foil up and around the pan in case it leaks. Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes. Tent the top with foil to prevent excessive browning, and bake until fully set, about 45 minutes longer.

  • Carefully remove from the oven. Sprinkle with reserved 1 cup cheese and pepperoni slices. Pop back into the oven and bake until cheese melts, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack. Tent loosely with foil and let rest for about 2 hours. (It will stay hot and be completely set after 2 hours.)

  • Release the ring. Slice through the outer crust with a serrated knife, then a sharp chef's knife to finish slicing the pieces.

Cook's Notes:

You can use homemade or purchased pizza dough. Use oven-roasted grape tomatoes instead of sun-dried, hot or mild pepper instead of sweet, and 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder if preferred. You can add whatever ingredients you like, this is just what we had in ours.

Reheat slices low and slow in the microwave for 4 to 5 minutes on 30 to 40% power until warmed through and cheeses have melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 47.2g; cholesterol 236.4mg; sodium 1275.9mg. Full Nutrition
