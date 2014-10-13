Italian-Inspired Deep-Dish Pizza Quiche
A new twist on a deep-dish pizza that will wow your guests! Great for football parties! Serve with a nice salad and a glass of your favorite wine or bottle of beer!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use homemade or purchased pizza dough. Use oven-roasted grape tomatoes instead of sun-dried, hot or mild pepper instead of sweet, and 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder if preferred. You can add whatever ingredients you like, this is just what we had in ours.
Reheat slices low and slow in the microwave for 4 to 5 minutes on 30 to 40% power until warmed through and cheeses have melted.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 47.2g; cholesterol 236.4mg; sodium 1275.9mg. Full Nutrition