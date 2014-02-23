Easy Chicken-Stuffed Crepes

Rating: Unrated

This is a recipe that was given to me a couple of years ago. My hubby really loves it especially when I use rotisserie chicken as part of the filling versus just chicken breast. These crepes cook very quickly so don't wander too far from the stove while cooking. They also freeze very well!

By dutschd

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 crepes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crepes:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk milk, flour, eggs, 2 tablespoons oil, and salt together in a bowl until well combined.

  • Heat a nonstick 10-inch skillet or crepe pan over medium-high heat until hot. Pour about 1/4 to 1/3 cup batter into the hot pan and immediately tilt the pan so the batter covers the bottom. Cook until the edges start to dry and the center is just about set, 1 to 3 minutes. Flip and repeat to brown the other side. Transfer to a sheet of waxed paper and repeat to make remaining crepes. Stack crepes between layers of waxed paper while you make the filling.

  • Stir condensed soup, chicken, Cheddar cheese, milk, and mushrooms together in a large bowl until blended. Spoon about 1/3 to 1/2 cup chicken mixture down the side of one crepe. Roll the crepe, tucking in the sides as you roll. Repeat to stuff remaining crepes.

  • Place crepes with seams facing down in the prepared baking dish. Pour remaining soup mixture over top and sprinkle with sliced almonds.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can grease your pan or skillet with a few drops of oil if necessary.

This recipe makes between 8 and 10 crepes if using an 10-inch pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 132.1mg; sodium 647.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/13/2022