Buckwheat Crepes

These savory buckwheat crepes go well with any sort of condiments. I like to put some cheese in a line across the center and fold both sides in to look like a wrap.

By IGumanoid

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 crepes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Whisk eggs, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. Pour in milk and whisk to combine. Gradually add 1 1/2 cups plus 2 1/2 tablespoons buckwheat flour and whole wheat flour, whisking to combine. Don't be afraid if the mixture looks too watery; it works well. Stir in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.

  • Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Brush the bottom with a little oil and pour in 1 ladle of batter in a swirl, so it spreads evenly into a thin layer. Cook until bubbles form and crepe is browned on the bottom, 1 to 3 minutes, then flip and repeat on the other side. Remove to a plate and repeat to cook remaining crepes, adding more oil as needed.

Cook's Note:

If you have a kitchen scale, please use 200 grams buckwheat flour and 150 grams wheat flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 37.9mg; sodium 30.6mg. Full Nutrition
