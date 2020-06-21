Caprese-Stuffed Mushrooms

A new spin on a classic flavor combination.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 stuffed mushroom caps
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Remove gills from each mushroom cap and place on the prepared baking sheet. Brush insides with olive oil. Fill with mozzarella cheese and top with tomatoes. Scatter garlic and basil over top and season with salt.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until mushrooms are tender and cheese is melted, about 25 minutes.

  • Drizzle with balsamic glaze and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 36.2mg; sodium 360.1mg. Full Nutrition
