Quinoa-Stuffed Mushrooms

These delicious stuffed mushrooms I created while experimenting with quinoa in the kitchen. The puree is key to keep the quinoa mixture together and add a special flavor. They are good and good for you!

By Bdeebs

prep:
35 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 mushrooms
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Bring chicken broth to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add quinoa and seafood seasoning. Season with black pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

  • While the quinoa is cooling, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add 1 chopped onion, bell pepper, and garlic; saute until onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

  • Transfer the onion mixture to a blender and puree until paste-like, adding water as needed.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Set mushroom caps aside for later, and add stems to the skillet with the remaining onion. Saute until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Prepare stuffing by combining cooled quinoa, 4 tablespoons onion puree, onion-mushroom mixture, olives, spinach, arugula, and jalapeno peppers in a bowl; mix until well combined.

  • Stuff quinoa mixture into the reserved mushroom caps and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until stuffing is hot and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 328.5mg. Full Nutrition
