Grilled Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Butter

Rating: Unrated

Grilled filet mignon with blue cheese butter.

By Frozen Meals

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash butter, blue cheese, and thyme together in a small bowl until well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Brush steaks with oil and season with salt and pepper.

  • Cook steaks on the preheated grill until firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C).

  • Transfer steaks to a platter and top with some of the butter mixture. Let them rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 36.7g; cholesterol 156.8mg; sodium 348.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/25/2022