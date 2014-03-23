Grilled Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Butter
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 474.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 34.4g 69 %
carbohydrates: 0.7g
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 36.7g 57 %
saturated fat: 19.7g 99 %
cholesterol: 156.8mg 52 %
vitamin a iu: 800.7IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 13.4mg 103 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 45 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 17.2mcg 4 %
calcium: 85.3mg 9 %
iron: 3mg 16 %
magnesium: 31.3mg 11 %
potassium: 444.2mg 12 %
sodium: 348.4mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 330.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved