Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches

Quick and easy ham, egg, and cheese sandwich, which can be modified for your preference. If not serving them right away, you can let them cool, put in the freezer for a hour, and then wrap to warm up for a quick breakfast or snack.

By MN_Aztec

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Split English muffins and lay on a sheet pan.

  • Rub butter into each cavity of a 12-cup muffin tin, then crack an egg into each cavity. Break the yolks unless you want them runny.

  • Place the English muffins and eggs in the preheated oven on separate racks. Toast the muffins until golden brown, about 3 minutes, then remove. Bake the eggs until set, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Lift eggs out of the pan with a spatula and place on English muffins. Top with ham and Cheddar cheese. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

If you don't like ham, use cooked bacon or Canadian bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 234.3mg; sodium 811.2mg. Full Nutrition
