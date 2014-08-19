Cheesy Bacon-Stuffed Chicken Breast

Rating: Unrated

One of my families favorites with chicken, bacon, and cheese. You can't go wrong.

By The Papa

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking dish with olive oil, then sprinkle 3 pinches bread crumbs across the bottom.

    Advertisement

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crispy, 10 to 11 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels.

  • Filet chicken breasts 90% of the way through and open like a hot dog bun. Spread 2 tablespoons chopped Parmesan cheese on one side of each breast. Top each with a bacon slice and 1 1/2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan.

  • Close the breasts. Dip in beaten egg, then in bread crumbs. Place in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle remaining shredded Cheddar over top.

  • Cook in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 51.5g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 199.4mg; sodium 1495.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/11/2022