Cheesy Bacon-Stuffed Chicken Breast
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 575.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 51.5g 103 %
carbohydrates: 41.1g 13 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 2.3g
fat: 21.6g 33 %
saturated fat: 6.9g 35 %
cholesterol: 199.4mg 67 %
vitamin a iu: 253.1IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 22.5mg 173 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
folate: 17.5mcg 4 %
calcium: 344.7mg 35 %
iron: 4.6mg 26 %
magnesium: 42.3mg 15 %
potassium: 349.1mg 10 %
sodium: 1495.6mg 60 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 194.4
