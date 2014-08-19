Fried Crab Cakes
This is a recipe I came up with after trying so many crab cake recipes. I think it is fantastic, and the sauce complements the fried crab cakes. Enjoy! I'm sure you will make this recipe again and again.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Panko bread crumbs can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store. You can make smaller patties if you are planning on serving them as an appetizer.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
869 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 73.7g; cholesterol 205.4mg; sodium 1652.8mg. Full Nutrition