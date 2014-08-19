Fried Crab Cakes

Rating: Unrated

This is a recipe I came up with after trying so many crab cake recipes. I think it is fantastic, and the sauce complements the fried crab cakes. Enjoy! I'm sure you will make this recipe again and again.

By Nancy Gibson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
4 crab cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crab Cakes:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Mix 1/3 cup panko, egg, parsley, mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, and mustard together in a medium bowl. Gently fold in crabmeat. Form into 4 patties and coat with remaining panko.

    Advertisement

  • Heat coconut oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Fry patties until crispy, flipping once, about 12 minutes total.

  • While patties cook, prepare the sauce: Combine mayonnaise, chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, and lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor; process until smooth.

  • Serve crab cakes with sauce on the side.

Cook's Note:

Panko bread crumbs can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store. You can make smaller patties if you are planning on serving them as an appetizer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
869 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 73.7g; cholesterol 205.4mg; sodium 1652.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/14/2022