Easy Fried Crab Cakes

Rating: Unrated

A really easy and very tasty crab cake recipe I put together with my 5-year-old son.

By John Houghton

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix crushed crackers, bell pepper, green onions, egg, mayonnaise, and Dijon together in a large bowl. Gently fold in crabmeat, seafood seasoning, and black pepper using a wooden spoon or spatula. Form crabmeat mixture into 1/2-inch-thick patties, 2 to 3 inches in diameter.

  • Put bread crumbs on a plate. Coat patties with bread crumbs.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add patties in batches and cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining patties, adding more oil as needed.

Cook's Note:

To crush the saltine crackers, put a half-sleeve of crackers in a zip-top plastic bag, seal, and crush with a rolling pin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 153.6mg; sodium 1215.5mg. Full Nutrition
