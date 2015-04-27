Grammy's Crab Cakes

Rating: Unrated

Enjoy these simple and savory crab cake taste sensations. I learned to make these from my beloved mother-in-law, but Grammy never uses a recipe. I measured every pinch and dash while she made them. This is one of our all-time family favorites. There are never any leftovers. Crab cakes are best if made with fresh crab, but they are great with canned crab as well.

By mglarson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 crab cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Lightly grease a broiler pan or baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Shred crabmeat and place in a medium bowl with bread crumbs and parsley. Mix together and season with salt and pepper.

  • Whisk egg, mayonnaise, green onion, dry mustard, and hot pepper sauce together in a small bowl. Add to crabmeat mixture and mix well. Form into 6 patties and place on the prepared pan. Brush tops with melted butter.

  • Cook under the preheated broiler until lightly browned and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use panko bread crumbs or crushed saltine crackers in place of the dry bread crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 36.6g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 189.8mg; sodium 695.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/14/2022