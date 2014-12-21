Maple-Pecan Scones

This scone recipe uses heavy cream, maple syrup, and cold butter. Using a food processor makes it fast to incorporate the cold butter. Be sure to toast the pecans to bring out the flavor.

By Michaunp

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Scones:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and preheat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Whisk cream and 3 tablespoons maple syrup together in a bowl.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a food processor; pulse 3 times to combine. Drop cold butter pieces evenly over top and continue to pulse until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal, about 6 pulses.

  • Transfer flour mixture to a large bowl. Add toasted pecans and cream mixture. Stir until dough begins to come together.

  • Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until a rough, sticky ball forms. Divide into 2 balls and flatten slightly. Cut each circle into 4 wedges and transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake on the middle rack of the preheated oven until tops are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a baking rack, about 10 minutes.

  • While the scones are cooling, whisk 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar and 2 tablespoons maple syrup together until well combined.

  • Drizzle glaze over scones.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 342.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

