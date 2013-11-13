Frosted Raspberry Bars

Rating: Unrated

Cake-like bars with fruity raspberry filling.

By benson_lorraine

prep:
35 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Ingredients

Frosting:

Directions

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, and vanilla together in a small bowl.

  • Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add flour mixture in 3 batches, alternating with egg mixture, beating dough briefly after each addition. Divide dough in half and wrap in plastic wrap; chill for 2 hours or until firm.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 15x10-inch baking pan.

  • Roll out 1 portion of dough into a 15x10-inch rectangle; carefully transfer to the prepared pan. Spread with raspberry pie filling.

  • Roll out remaining dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut into 1/2-inch wide strips and weave into a lattice pattern over filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

  • When bars are almost cool, prepare frosting. Beat cream cheese, marshmallow creme, butter, and shortening together in a bowl until smooth. Gradually add 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar and milk, beating until smooth. Drizzle over bars. Chill until set. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 175.9mg. Full Nutrition
