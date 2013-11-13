Frosted Raspberry Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 197.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.6g 5 %
carbohydrates: 24.8g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 5.5g
fat: 9.9g 15 %
saturated fat: 5.8g 29 %
cholesterol: 39mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 344.4IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 12 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 2 %
folate: 32.3mcg 8 %
calcium: 51.1mg 5 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 6.7mg 2 %
potassium: 60.9mg 2 %
sodium: 175.9mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 88.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved