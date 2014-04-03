Dipping Sauce for Ahi Tuna

I was looking for a copy of the dip at Outback®. I modified one and got it right (or at least right enough for me).

By jsk181

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, pepper, and cayenne together in a small bowl.

  • Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 248.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
