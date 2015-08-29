Seared Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna

I have tried several different recipes for making ahi tuna and was disappointed every time. So I have blended several things about other recipes to create this. I'm sure this isn't completely original, but it is original to me. This can be served as a main course with some rice and asparagus (or stir-fry vegetables) or as an appetizer. I like a little soy sauce for dipping, but there are many other spicier dipping sauces you could use.

By donrule

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse tuna and pat dry. Place in a prep dish and sprinkle both sides with blackened seasoning. Brush teriyaki sauce on all sides of the tuna to glaze it.

  • Mix white and black sesame seeds together in a shallow dish. Dredge tuna in the sesame seeds until all sides are coated.

  • Heat oil in a cast iron skillet over high heat until smoking. Arrange tuna in the pan and cook for 30 to 45 seconds. Flip and cook for another 3o to 45 seconds; do not overcook!

  • Quickly transfer tuna to a cutting board and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices. Arrange tuna on individual plates, overlapping slices slightly. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

Use tuna steaks that are 1-inch thick. I like Chef Paul Prudhomme(R) blackened seasoning, but you can use any or make your own.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 41.2g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 76.6mg; sodium 586mg. Full Nutrition
