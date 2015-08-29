Seared Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna
I have tried several different recipes for making ahi tuna and was disappointed every time. So I have blended several things about other recipes to create this. I'm sure this isn't completely original, but it is original to me. This can be served as a main course with some rice and asparagus (or stir-fry vegetables) or as an appetizer. I like a little soy sauce for dipping, but there are many other spicier dipping sauces you could use.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Use tuna steaks that are 1-inch thick. I like Chef Paul Prudhomme(R) blackened seasoning, but you can use any or make your own.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 41.2g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 76.6mg; sodium 586mg. Full Nutrition