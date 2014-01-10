Chicken Soba Noodle Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 524.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 29.5g 59 %
carbohydrates: 91g 29 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 3.1g
fat: 7.7g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
cholesterol: 39.6mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 4121IU 82 %
niacin equivalents: 15.1mg 116 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 36 %
vitamin c: 4.2mg 7 %
folate: 84.4mcg 21 %
calcium: 67.4mg 7 %
iron: 4mg 22 %
magnesium: 127.2mg 45 %
potassium: 515.4mg 14 %
sodium: 2333mg 93 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 63 %
calories from fat: 69.1
