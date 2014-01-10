Chicken Soba Noodle Soup

Rating: Unrated

A great homemade chicken soup with soba noodles.

By TheCarl

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a stockpot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Add carrots and celery and saute for 2 more minutes. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Stir in curry powder, salt, and both peppers. Reduce heat to a simmer.

  • At the same time, melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and saute until golden brown and the juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Add cooked chicken to the simmering broth and return to a boil. Add soba noodles and peas; cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender yet firm to the bite, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 91g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 39.6mg; sodium 2333mg. Full Nutrition
