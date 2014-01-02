Garlic-Steamed Clams

Jennifer's recipe for garlic-steamed clams. Serve with sourdough bread.

By Danny

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in heavy pot over medium-low heat. Add garlic and bouillon; saute for 5 minutes. Increase heat and add water and wine.

  • Add clams and cover with a glass lid. Steam until clams open, shaking to pot gently to redistribute the clams, about 6 minutes; do not open the lid.

  • Use a slotted spoon to remove clams to a serving bowl; discard any that did not open.

  • Add parsley, salt, and pepper to the broth. Pour broth over the clams and serve.

Cook's Note:

Do not use any clams that are not fully shut prior to cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 97.4mg. Full Nutrition
