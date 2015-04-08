Beer-Steamed Clams

Rating: Unrated

Favorite clam recipe. Very easy to complete.

By kjeremy2

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan. Pour beer in and fill to 1 to 2 inches below the bottom of the steamer. Add clams to the steamer insert, cover, and bring to a boil.

  • Steam until the top clams barely open, 3 to 5 minutes; do not overcook or clams will become tough and rubbery.

  • While clams are steaming, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add parsley and garlic and saute until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 197.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

