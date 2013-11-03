Po' Boy Remoulade Sauce

Rating: Unrated

This sauce is perfect for any seafood dish. Excellent for shrimp po' boys. Serve with fried shrimp on a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce and tomato.

By Christina Tabaretti

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, chives, parsley, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, paprika, cayenne, salt, and pepper together until well combined.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You might want to cut back the ketchup a bit or add just a bit more mayo. I have used dried chives and chopped fresh green onions and both tasted great.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 9g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 157.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/03/2022