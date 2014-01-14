Eggless Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated

One day I was in the mood to make cookies, so I grabbed my cookie recipe and started mixing away! It was when I went to the fridge to grab an egg, I discovered I was all out! Ahh, what to do? So, with my love of food science, I experimented and the end result came out perfect-crisp on the outside with a slight chewiness in the middle. You will not believe that there is no egg in this recipe!

By Reima

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Whisk both flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl. Mix water and cornstarch together in a small bowl.

  • Combine butter and both sugars in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Mix in cornstarch mixture, then add yogurt and vanilla and beat thoroughly. Add dry ingredients in small batches, beating well after each addition.

  • Drop tablespoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 3 to 4 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely, about 10 more minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Nonfat yogurt can be used instead of low-fat yogurt.

You can use this basic cookie recipe to come up with your own. Add up to 2 cups of your favorite add-ins, in whatever combination you like. Don't overcrowd add-ins or it will change the end results of your cookies. Mix them in after Step 3.

For larger cookies, use an ice cream scoop and increase bake time to 15 to 17 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 4g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 82mg. Full Nutrition
