Herb-Crusted Pork Sirloin Roast
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 199.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 15.8g 32 %
carbohydrates: 0.6g
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
fat: 14.5g 22 %
saturated fat: 4.2g 21 %
cholesterol: 50.8mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 21.6IU
niacin equivalents: 5.6mg 43 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 1.8mg 3 %
folate: 2.2mcg 1 %
calcium: 16.5mg 2 %
iron: 3.5mg 19 %
magnesium: 16.7mg 6 %
potassium: 212.8mg 6 %
sodium: 252mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 41 %
calories from fat: 130.2
