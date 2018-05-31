Herb-Crusted Pork Sirloin Roast

Rating: Unrated

No store-bought spice rub here. An easy-to-make, homemade rub adds great flavor to the pork!

By VMB

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring roast to room temperature by removing from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine olive oil, garlic, thyme, sage, lemon zest, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Spread rub over roast until completely coated. Place on a rack in a roasting pan.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until slightly pink in the center, 45 to 60 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 150 degrees F (66 degrees C).

  • Remove from the oven and tent loosely with foil. Allow to rest for 10 to 15 minutes before carving.

Cook's Note:

If using dried herbs, use 1 teaspoon each garlic powder, dried thyme, and dried rosemary, and 3/4 teaspoon dried sage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 50.8mg; sodium 252mg. Full Nutrition
