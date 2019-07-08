Orange-Cinnamon Pork Sirloin Roast

Rating: Unrated

This pork roast combines a little bit of sweet with the salty. I use pork sirloin because I feel like it comes out a little bit more moist, but it will work with tenderloin as well.

By Steve Ciavarro

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine olive oil, orange zest, paprika, cinnamon, cumin, and pepper in a small bowl; mix to form a paste.

  • Apply paste to the top and sides of the roast. Feel free to apply all around the roast if desired. Place pork in a roasting pan.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the roast reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), 40 to 50 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and tent with foil. Allow to rest at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 67.8mg; sodium 42.6mg. Full Nutrition
