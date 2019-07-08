Orange-Cinnamon Pork Sirloin Roast
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 225.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.1g 42 %
carbohydrates: 0.6g
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
fat: 14.8g 23 %
saturated fat: 4.9g 25 %
cholesterol: 67.8mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 211IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 7.5mg 58 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 22 %
vitamin c: 1.9mg 3 %
folate: 3.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 19.8mg 2 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 17.2mg 6 %
potassium: 282.5mg 8 %
sodium: 42.6mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 55 %
calories from fat: 133.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved