Savoy Cabbage with Potatoes

Rating: Unrated

A rich and filling cold-weather dish with savoy cabbage and potatoes.

By akawka

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Peel potatoes and cut into 1/2-inch chunks. Cut cabbage into large squares or strips.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add potatoes, cover, and steam until tender, about 15 minutes. Remove to a bowl and cover to keep warm.

  • Add more water to the saucepan if necessary and return to a boil. Place cabbage in the steamer insert, cover, and steam until tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • While the cabbage is cooking, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat; simmer, stirring frequently, until butter is browned, fragrant, and foamy, with brown bits in it, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Add cabbage to the potatoes. Add browned butter, Taleggio cheese, Parmesan cheese, and sage; toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 44.2mg; sodium 282.7mg. Full Nutrition
