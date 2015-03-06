Peanut Butter and Honey Cookies

Rating: Unrated

You'll want to keep this peanut butter and honey cookies away from the bears and all for yourself!

By Recipe Revival

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
78
Yield:
78 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

78
Original recipe yields 78 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine peanut butter, shortening, sugar, honey, and egg in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until thoroughly combined.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda together in a bowl. Add to the wet ingredients and mix until blended. Stir in peanuts.

  • Shape dough into a 10x2-inch log. Wrap in waxed paper and chill in the refrigerator for 3 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Remove dough from the refrigerator and cut into 1/8-inch slices. Place 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat to bake remaining cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 36.4mg. Full Nutrition
