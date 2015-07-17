Strawberry Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated

This is a moist and delicious cake. So easy to make. Just open a packet of strawberry pudding mix and dice up some strawberries.

By shazzieau

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt(R) cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

    Advertisement

  • Stir cake mix and pudding mix together in a large bowl to remove any large lumps. Stir in water, eggs, and oil, then stir in strawberries. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Combine powdered sugar, butter, and strawberry extract for icing in a bowl. Mix in just enough milk to make a spreadable paste.

  • Pour icing over the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 64.8mg; sodium 359.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022