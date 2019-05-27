Heather's Vegan Meringues

Meringues are defined as "an item of sweet food made by baking a mixture of stiffly beaten egg whites and sugar until crisp." Except we won't be using egg whites this time! Store in an airtight container.

By imheatherr

20 mins
1 hr 10 mins
30 mins
2 hrs
50
50 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Beat aquafaba in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 10 to 13 minutes. Whisk in sugar, 1 heaping tablespoon at a time, until well combined. Whisk in vanilla.

  • Pipe or drop tablespoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm to the touch, about 70 minutes. Let sit on the baking sheets for 2 minutes then transfer to wire racks to finish cooling, about 25 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Aquafaba is the liquid from canned chickpeas. Drain a 15-ounce can of chickpeas to get enough aquafaba for this recipe.

For a pop of color, add a little berry puree with the vanilla if desired.

Per Serving:
9 calories; carbohydrates 2g. Full Nutrition
