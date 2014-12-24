Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin

A very tasty piece of beef tenderloin wrapped in bacon.

By Bren

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
6 hrs 10 mins
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim beef tenderloin to a thickness of 2 1/2 inches.

  • Combine rosemary, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub and press mixture evenly over all sides of the beef.

  • Place a long sheet of plastic wrap on a work surface. Arrange bacon slices crosswise on the wrap, slightly overlapping each piece to form a rectangle. Place the seasoned tenderloin over the bacon slices. Wrap the bacon slices up around the beef and secure with toothpicks. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Remove beef from the refrigerator; remove and discard plastic wrap.

  • Heat oil in a roasting pan over 2 burners set to medium heat. Place beef, seam-side down, in the roasting pan. Cook until bacon begins to brown, turning to brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Transfer the roasting pan to the preheated oven. Roast, uncovered, until firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, 30 to 35 minutes, or until desired doneness.

  • Transfer beef, seam-side down, to a platter. Remove toothpicks and let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 40.8g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 114.3mg; sodium 701.2mg. Full Nutrition
